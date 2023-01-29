Read full article on original website
No. 25 South Florida 72, East Carolina 48
EAST CAROLINA (14-8) Joyner 6-12 0-4 13, Moseley 2-4 0-0 4, Dennis 1-6 0-0 2, Johnson 1-4 4-4 6, McNeal 3-17 4-4 10, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 1-2 0-0 2, Hearp 3-8 2-2 8, Rose 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 1-2 3, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 18-58 11-16 48.
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 72, MORGAN STATE 58
Percentages: FG .458, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Voyles 4-5, Davis 1-2, Hupstead 1-2, Phillip 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Nugent 1-4, Fofana 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Thompson). Turnovers: 19 (Fofana 5, Nugent 3, Pollard 3, Styles 2, Voyles 2, Davis, Hupstead, Johnson, Naboya). Steals:...
Portland 129, Atlanta 125
Percentages: FG .468, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Murray 5-8, Bogdanovic 4-10, Griffin 3-4, A.Holiday 1-2, Collins 0-2, Hunter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 6 (Forrest 2, Hunter 2, A.Holiday, Bogdanovic). Steals: 5 (Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Hunter, Okongwu). Technical Fouls: Murray, 2:14 third.
Denver 122, New Orleans 113
Percentages: FG .494, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Jones 2-4, McCollum 2-6, Alvarado 1-3, Graham 1-4, Ingram 1-4, Murphy III 1-5, Marshall 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Graham, Ingram). Turnovers: 15 (Ingram 4, McCollum 3, Alvarado 2, Jones 2, Marshall 2, Nance Jr., Valanciunas).
AKRON 81, BUFFALO 64
Percentages: FG .554, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-18, .667 (Castaneda 7-8, N.Johnson 2-2, Hankerson 2-3, T.Johnson 1-1, Clarke 0-1, Tribble 0-1, Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Freeman 2, Hankerson 2, Castaneda, Tribble). Turnovers: 15 (Castaneda 5, N.Johnson 3, Freeman 2, Tribble 2, Hankerson, Hunter,...
BALL STATE 69, BOWLING GREEN 60
Percentages: FG .500, FT .552. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Coleman 2-5, Sellers 1-1, Pearson 1-2, Windham 1-2, Jihad 1-3, Jacobs 1-4, Bumbalough 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jacobs, Sellers). Turnovers: 14 (Sparks 4, Coleman 3, Jacobs 3, Pearson 2, Jihad, Sellers). Steals: 5 (Coleman 2,...
ILLINOIS 72, NEBRASKA 56
Percentages: FG .400, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Tominaga 3-4, Wilcher 2-4, Griesel 2-5, Lawrence 1-5, Breidenbach 0-1, Dawson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dawson, Keita). Turnovers: 19 (Walker 6, Dawson 3, Griesel 3, Wilcher 3, Lawrence 2, Hoiberg, Tominaga). Steals: 5 (Tominaga 3,...
Miami 100, Cleveland 97
Percentages: FG .436, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Martin 4-5, Herro 3-6, Vincent 3-6, Lowry 2-5, Butler 1-4, Oladipo 1-4, Strus 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (O.Robinson 2, Butler). Turnovers: 13 (Herro 3, Lowry 3, Oladipo 3, Butler 2, Martin, Strus). Steals: 7 (Butler...
FORDHAM 75, SAINT LOUIS 65
Percentages: FG .421, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Hargrove 1-2, Parker 1-2, Jimerson 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Hughes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Forrester, Okoro). Turnovers: 15 (Okoro 5, Collins 4, Perkins 3, Pickett 2, Jimerson). Steals: 4 (Hughes, Jimerson, Okoro, Parker). Technical...
BOSTON COLLEGE 62, NO. 20 CLEMSON 54
Percentages: FG .308, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Tyson 4-7, Wiggins 1-2, Hall 1-4, Beadle 0-1, D.Hunter 0-1, Hemenway 0-1, C.Hunter 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Godfrey 2, Hall, Middlebrooks). Turnovers: 16 (C.Hunter 5, Schieffelin 4, Hall 3, Beadle, D.Hunter, Hemenway, Tyson). Steals: 6...
ARKANSAS 81, TEXAS A&M 70
Percentages: FG .342, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Radford 2-4, Taylor 2-7, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Marble 2). Turnovers: 8 (Coleman 2, Garcia 2, Taylor 2, Gordon, Radford). Steals: 10 (Coleman 4, Dennis 2, Garcia 2, Marble, Taylor). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
NO. 23 MIAMI (FL) 92, VIRGINIA TECH 83
Percentages: FG .569, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Cattoor 3-6, Basile 2-5, Pedulla 2-5, Collins 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mutts 2, Basile). Turnovers: 14 (Pedulla 6, Cattoor 2, Collins 2, Kidd 2, Mutts 2). Steals: 7 (Mutts 3, Pedulla 2, Cattoor, Kidd). Technical...
DUKE 75, WAKE FOREST 73
Percentages: FG .375, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Monsanto 3-12, Klintman 2-2, Appleby 2-5, Hildreth 1-2, Carr 1-7, Williamson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bradford 2, Carr, Monsanto). Turnovers: 9 (Appleby 4, Carr, Klintman, Marsh, Monsanto, Williamson). Steals: 7 (Carr 3, Hildreth 2, Appleby,...
VCU 61, DAVIDSON 59
Percentages: FG .403, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 0-9, .000 (Banks 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Baldwin 0-2, Nunn 0-2, Shriver 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 5 (Watkins 3, DeLoach, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Watkins 3, Baldwin 2, DeLoach 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DAVIDSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Mennenga222-90-00-2135. Bailey322-53-32-4128. Huffman385-70-01-64310. Kochera223-40-00-1427. Watson312-107-101-60412. Spadone292-40-01-3026.
NEVADA 75, NO. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 66
Percentages: FG .429, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Bradley 3-8, Seiko 2-4, Butler 1-3, Parrish 1-3, Trammell 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Arop, Mensah). Turnovers: 10 (Mensah 3, Butler 2, Trammell 2, Arop, LeDee, Seiko). Steals: 3 (Trammell 2, Seiko). Technical Fouls: Trammell, 15:46...
