Construction is expected to get underway early next week to repair a water main break in Manning that occurred over the weekend. On Monday, Feb. 6, at approximately 10:00 A.M., work is set to begin. Residents can expect discoloration in the neighborhoods in the northern areas of Manning. Structures in the 100, 200, and 300 blocks of Third Street and the 100 and 200 blocks of East Street will be without water service for a brief time on Monday. Once service has been restored, a boil advisory will be in effect until further notice, likely at least 48 hours. Those without water are advised not to drink or use water for cooking unless it has been boiled. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you updates when the advisory is lifted. City officials apologize for the inconvenience. Questions can be directed to Manning City Hall at 712-655-2176.

MANNING, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO