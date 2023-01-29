Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Albertville man killed in two-vehicle Marshall County crash
A 34-year-old Albertville man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash near Horton, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. Arturo Franco Orozco died at the scene near the intersection of Alabama 75 South and Glassco Road in Horton. The incident happened at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday. Douglas police,...
Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
wbrc.com
1 killed in Blount Co. house fire early Wednesday morning
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Standridge Drive. Locust Fork Fire Chief says a fatality occurred in the house. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. A man escaped from the home, according to firefighters. The...
WAFF
1 person killed in Marshall County wreck
HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon. According to a social media post by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 South and Glassco Road. It was confirmed...
weisradio.com
Two-Vehicle Wreck in Centre Wednesday Morning
A two-vehicle accident occurred around 7:45 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Armory Road and the Chesnut Bypass in Centre. Traffic was blocked at the corner of Centre Fuel City across from the shopping center as crews cleared away debris and Centre Police investigated. Fortunately, it appears no one was...
Twin-engine plane crashes in Talladega County
A twin-engine plane crashed near Meadow Farm Lane off Old Sylacauga Highway on Saturday evening.
weisradio.com
Wreck on County Road 43 Early Monday
The driver, identified as a resident of DeKalb County, was only shaken up following a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Monday in Cherokee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the driver of the 2002 Chevrolet lost control of the vehicle around 4:30am, left County Road 43 in Sand Rock, striking a utility pole.
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
sylacauganews.com
Plane crash in Sylacauga, pilot taken to area hospital
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A twin engine plane crashed in a field west of Conn Equipment off U.S. Highway 280 at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. According to responders, a male pilot was the sole occupant and was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Pilot injured in Alabama plane crash, authorities say
A small, twin-engine airplane crashed Saturday night in Alabama injuring the pilot, officials said. The plane crashed near U.S. 280 in Talladega County, southeast of Birmingham. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the plane crashed at approximately 5:40 p.m. Saturday near Meadow Farm Lane. The pilot was taken to a...
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
Birmingham man killed in multi-vehicle crash with semi truck
A 33-year-old man was killed in a Birmingham crash involving a semi truck. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Wednesday identified the victim as David Quinel Bishop. The crash happened at 6 p.m. Monday on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. Bishop was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7 p.m.
wvtm13.com
Major roadwork to begin on Highway 280 shutting down at least one lane
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Water Works has announced a repair project on Highway 280, near the Shades Mountain Filtration Treatment Plant, beginning Wednesday. A main infrastructure pipe has leaks in two sections passing through the Highway 280 right-of-way. The pipe is suspected of having begun leaking between two to three weeks ago, near the time of record low temperatures; however, there is no danger to the water pressure or water quality for customers in the service area.
wbrc.com
Flooding concerns force woman from home in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been over a year since historic flooding damaged homes and property in Hoover. One woman who’s still dealing with it had to move out of her home for safety reasons. She says the city needs to take care of it. When the heavy...
wbrc.com
Family continues to search for Anniston missing man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been four months since DeAngelo Allen’s family has heard from him. He was last seen in Anniston on Old Coldwater Road. Now, the Anniston Police Department says they believe his disappearance was involuntary, meaning he didn’t leave on his own. As his family continues searching for answers, they’ve worked out a plan to work with the police department.
wbrc.com
Human remains found in drainage ditch in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in a drainage ditch on the shoulder of a road. The remains were discovered in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South Sunday morning. Authorities say the remains were under a large pile of household...
wbrc.com
86-year-old Hueytown man killed in weekend fire
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An 86-year-old man who was rescued from a house fire in Hueytown over the weekend has died according to the Jefferson County Coroner. It happened Saturday at a home in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. Hueytown Fire arrived and rescued two adults from inside the house. A third adult had already escaped the home.
Lincoln restaurant’s roof collapses in fire
The Stillery, a restaurant in Lincoln, had its roof collapse after it caught on fire.
Georgia deputy arrested in Alabama allegedly tried to meet juvenile girl he met online
A Georgia law enforcement officer has been arrested in Alabama on a felony charge. Osiel Mendoza Guevara, a Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy, is charged with enticing a child for immoral purposes. Guevara, 20, was arrested Jan. 24 by Pleasant Grove police. Acting Chief Danny Reid said detectives believe Guevara...
wbrc.com
Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1