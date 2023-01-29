Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago mayoral forum: Lightfoot's rivals mock her claims that anti-violence plans are working
CHICAGO - Chicago's nine candidates for mayor fielded questions Tuesday night in a forum that at times turned into a raucous, finger-pointing affair. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has spent a lot of money on ads attacking Congressman Chuy Garcia, and she kept it up at the forum, calling him a disciple of defunding police.
Mayor Lightfoot expected to introduce tentative ComEd electric service deal to Chicago City Council
CHICAGO -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to introduce a tentative agreement her administration has reached with ComEd during Wednesday's City Council meeting. The 15-year deal with Commonwealth Edison provides significant benefits for consumers and "preserves the city's ability to municipalize after the first five years," Chicago City Council members were told Monday.
Hecklers interrupt Chicago mayoral candidate forum at NW Side High School
With just one month to go until the Chicago mayor election, a contentious candidate forum was held at a high school in Belmont Cragin.
10 of Chicago’s Top Black Women of Impact — 2023
McKinsey & Company in partnership with Lean In recently published its eighth annual Women in the Workplace study. This annual report card is the largest research project of its kind to assess the impact women are making in corporate America. Among other findings, the study concluded that 59 percent of Black women leaders want to be top executives, but in comparison to women leaders of other races and ethnicities, are more likely to receive signals that their advancement will be more difficult.
WORKING FAMILIES PARTY ENDORSES BRANDON JOHNSON FOR MAYOR OF CHICAGO
CHICAGO – The Working Families Party (WFP) announced today its endorsement of Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson for mayor of Chicago. “The city of Chicago deserves a battle-tested leader who champions working people — and that person is Brandon Johnson,” said WFP National Director Maurice Mitchell. “As a teacher, an organizer, a county commissioner and a father raising a family on the West Side of Chicago, Brandon is prepared to tackle the city’s most pressing issues with compassion, commitment and creativity.
Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas defends taking contribution from former school board member
CHICAGO - Paul Vallas said during a lunchtime speech Tuesday that he wanted to give Chicago's City Council more power in order to restrain future mayors inclined to act like emperors. He also rejected several ethical allegations raised by incumbent Lori Lightfoot's campaign. Among other things, Vallas explained why he's...
Worried about potential looting, jittery Chicago police leaders order district cops to the Mag Mile again
Chicago — Jittery police leaders, worried about the potential for another round of organized looting in downtown Chicago, reassigned tactical units from several local districts to sit on the Magnificent Mile and Oak Street shopping corridors overnight, according to law enforcement sources. CPD brass ordered district units to downtown...
Chicago and ComEd reach tentative deal on city electric service, council members say
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has reached a tentative 15-year deal with Commonwealth Edison that provides significant benefits for consumers and "preserves the city’s ability to municipalize after the first five years," Chicago City Council members were told Monday. During a series of virtual briefings Monday, Council...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, officials cut ribbon on O'Hare Airport Terminal 5 expansion
A light-filled, spacious new Terminal 5 has 10 new gates, making things more efficient and reducing delays, even adding 13 security checkpoints.
Community leaders call for stop on removal of West Side homeless encampment
CHICAGO — A press conference was held Tuesday by local leaders and the Illinois Union of the Homeless to call for a stop on a removal notice that was given by the city to people living under the viaduct on Hirsch and Monticello in Humboldt Park. Organizers used the cold temperatures as an example […]
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson calls for electric, gas utilities to cease shutoffs
CHICAGO - Businessman and Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is demanding that electric and gas utilities stop shutoffs. On Monday, Wilson unveiled a "Hardship Plan" to help people avoid getting their power or heat cut off. "For every piece of new business here that comes into the city of Chicago,...
Officer Exodus: 1,000+ Chicago cops left the job last year
CHICAGO — Evelyn O’Connor was on her lunchbreak in early January walking just west of the Magnificent Mile when a stranger punched her in the face without explanation. Witnesses immediately called 911. “We waited quite a while – over 20 minutes – and at that point I said ‘I just want to get home,’” O’Connor said. […]
Chicago suburb sees 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021
HARVEY, Ill. - A new safety strategy in Harvey seems to be working. On Tuesday, the city announced a 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021. Mayor Christoper Clark implemented several proactive measures designed to increase public safety, which included the hiring of new officers and the construction of five new community hubs that also serve as police substations.
Chicago Transit Authority worker awarded $99,000 in harassment case
CHICAGO (CBS) – An electrician for the Chicago Transit Authority was awarded $99,000 after he said he was harassed at work.In one instance, a noose was hung in a building where he was working.Lasona McKinney said it all started in October of 2018, when he spoke out about his foreman, whom he accused of racially discriminating against him.McKinney said the foreman and other co-workers harassed him for years as retaliation. A federal jury handed down the verdict awarding the $99,000 on Friday.
Financial disparities in Cook County are almost double national average, study finds
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Financial disparities that exist across race nationally are amplified in Cook County, according to a new study released Tuesday. The study by the Financial Health Network and the Chicago Community Trust found that Black and Latino residents are three to four times more likely to be financially vulnerable — unable to save and pay bills — as their white counterparts. And that disparities persist even among those earning $100,000.
Is Chicago Running Out Of Room To House Migrants? Some Head To Police Stations, Hospitals As Shelters Fill Up
CHICAGO — Thousands of migrants continue to arrive in Chicago, increasingly straining the city’s ability to house and support them, local leaders say. Migrants have shown up at police stations, community centers and other locations in recent weeks, unable to access a city shelter, an alderperson and a community organizer said. In some cases, rumors and other information have encouraged migrants to seek help in places besides the shelters.
The Ballot LIVE: Ja’Mal Green Discusses Mayoral Candidacy With Laura Washington
CHICAGO — Ja’Mal Green, a community activist on the South Side, is one of two candidates in the mayoral race to have never held political office. Tune in 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, to watch Green’s one-hour conversation with Laura Washington live, or catch the recording here after streaming ends at 6 p.m.
Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges
New state schools superintendent announced The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools. ...
