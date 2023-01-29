Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in 2018 killings of 3 men in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne police have arrested a suspect in the fatal 2018 shootings of three men in the northeastern Indiana city. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was arrested Friday without incident on three counts of murder, the Fort Wayne Police Department said. His initial hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon.
963xke.com
Woman dead, man critical after Saturday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says that officers are investigating a shooting on the north side of the city that left one person dead and another in critical condition Saturday morning. FWPD officials say that they were found in a home on Dartford Court...
22 WSBT
Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
wfft.com
Allen County Coroner identifies victim of Dartford Court shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a shooting this past Saturday on Dartford Court. Fort Wayne Police responded to a home in the Hickory Hill neighborhood after 11 a.m. to a call reporting a shooting. Officers found a woman dead in...
WOWO News
Warsaw Man Charged In January Crash That Killed Two In Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The man police say is responsible for killing two people in a drunk driving accident had his initial court hearing Monday, and he is also wanted in three other counties and has a history of charges related to drunk driving. Trevor M. Bradley, age 33 has...
wfft.com
Angola police searching for shoplifting suspect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Angola police are asking for the public's help finding a shoplifting suspect. If you have any information, you're asked to call Angola Police Dispatch at 260-665-2121.
WOWO News
One dead after Sunday shooting in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died after a shooting in Grant County early Sunday. Deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Fairmount Police Department responded to a residence in the 7200 block of 200 West shortly after 3 a.m. On arrival, they found a 24-year-old male victim who had suffered a single gunshot would to the chest and was deceased at the scene.
wfft.com
Grant County Coroner identifies 24-year-old killed in weekend shooting
MARION, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Grant County Coroner has identified the man killed in an early Sunday morning Fairmount shooting. An officer with the Fairmount Police Department responded to a call about shots fired in a home on 7220 South and 200 West just after 3 a.m. Sunday. The officer...
WOWO News
Second teenager charged in shooting death of another teenager last summer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana) – A second teenager is now charged in the shooting death of another teenager in Fort Wayne from over the summer. Jalayah Brown is now facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Le’Brishia Hobbs. Hobbs was shot in July and eventually died of her injuries in August. Prosecutors have already charged Elaysha Underwood in the case. Both teenage girls will be tried as adults. Underwood is said to have been the one to shoot Hobbs, but it’s unclear what role Brown played in the shooting.
WANE-TV
Second juvenile charged in summer shooting that left 16-year-old dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County prosecutors have charged a second teenager as an adult in connection to a summer shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead. Jalayah Brown, 16, is now facing a felony count of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Le’Brishia Hobbs, who medics and rescue workers found in the backyard of a Fort Wayne home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head one morning this past July.
Police arrest man accused in deadly Grant County shooting
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies arrested a man accused in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Grant County. Deputies were called to the shooting just after 3:15 a.m. at a home at 7220 South 200 West. That's about 8 miles south of Marion and 60 miles north of Indianapolis.
wfft.com
Woman dead, man injured in shooting in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A woman is dead and a man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday morning on Fort Wayne's north side. Fort Wayne police responded to a call after 11 a.m. reporting a shooting on the 9000 block of Dartford Court, which is in Hickory Hill off of Wallen Road.
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne fire sends two to the hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire near downtown Fort Wayne that sent two people to the hospital. Crews responded to the 1300 block of West Main Street just after midnight. When they arrived firefighters found heavy fire throughout the first floor of a home, according to FWFD.
WANE-TV
Allen County Coroner identifies victim from southwest Fort Wayne fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A fire broke out at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Sunday evening leaving one person dead. On Monday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Diana Lynne Smith of Fort Wayne. The coroner determined the cause of death was smoke inhalation and...
WANE-TV
Police: Garrett man hospitalized after crashing into patch of trees
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Garrett man is in the hospital after suffering a head injury in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 73-year-old Thomas Cook had been traveling eastbound in the 1700 block of County Road 60...
wbnowqct.com
Injury Crash In DKC
A Garrett man is in the hospital after suffering a head injury in a solo crash Monday afternoon. DeKalb County deputies say 73-year-old, Thomas Cook was eastbound in the 1700 block of County Road 60 when his vehicle left the roadway, continued through a ditch, over a driveway and eventually crashed into a patch of trees. Cook reportedly told authorities he had fallen asleep, which is what caused the accident. Cook was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The investigation into the accident continues.
WANE-TV
I-469 reopens following car fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car fire closed a portion of I-469 Monday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that I-469 northbound lanes were closed between mile markers 7 and 8 due to a car fire. That’s in between the Bluffton Road and Winchester Road exits. INDOT...
2 Massachusetts men arrested after ISP make pot bust on I-80
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Two Massachusetts men were arrested after Indiana state troopers found about 10 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop. A state trooper pulled over a 2020 Mercedes SUV for an unsafe lane movement around 1:15 a.m. Monday on I-80 about four miles from the Fort Wayne exit. According to Indiana State […]
WTHR
Grant Co. deadly shooting
A man's under arrest in Grant County for a deadly shooting. It happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in Fairmount.
Trooper smells pot during traffic stop, arrests Fort Wayne woman
A Fort Wayne woman faces multiple charges after an Indiana State Trooper stopped the car she was driving Sunday in St. Joseph County.
