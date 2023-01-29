ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Driver uninjured in I-29 semi fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A semi-driver was not injured after the cab of his semi caught fire Tuesday afternoon. The driver had pulled off of I-29 NB and ended up in the ditch near the Singing Hills exit. The cab of his semi was completely engulfed and he was...
SIOUX CITY, IA
1380kcim.com

John “Cal” Riedesel of Sac City formerly of Glidden

John Calvin “Cal” Riedesel, age 71, of Sac City, formerly of Glidden, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the First Presbyterian...
SAC CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Man On ATV Struck, Taken To Hospital

Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 16-year-old Rebecca Philipsen of Orange City was driving a 2008 Chrysler minivan southbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest, near Kinderspeelland at Veterans Park. They tell us that 54-year-old Corwyn Vander Veen of Orange City was northbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest on a 2018 Polaris ATV.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa family files wrongful death lawsuit against Sioux City hospital

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of Michael Dreckman is alleging medical negligence against Mercy Hospital in Sioux City after they say he flatlined and staff did not respond for over five minutes. According to court documents, Dreckman was admitted to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City for acute coronary...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Inwood community center damaged

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood. The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.
INWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Le Mars man arrested for OWI near Sibley

SIBLEY—A 20-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Matthew Dean Hicks stemmed from a deputy finding a 2013 Ford Focus in the...
SIBLEY, IA
ourquadcities.com

What is the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Did you know that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed money in the state of Iowa, and some of it could belong to you? Don’t worry, the Iowa State Treasurer’s Office wants to give it back to you!. The Iowa Great...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Car in snow pile leads to arrest of OWI

SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Maynor Gudiel Morales...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCCI.com

Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Conditions Look Perfect For Upcoming Arctic Open In Lake View This Weekend

Golfers will be hitting the icy links this weekend in Lake View as the Black Hawk Men’s Club hosts their 34th annual Arctic Open. The classic wintertime event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 on Black Hawk Lake. Men’s Club Secretary Kyle Peters says ice conditions are about as good as they can ask for 2023’s outing.
LAKE VIEW, IA
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Manning City Officials Advise Residents Boil Order To Begin Next Week

Construction is expected to get underway early next week to repair a water main break in Manning that occurred over the weekend. On Monday, Feb. 6, at approximately 10:00 A.M., work is set to begin. Residents can expect discoloration in the neighborhoods in the northern areas of Manning. Structures in the 100, 200, and 300 blocks of Third Street and the 100 and 200 blocks of East Street will be without water service for a brief time on Monday. Once service has been restored, a boil advisory will be in effect until further notice, likely at least 48 hours. Those without water are advised not to drink or use water for cooking unless it has been boiled. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you updates when the advisory is lifted. City officials apologize for the inconvenience. Questions can be directed to Manning City Hall at 712-655-2176.
MANNING, IA
KIMT

Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.

He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle

SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
OMAHA, NE

