5 fun facts about the new ‘Wondrous Journeys’ show at Disneyland
The all-new nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys” debuted at Disneyland Jan. 27, 2023, weaves in music, characters and moments from every film released by Walt Disney Animation Studios over the past century, including “Hercules,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “Peter Pan,” “Treasure Planet,” “Big Hero 6,” “Frozen” and the upcoming “Wish.”
A look at the new locker system coming for the Tron ride at Magic Kingdom
Guests will be required to use a lockers for bags and loose items when riding the new TRON Lightcycle / Run coaster opening on April 4, 2023 at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. While lockers are available for Kali River Rapids water ride at Animal Kingdom, this will be...
Disney announces theme for 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon race
Disney is slowly releasing the themes for the upcoming 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon weekend taking place this November. “Throughout the celebration, Disney 100 will showcase fans’ favorite stories and beloved characters with monthly themes,” according to the runDisney website. ” And though here at runDisney we’re not quite ready to spill the beans on the full theme for our 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join the celebration and share a sneak peek of the theme for just one of the events.”
What’s coming to Disney+ in February 2023; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
It’s Black Panther month at Disney+. Not only is “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” debuting on Disney+ today, Feb. 1, but next week is a behind-the-scenes making of the movie debuting on Marvel Assembled and on Feb. 22 special look at the music used in the film. All of this and moreis coming in February on Disney+
