Montrose, CO

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Is This the Creepiest House in Montrose Colorado?

It's not very often that I say this, but this house for sale on South 1st Street may just be the creepiest house I've ever seen in my life. I don't say that very often because I'm not usually in the habit of getting freaked out by buildings. There's just something about this house, though; something about the building itself that just freaks me out to my very core.
MONTROSE, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Random Classic Photos Of Grand Junction Colorado Having Fun

Here comes another round of cool surprises. Enjoy 22 Robert Grant photos, selected completely at random, showcasing Grand Junction and Western Colorado folks simply having fun. This gallery includes everything from balloon rallies, boating, horseback riding, bicycle racing, or families spending time together. What Do I Mean by 'Random'?. My...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction Colorado History: The Sugar Beet Factory

Grand Junction, Colorado has a lot of history. There have been countless factors that have contributed to what we know the city to be today. One of the biggest industries that gave Grand Junction its identity in the early days was sugar beets. In fact, you've probably driven past what once was the Grand Junction sugar beet factory and perhaps not even realized it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

5 Unwritten Montrose Colorado Rules

Montrose, Colorado can be a strange place to out-of-towners, sometimes. When you come here for the first time, you could potentially get hit by a bit of culture shock. I can honestly say, Montrose is unlike any other place I've been in the US, and that covers quite a bit of ground.
MONTROSE, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
