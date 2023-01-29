Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's First San Antonio LocationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas witness describes white light fast moving overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
rajah.com
WWE Announces 2023 Set New Records For Highest-Grossing, Most-Viewed Royal Rumble Of All-Time
The 2023 Royal Rumble was a blockbuster business success to kick off the New Year for WWE. On Monday, the company announced that this year's installment of the annual Royal Rumble premium live event, which was held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, was the highest-grossing and most-viewed Royal Rumble show in WWE history.
rajah.com
AEW Announces 7 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 7 matchups such as Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake), La Faccion Ingobernable's RUSH vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. Varsity Athletes' Tony Nese and Trustbusters' Ari Daivari, Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian for the ROH World Championship.
rajah.com
Michael Cole Reveals How He Realized He Got Ribbed By Triple H Over Pat McAfee's Surprise Royal Rumble Return
As noted, Michael Cole, Corey Graves and most of the WWE production team were kept in the dark about Pat McAfee's unadvertised return to the commentary desk at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday. Because of this, the reactions we heard on the broadcast from Cole and Graves...
rajah.com
Dakota Kai Wears Doja Cat-Inspired Ring Gear At Royal Rumble (Photo), Ric Flair Talks Charlotte/Ripley, More
- Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai paid homage this week to hip-hop star Doja Cat with special ring gear patterned after the musician. On Monday, Kai took to Twitter to post a side-by-side photo of her ring gear and the Doja Cat outfit it was inspired by. "Hi Doja Cat," Kai wrote as the caption to the side-by-side picture. Check it out below via the post embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of the women's wrestling star.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
rajah.com
Undisputed WWE Universal & SmackDown Women's Title Matches Announced For WrestleMania 39 (Spoiler)
You can officially pencil in two big championship matches for this year's WWE premium live event on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." At the post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw this week, Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes opened up the show and spoke about his victory in his return appearance in the 30-Man bout, as well as his scheduled showdown against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.
rajah.com
Backstage Reaction To This Past Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble Event
WWE held their 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last Saturday night from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match kicking off the show and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match headlining the show. "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes would come out of the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as the winner, while The Tribal Chief would end up retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Immediately following the main event, Sami Zayn would betray The Bloodline and attack Roman with a chair after The Bloodline laid waste to Kevin Owens only for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to destroy Sami and Jey Uso to walk out of The Bloodline.
rajah.com
Pat McAfee Reveals When Deal Came Together For WWE Royal Rumble Return, What Original Plans Were
No one saw the WWE return of Pat McAfee coming this past Saturday night. While some may have tossed his name out when discussing potential surprise entrants in the 30-man Royal Rumble match, not many predicted that the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event would kick off with the surprise return of McAfee to the commentary table.
rajah.com
Liv Morgan Talks About Her Journey In WWE, Reflects On Run As SmackDown Women's Champion
Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, which took place just a couple of days before the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from this past Saturday night, the former SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about her journey in the pro wrestling business, as well as her past run as the title-holder on the blue brand.
rajah.com
Steel Cage Match, WWE Return & Elimination Chamber Qualifiers Announced For Next Week's Raw (Spoiler)
You can officially pencil in some matches with great significance for next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. On the post-Royal Rumble installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, it was announced that Becky Lynch will go one-on-one against Bayley inside a Steel Cage match.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Shares Thoughts On WWE Royal Rumble, Reveals Which Match He Feels Stole The Show
What did "Good Ole' J.R." think of the first WWE premium live event of the New Year?. During the latest installment of his "Grilling J.R." podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross weighed in with his thoughts on the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from this past Saturday night, as well as what he felt was the match of the night.
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night Smackdown Audience Way Up; 18-49 Rating Best in Over Two Years
-- Friday's WWE Smackdown - the last show before Royal Rumble - drew an impressive audience of 2.544 million viewers, the second best figure for the show in over two years, trailing only the episode a few weeks ago which featured the return of John Cena. -- In the 18-49,...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (1/31/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
The updates continue to filter in regarding what to expect on tonight's final WWE NXT episode before the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event this coming Saturday night in North Carolina. Ahead of tonight's show, which premieres on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the...
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
AEW is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite later tonight inside the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio and it was previously announced that "Hangman" Adam Page will be taking on Jon Moxley for a third time. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite has...
rajah.com
Another New Match Announced For This Saturday's MLW Superfight 2023 Show In Philadelphia
You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming Major League Wrestling special event coming up this weekend. Ahead of the first premium live event of the New Year for the promotion, MLW Superfight 2023 on Saturday, February 4, a women's singles bout pitting Delmi Exo vs. B3CCA has been announced.
rajah.com
First Entrants Qualify For Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match At 2/18 PPV In Montreal
The first three participants in the Men's Elimination Chamber match have been decided. As noted, WWE held a trio of qualifying matches on this week's post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw for the Men's Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
rajah.com
What Happened After WWE Royal Rumble Ended (Photo), Piper Niven Reacts To WWE Name Change, Cody Rhodes On IMPAULSIVE
- "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be the special guest on the next episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The new episode will drop this Tuesday, January 31, 2023 wherever you get your podcasts. To promote the appearance, the official Twitter feed of the IMPAULSIVE podcast tweeted out the following post on Sunday.
rajah.com
Reason Rey Mysterio Never Competed in Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble
-- Despite being scheduled for the match, Rey Mysterio never made it to Saturday's Royal Rumble with Dominik appearing with Rey's mask and ripping it up, implying that he (and the rest of Judgment Day) beat him up backstage, preventing him from being able to wrestle. -- In actuality, according...
rajah.com
AEW Road To Dynamite Special For Wednesday's Show From Dayton, OH. (Video)
The road to this week's episode of AEW Dynamite in Dayton, Ohio continues to wind down. On Tuesday evening, All Elite Wrestling released the latest installment of their regular "AEW Road To" digital series previewing Dynamite for the week. "AEW Road To Dayton" features a special look at the Darby...
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Talks Nasty Spot That Took Place In A Hell In A Cell Match
Top WWE Star Sami Zayn spoke with The Detroit News on a number of topics such as how he was terrified during a nasty spot in a Hell in a Cell Match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. Sami Zayn said:. “You’re talking about micro split-second timing. I almost felt...
Comments / 0