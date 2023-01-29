Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Alabama linebacker transferring to Colorado, joining Deion Sanders
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy announced Wednesday he has committed to transfer to Colorado. Kennedy, who announced his decision on Instagram, had entered the NCAA transfer portal Jan. 17 after three seasons with the Tide. The former Theodore High School star was the state of Alabama’s top-rated recruit by 247 Sports...
Ohio State Football: The Buckeyes' Most Important Transfer Portal Additions on Offense and Defense for 2023
A complete breakdown of Ohio State's most important transfer portal addition on offense and defense for the 2023 college football season.
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy to miss 6 months with torn UCL, per reports | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes on First Things First to discuss the recent report that Brock Purdy will miss 6 months with a torn UCL. Broussard weighs in on the quarterback situation in San Francisco and explains there will be a battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance for the starting role next season.
Oklahoma Adds Another In-State O-Lineman
A member of the 2023 recruiting class, Kenny Wermy started in the Blue Grey All-America Game and was a standout offensive and defensive lineman at Cache.
Tom Brady begins and ends with passes to Alabama receivers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday after an unparalleled 23-year NFL career that included seven Super Bowl victories, 15 Pro Bowl selections, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards. If Brady really has hung up his cleats – he retired last year...
Report: USC football will land 4-star wide receiver on National Signing Day
A longtime commit will land with the Trojans, per 247Sports.com
USC football: 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant signs with Oregon Ducks over Trojans
Pleasant chose Oregon over USC, UCLA, Cal and Boston College
‘I’m B.Y. and he’s Byron’: Senior Bowl has doubled down on Byron Youngs this year
Former Tennessee defensive end Byron Young was in junior college when he discovered there was another person with his name who was a high-level football player. Young checked his Twitter account one Saturday night and found a message congratulating him on Alabama’s victory earlier that day. Turns out the compliment was directed at the “other” Byron Young, a defensive tackle with the Crimson Tide.
Tom Brady announces retirement ‘for good’
Tom Brady announced on social media Wednesday he’s retiring. This time, he said, he’s not going to change his mind. In the video, the former Tampa quarterback insists this this time there’s no going back. “Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring...
Lane Kiffin discusses talented but crowded Ole Miss quarterbacks room for first time
On paper, it seems like one heck of a deal. Ole Miss just traded quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer and Kinkead Dent for quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard. In any respect, it was the top magical act pulled off by Ole Miss and its "Portal King" during the early off-season.
Alabama’s Henry To’oTo’o withdraws from Reese’s Senior Bowl due to injury
Former Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o has withdrawn from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl due to an undisclosed injury, game officials confirmed Monday. To’oTo’o was no longer listed on the official Senior Bowl game roster posted online Monday. Trey Wallace of Outkick.com first reported the news on To’oTo’o.
Can DeMeco Ryans turn the Tide in NFL coaching?
The Houston Texans are looking for better results from DeMeco Ryans than the previous six NFL franchises got when turning their teams over to a former Alabama player. On Tuesday, the Texans announced Ryans was coming aboard after two seasons as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator to become Houston’s head coach.
Senior Bowl will ‘keep doing what we do’ despite new set of challenges
For the last two years, the NFL has attempted to position the East-West Shrine Bowl as a direct competitor to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. In 2022, the league moved the Shrine Bowl to Las Vegas and scheduled it for the Thursday of the same week during which the Senior Bowl was held on Saturday in Mobile. Not only could the Senior Bowl no longer “call up” players who had excelled in the Shrine Bowl; but NFL teams had to split their talent-evaluation staffs to scout both games.
Shaun Dion Hamilton finally gets on the field at the Senior Bowl
Five years after Shaun Dion Hamilton was supposed to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, he was running around the practice field on Tuesday in preparation for Mobile’s annual all-star game – as the defensive-backs coach for the American team. Hamilton came to the Port City with...
Top five 2024 prospects who could get offers this season from USC football
The USC Trojan football squad currently has commits in the 2024 class from Oregon-based tight end Joey Olsen and California-based wide receiver Jason Robinson. Look for Lincoln Riley and USC to add more recruits to the class over the next few weeks. The Trojans’ coaching staff returned to the recruiting trail earlier this month and has been active all over the country. National signing day is arriving for the 2023 class, but as we know, the early signing period in December is now the point on the calendar when the majority of the recruiting class for the subsequent season enters a program’s doors. It’s certainly not too early to look at the big picture for 2024 and what is to come in the next recruiting cycle.
‘We figured it out’: UAB signs 33 total players in Trent Dilfer’s first recruiting class
When UAB’s Trent Dilfer was introduced as the Blazers’ sixth head football coach in program history, the former Super Bowl championship quarterback was eager to answer concerns regarding his recruiting acumen after only coaching at the high school level. He made a vow and carried it through with...
Tua Tagovailoa: ‘Let me set y’all straight’ (about his name)
It turned out to be a commercial for an automobile, but Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s Tuesday morning tweet had an intriguing caption to set up his video: “Let me set y’all straight.”. After the former Alabama All-American’s 2022 NFL season, which included two known concussions, two...
Washington offensive coordinator turns down Alabama job, reports say
University of Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb decided to remain with the Huskies after interviewing for the Alabama offensive coordinator job, according to reports Tuesday. ESPN reported Grubb was the “top target” for Alabama, while The Athletic and The Seattle Times reported Grubb was offered the position. Grubb,...
Breaking down the Texas Longhorns recruiting class | National Signing Day
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Andrew Ivins take a look at a star-studded recruiting class for the Longhorns.
