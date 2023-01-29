Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m. Fayetteville at Evansville, 8 p.m. Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m. Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m. Saturday's Games.
Porterville Recorder
Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: New Trier 12. Glenbrook North 12. Curie 4. Lyons 4. Oswego East 3. Downers North 3. Geneva 1. Yorkville 1. Class 3A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Simeon (8)21-21061. 2. Metamora (3)22-21002.
Porterville Recorder
Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll
AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):. Division 4A. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Federal Way (8)19-1891. 2. Mount Si18-2792. 3. Curtis...
Porterville Recorder
WYOMING 85, FRESNO STATE 62
Percentages: FG .379, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Whitaker 2-4, Yap 2-7, Hill 1-1, Baker 1-4, Colimerio 1-4, Holland 0-1, Moore 0-1, Vasquez 0-1, Campbell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Campbell). Turnovers: 6 (Moore 2, Andre, Campbell, Hill, Yap). Steals: 11 (Baker 4, Colimerio...
