Dogs are considered the most beloved animals when it comes to pets and has certainly earned the tag of being "man's best friend." They often go to great lengths to protect the ones they love and are also very handy when it comes to aiding people with ailments and disabilities. They spend their whole life attached to their loved ones and losing a pet is truly heartbreaking. Schoep, the arthritic dog went viral online after being photographed gently floating on Lake Superior in his owner's arms. He died in 2013 after having a happy and long life, reports TODAY. He was certainly loved to the very end as the pictures prove.

22 DAYS AGO