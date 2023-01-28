Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Kevin Owens battle Solo Sikoa in a Singles Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. Below is the full list of producers:. January...
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (1/30/2023): BOK Center, Tulsa, OK.
WWE Monday Night Raw is back. On tap for tonight's installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, which emanates from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma starting 8/7c this evening, is the fallout from Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Sami Zayn Talks Nasty Spot That Took Place In A Hell In A Cell Match
Top WWE Star Sami Zayn spoke with The Detroit News on a number of topics such as how he was terrified during a nasty spot in a Hell in a Cell Match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. Sami Zayn said:. “You’re talking about micro split-second timing. I almost felt...
Singles Match Added To Thursday's Impact Wrestling Lineup
Crazzy Steve and Sheldon Jean are going on one on soon. Earlier today, Impact Wrestling announced that Steve and Jean will battle it out on the next edition of Impact On AXS TV:. Impact On AXS TV (2/2) * Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin...
Backstage Reaction To This Past Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble Event
WWE held their 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last Saturday night from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match kicking off the show and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match headlining the show. "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes would come out of the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as the winner, while The Tribal Chief would end up retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Immediately following the main event, Sami Zayn would betray The Bloodline and attack Roman with a chair after The Bloodline laid waste to Kevin Owens only for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to destroy Sami and Jey Uso to walk out of The Bloodline.
Undisputed WWE Universal & SmackDown Women's Title Matches Announced For WrestleMania 39 (Spoiler)
You can officially pencil in two big championship matches for this year's WWE premium live event on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." At the post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw this week, Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes opened up the show and spoke about his victory in his return appearance in the 30-Man bout, as well as his scheduled showdown against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.
WWE News: Nia Jax Set For Virtual Signing, Cody Rhodes On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)
-- Following her return to WWE at the company's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Nia Jax will be part of a live Highspots virtual signing on Thursday. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced...
What Happened After WWE Royal Rumble Ended (Photo), Piper Niven Reacts To WWE Name Change, Cody Rhodes On IMPAULSIVE
- "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be the special guest on the next episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The new episode will drop this Tuesday, January 31, 2023 wherever you get your podcasts. To promote the appearance, the official Twitter feed of the IMPAULSIVE podcast tweeted out the following post on Sunday.
WWE News: Lineup For WWE Legends & Rivals, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The tentative order for the next seasons of the A&E Networks Biography: WWE Legends and WWE Rivals has been revealed. * February 19th: NWO (Legends), Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant (Rivals) * February 26th: Jake Roberts (Legends), Undertaker vs. Mankind (Rivals) * March 5th: Chyna (Legends), Rock vs....
Konnan Says Rey Mysterio Is WWE's Current Living Legend
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a number of topics such as the feud WWE legend Rey Mysterio currently has with Karrion Kross and how he thinks they will have one hell of a feud. Konnan said:. “Yeah. Well, Rey’s got a great segment coming up...
Ricky Starks Comments On Viral Photo Of Himself Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Cody Rhodes
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was an absolutely terrific event. An "Absolute" must-see for all those who haven't already. Among those who have already witnessed the "Absolute Must-See" event was none other than "Absolute" Ricky Starks himself. The All Elite Wrestling contender, who is also one of Cody Rhodes' best friends...
Opening Betting Odds Released For Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller At WWE NXT Vengeance Day
The 2023 WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event is set to take place this coming Saturday, February 4 from inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina and the event will air live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. As of this writing,...
D’Lo Brown Thinks The Nation Of Domination Could Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame
Pro wrestling veteran and former IMPACT Wrestling Star D'Lo Brown took part in a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how he thinks he didn't do enough to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but he thinks that The Nation Of Domination could go in the WWE Hall of Fame.
Sami Zayn Reveals He Never Got To Be On Screen With Roman Reigns Until Triple H Took Over Creative
Top WWE Superstar Sami Zayn spoke with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport on a variety of topics such as how he never got to be on screen with current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns until Triple H took the company's creative. Sami Zayn said:. “I can’t say because I...
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Tulsa, OK. (1/30/2023)
The road to the WWE Elimination Chamber officially begins tonight. With the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view in the rear view mirror, WWE now switches focus to the build-up to their upcoming premium live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 18, 2023, and things get started with tonight's post-Royal Rumble edition of Monday Night Raw.
Pat McAfee Reveals When Deal Came Together For WWE Royal Rumble Return, What Original Plans Were
No one saw the WWE return of Pat McAfee coming this past Saturday night. While some may have tossed his name out when discussing potential surprise entrants in the 30-man Royal Rumble match, not many predicted that the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event would kick off with the surprise return of McAfee to the commentary table.
Another New Match Announced For This Saturday's MLW Superfight 2023 Show In Philadelphia
You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming Major League Wrestling special event coming up this weekend. Ahead of the first premium live event of the New Year for the promotion, MLW Superfight 2023 on Saturday, February 4, a women's singles bout pitting Delmi Exo vs. B3CCA has been announced.
Main Event Expected For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 (Possible Spoiler)
The headline bout for the second WWE premium live event of the New Year appears to be locked in. As previously reported, there was talk heading into 2023 that the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view kicking off the New Year would feature Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship showdown as the main event of the show, and that the WWE Elimination Chamber show would feature Reigns vs. Sami Zayn.
WWE Raw Opener For Tonight Revealed, Two Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches Announced
You can officially pencil in some matches for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw lineup. Ahead of tonight's post-Royal Rumble episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, the company has announced what will be opening the show. Following his victory in the Men's Royal Rumble match this...
