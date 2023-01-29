ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Monday's Scores

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian

Tuesday's Scores

Augusta Southeastern 60, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 54. Centralia Christ Our Rock 62, McGivney Catholic High School 31. Chicago (Goode) 48, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 26. Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School def. Englewood Excel, forfeit. Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 64, Chicago (Butler) 56. Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 48,...
Bakersfield Californian

Miami 92, Virginia Tech 83

VIRGINIA TECH (13-9) Basile 7-15 1-2 17, Mutts 4-7 2-2 10, Cattoor 6-10 5-5 20, Collins 1-4 0-0 2, Pedulla 6-10 6-6 20, Kidd 3-3 0-0 6, Camden 0-0 0-0 0, Poteat 2-2 4-5 8. Totals 29-51 18-20 83. MIAMI (17-5) Omier 9-12 3-6 21, Miller 7-12 0-0 14, Pack...
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy