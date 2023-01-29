ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ABC7 Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot expected to introduce tentative ComEd electric service deal to Chicago City Council

CHICAGO -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to introduce a tentative agreement her administration has reached with ComEd during Wednesday's City Council meeting. The 15-year deal with Commonwealth Edison provides significant benefits for consumers and "preserves the city's ability to municipalize after the first five years," Chicago City Council members were told Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
better.net

10 of Chicago’s Top Black Women of Impact — 2023

McKinsey & Company in partnership with Lean In recently published its eighth annual Women in the Workplace study. This annual report card is the largest research project of its kind to assess the impact women are making in corporate America. Among other findings, the study concluded that 59 percent of Black women leaders want to be top executives, but in comparison to women leaders of other races and ethnicities, are more likely to receive signals that their advancement will be more difficult.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

WORKING FAMILIES PARTY ENDORSES BRANDON JOHNSON FOR MAYOR OF CHICAGO

CHICAGO – The Working Families Party (WFP) announced today its endorsement of Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson for mayor of Chicago. “The city of Chicago deserves a battle-tested leader who champions working people — and that person is Brandon Johnson,” said WFP National Director Maurice Mitchell. “As a teacher, an organizer, a county commissioner and a father raising a family on the West Side of Chicago, Brandon is prepared to tackle the city’s most pressing issues with compassion, commitment and creativity.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending

Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Officer Exodus: 1,000+ Chicago cops left the job last year

CHICAGO — Evelyn O’Connor was on her lunchbreak in early January walking just west of the Magnificent Mile when a stranger punched her in the face without explanation.  Witnesses immediately called 911.  “We waited quite a while – over 20 minutes – and at that point I said ‘I just want to get home,’” O’Connor said. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburb sees 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021

HARVEY, Ill. - A new safety strategy in Harvey seems to be working. On Tuesday, the city announced a 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021. Mayor Christoper Clark implemented several proactive measures designed to increase public safety, which included the hiring of new officers and the construction of five new community hubs that also serve as police substations.
HARVEY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Transit Authority worker awarded $99,000 in harassment case

CHICAGO (CBS) – An electrician for the Chicago Transit Authority was awarded $99,000 after he said he was harassed at work.In one instance, a noose was hung in a building where he was working.Lasona McKinney said it all started in October of 2018, when he spoke out about his foreman, whom he accused of racially discriminating against him.McKinney said the foreman and other co-workers harassed him for years as retaliation. A federal jury handed down the verdict awarding the $99,000 on Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Financial disparities in Cook County are almost double national average, study finds

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Financial disparities that exist across race nationally are amplified in Cook County, according to a new study released Tuesday. The study by the Financial Health Network and the Chicago Community Trust found that Black and Latino residents are three to four times more likely to be financially vulnerable — unable to save and pay bills — as their white counterparts. And that disparities persist even among those earning $100,000.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Block Club Chicago

Is Chicago Running Out Of Room To House Migrants? Some Head To Police Stations, Hospitals As Shelters Fill Up

CHICAGO — Thousands of migrants continue to arrive in Chicago, increasingly straining the city’s ability to house and support them, local leaders say. Migrants have shown up at police stations, community centers and other locations in recent weeks, unable to access a city shelter, an alderperson and a community organizer said. In some cases, rumors and other information have encouraged migrants to seek help in places besides the shelters.
CHICAGO, IL
25newsnow.com

Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges

New state schools superintendent announced The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools. ...
ILLINOIS STATE

