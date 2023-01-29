ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

Alabama linebacker transferring to Colorado, joining Deion Sanders

Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy announced Wednesday he has committed to transfer to Colorado. Kennedy, who announced his decision on Instagram, had entered the NCAA transfer portal Jan. 17 after three seasons with the Tide. The former Theodore High School star was the state of Alabama’s top-rated recruit by 247 Sports...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Brock Purdy to miss 6 months with torn UCL, per reports | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes on First Things First to discuss the recent report that Brock Purdy will miss 6 months with a torn UCL. Broussard weighs in on the quarterback situation in San Francisco and explains there will be a battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance for the starting role next season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AL.com

Tom Brady begins and ends with passes to Alabama receivers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday after an unparalleled 23-year NFL career that included seven Super Bowl victories, 15 Pro Bowl selections, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards. If Brady really has hung up his cleats – he retired last year...
TAMPA, FL
AL.com

‘I’m B.Y. and he’s Byron’: Senior Bowl has doubled down on Byron Youngs this year

Former Tennessee defensive end Byron Young was in junior college when he discovered there was another person with his name who was a high-level football player. Young checked his Twitter account one Saturday night and found a message congratulating him on Alabama’s victory earlier that day. Turns out the compliment was directed at the “other” Byron Young, a defensive tackle with the Crimson Tide.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Tom Brady announces retirement ‘for good’

Tom Brady announced on social media Wednesday he’s retiring. This time, he said, he’s not going to change his mind. In the video, the former Tampa quarterback insists this this time there’s no going back. “Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring...
TAMPA, FL
AL.com

Can DeMeco Ryans turn the Tide in NFL coaching?

The Houston Texans are looking for better results from DeMeco Ryans than the previous six NFL franchises got when turning their teams over to a former Alabama player. On Tuesday, the Texans announced Ryans was coming aboard after two seasons as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator to become Houston’s head coach.
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

Senior Bowl will ‘keep doing what we do’ despite new set of challenges

For the last two years, the NFL has attempted to position the East-West Shrine Bowl as a direct competitor to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. In 2022, the league moved the Shrine Bowl to Las Vegas and scheduled it for the Thursday of the same week during which the Senior Bowl was held on Saturday in Mobile. Not only could the Senior Bowl no longer “call up” players who had excelled in the Shrine Bowl; but NFL teams had to split their talent-evaluation staffs to scout both games.
MOBILE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top five 2024 prospects who could get offers this season from USC football

The USC Trojan football squad currently has commits in the 2024 class from Oregon-based tight end Joey Olsen and California-based wide receiver Jason Robinson. Look for Lincoln Riley and USC to add more recruits to the class over the next few weeks. The Trojans’ coaching staff returned to the recruiting trail earlier this month and has been active all over the country. National signing day is arriving for the 2023 class, but as we know, the early signing period in December is now the point on the calendar when the majority of the recruiting class for the subsequent season enters a program’s doors. It’s certainly not too early to look at the big picture for 2024 and what is to come in the next recruiting cycle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AL.com

Washington offensive coordinator turns down Alabama job, reports say

University of Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb decided to remain with the Huskies after interviewing for the Alabama offensive coordinator job, according to reports Tuesday. ESPN reported Grubb was the “top target” for Alabama, while The Athletic and The Seattle Times reported Grubb was offered the position. Grubb,...
SEATTLE, WA
