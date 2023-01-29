Bryson DeChambeau underwent surgery in December to alleviate an issue that caused his vertigo, he revealed in an interview with the LIV Golf website posted Wednesday. DeChambeau had surgery on Dec. 15 to remove a retention cyst in his left maxillary sinus. That issue led to dizzy spells and bouts of vertigo that have plagued DeChambeau since the 2020 Masters.

9 HOURS AGO