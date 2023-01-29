Read full article on original website
Eastern Washington faces Sacramento State following Allegri's 28-point performance
Eastern Washington Eagles (16-7, 10-0 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-10, 5-4 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Angelo Allegri scored 28 points in Eastern Washington's 75-71 win against the Weber State Wildcats. The Hornets have gone 8-1 at home. Sacramento State...
Wichita State hosts Walker and No. 3 Houston
Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jarace Walker scored 25 points in Houston's 75-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Shockers have gone 6-6 in home games. Wichita State has a 2-0 record...
Massner leads Western Illinois against Denver after 30-point outing
Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-8, 7-4 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (12-12, 3-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays the Denver Pioneers after Trenton Massner scored 30 points in Western Illinois' 81-73 overtime victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Pioneers have gone 6-3 in home games. Denver is eighth in...
WYOMING 85, FRESNO STATE 62
Percentages: FG .379, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Whitaker 2-4, Yap 2-7, Hill 1-1, Baker 1-4, Colimerio 1-4, Holland 0-1, Moore 0-1, Vasquez 0-1, Campbell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Campbell). Turnovers: 6 (Moore 2, Andre, Campbell, Hill, Yap). Steals: 11 (Baker 4, Colimerio...
Denver 122, New Orleans 113
Percentages: FG .494, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Jones 2-4, McCollum 2-6, Alvarado 1-3, Graham 1-4, Ingram 1-4, Murphy III 1-5, Marshall 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Graham, Ingram). Turnovers: 15 (Ingram 4, McCollum 3, Alvarado 2, Jones 2, Marshall 2, Nance Jr., Valanciunas).
Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll
AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):. Division 4A. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Federal Way (8)19-1891. 2. Mount Si18-2792. 3. Curtis...
Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Loyola 1. Others receiving votes: Deerfield 3. Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1. Class 2A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Quincy Notre Dame (8)24-1801. 2. Petersburg PORTA24-0712.
Wednesday's Transactions
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ty Buttrey on a minor league contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Danny Lehmann bench coach, Aaron Bates hitting coach and Bob Green field coordinator. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Delino DeShields manager for Harrisburg (EL). Named Rafael Ozuna manager/infield and...
