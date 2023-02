Welcome back to campus Buffs! As the semester swings into full gear, let’s take a look at events coming up this week at the University of Colorado Boulder. The Renée Crown Wellness Institute invites all students, staff and faculty to participate in their eight-week Mindful Campus Program for the spring semester. The program is designed to teach the CU community about wellness and how to care for yourself holistically. Six cohorts of the program will run this semester for different communities, including the international cohort, the women-identified and non-binary cohort, the self-identified women and men cohorts, the LGBTQIA+ cohort and the graduate student cohort. Learn more about the program here.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO