ARKANSAS 81, TEXAS A&M 70
ARKANSAS 81, TEXAS A&M 70
Percentages: FG .342, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Radford 2-4, Taylor 2-7, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Marble 2). Turnovers: 8 (Coleman 2, Garcia 2, Taylor 2, Gordon, Radford). Steals: 10 (Coleman 4, Dennis 2, Garcia 2, Marble, Taylor). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Portland 129, Atlanta 125
Portland 129, Atlanta 125
Percentages: FG .468, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Murray 5-8, Bogdanovic 4-10, Griffin 3-4, A.Holiday 1-2, Collins 0-2, Hunter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 6 (Forrest 2, Hunter 2, A.Holiday, Bogdanovic). Steals: 5 (Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Hunter, Okongwu). Technical Fouls: Murray, 2:14 third.
DUKE 75, WAKE FOREST 73
DUKE 75, WAKE FOREST 73
Percentages: FG .375, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Monsanto 3-12, Klintman 2-2, Appleby 2-5, Hildreth 1-2, Carr 1-7, Williamson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bradford 2, Carr, Monsanto). Turnovers: 9 (Appleby 4, Carr, Klintman, Marsh, Monsanto, Williamson). Steals: 7 (Carr 3, Hildreth 2, Appleby,...
FORDHAM 75, SAINT LOUIS 65
FORDHAM 75, SAINT LOUIS 65
Percentages: FG .421, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Hargrove 1-2, Parker 1-2, Jimerson 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Hughes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Forrester, Okoro). Turnovers: 15 (Okoro 5, Collins 4, Perkins 3, Pickett 2, Jimerson). Steals: 4 (Hughes, Jimerson, Okoro, Parker). Technical...
Miami 92, Virginia Tech 83
Miami 92, Virginia Tech 83
VIRGINIA TECH (13-9) Basile 7-15 1-2 17, Mutts 4-7 2-2 10, Cattoor 6-10 5-5 20, Collins 1-4 0-0 2, Pedulla 6-10 6-6 20, Kidd 3-3 0-0 6, Camden 0-0 0-0 0, Poteat 2-2 4-5 8. Totals 29-51 18-20 83. MIAMI (17-5) Omier 9-12 3-6 21, Miller 7-12 0-0 14, Pack...
ILLINOIS 72, NEBRASKA 56
ILLINOIS 72, NEBRASKA 56
Percentages: FG .400, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Tominaga 3-4, Wilcher 2-4, Griesel 2-5, Lawrence 1-5, Breidenbach 0-1, Dawson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dawson, Keita). Turnovers: 19 (Walker 6, Dawson 3, Griesel 3, Wilcher 3, Lawrence 2, Hoiberg, Tominaga). Steals: 5 (Tominaga 3,...
Wyoming 85, Fresno St. 62
Wyoming 85, Fresno St. 62
FRESNO ST. (7-14) Andre 2-6 2-3 6, Baker 3-9 3-3 10, Hill 4-6 2-2 11, Colimerio 3-8 2-2 9, Holland 0-1 0-0 0, Whitaker 2-4 0-0 6, Moore 4-9 2-4 10, Yap 3-9 0-0 8, Campbell 1-3 0-0 2, Vasquez 0-2 0-0 0, Gorton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 11-14 62.
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 23 MIAMI (FL) 92, VIRGINIA TECH 83
Percentages: FG .569, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Cattoor 3-6, Basile 2-5, Pedulla 2-5, Collins 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mutts 2, Basile). Turnovers: 14 (Pedulla 6, Cattoor 2, Collins 2, Kidd 2, Mutts 2). Steals: 7 (Mutts 3, Pedulla 2, Cattoor, Kidd). Technical...
AKRON 81, BUFFALO 64
AKRON 81, BUFFALO 64
Percentages: FG .554, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-18, .667 (Castaneda 7-8, N.Johnson 2-2, Hankerson 2-3, T.Johnson 1-1, Clarke 0-1, Tribble 0-1, Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Freeman 2, Hankerson 2, Castaneda, Tribble). Turnovers: 15 (Castaneda 5, N.Johnson 3, Freeman 2, Tribble 2, Hankerson, Hunter,...
Miami 100, Cleveland 97
Miami 100, Cleveland 97
MIAMI (100) Butler 6-16 10-15 23, Martin 7-8 0-0 18, Adebayo 7-13 4-6 18, Herro 6-15 3-3 18, Lowry 2-5 0-0 6, Strus 0-1 0-0 0, O.Robinson 1-4 1-1 3, Oladipo 2-8 0-0 5, Vincent 3-8 0-0 9. Totals 34-78 18-25 100. CLEVELAND (97) E.Mobley 9-15 1-2 19, Okoro 2-4...
Ball St. 69, Bowling Green 60
Ball St. 69, Bowling Green 60
BALL ST. (15-7) Pearson 3-6 1-3 8, Sparks 2-3 1-3 5, Coleman 7-14 3-4 19, Jacobs 2-6 3-4 8, Sellers 3-4 4-8 11, Jihad 3-8 2-2 9, Bumbalough 1-2 1-3 3, Windham 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 23-46 16-29 69. BOWLING GREEN (10-12) Towns 1-1 0-1 2, Ayers 5-11 3-4 14,...
