ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Unified Students Are Missing School at Alarming Rates This Year

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño • inewsource
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhNrX_0kUwQ04i00
Source: Dataquest from the California Department of Education. Data for pandemic year of 2019-20 not included.

Tens of thousands of San Diego Unified students have missed so many school days they’re now considered chronically absent, which poses a threat to their learning and to the district’s financial resources.

This year’s chronic absenteeism rate among students has more than doubled since the year prior to the pandemic. District officials want to know what’s driving the issue and have assigned family service assistants to do home visits to find out why some children are missing school.

In fact, the district’s chronic absenteeism rate among students is “very high,” the most severe level as defined by the state. Of the nearly 98,000 students enrolled at San Diego Unified, more than 27,700 — or 28.5% — were chronically absent as of January.

That number is up from October when almost 18,000 students — or 19.2% of all students — were considered chronically absent.

Students are considered chronically absent if, after 31 days of being enrolled, they have missed at least 10% of instructional days enrolled, according to the California Department of Education. Chronic absenteeism rates above 20% are considered “very high,” 10-20% are “high,” 5-10% are “medium,” and rates at or below 2.5% are “low” or “very low.”

The Department of Education considers a significant decline or increase among chronic absenteeism rates when there’s at least a 3% change. Excused absences are labeled as absences when calculating the average daily attendance.

The numbers are even greater among students with Individualized Education Plans, commonly called IEPs, who receive special education services and make up more than 15,500 of total students enrolled in the district. More than a third of these students — or 37.8% — were considered chronically absent in January, up from 26.1% in October.

African American students, including those with disabilities, have been within the top three racial and ethnic groups that have chronically missed the most school days on average from the 2018-19 year, when they missed 28.7 days on average, to 2021-22, when they missed 35.7 days, according to state data.

on inewsource.org.

Get investigative reporting in your inbox. Sign up for inewsource’s newsletters.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Unified School District’s Prop H and Measure W Bond Projects: Improving Facilities for Students and the Community

The Oceanside Unified School District (OUSD) is making significant investments in its facilities to improve the education and well-being of its students and the community. The voters of Oceanside passed two bond measures, Prop H and Measure W, which has already provided funding for a variety of projects to upgrade and modernize district facilities.
OCEANSIDE, CA
encinitasadvocate.com

New chief of staff at Scripps Encinitas

Anesthesiologist Randall Goskowicz, M.D. was recently elected chief of staff by physicians at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas. He took over as head of the hospital’s 921-member medical team on Jan. 1. During his two-year term, Goskowicz will serve as medical staff liaison to Scripps Encinitas’ administrative staff and Scripps...
ENCINITAS, CA
KPBS

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 San Diego County stores

Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. "As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy