Gear is a power transmission element. Gears determine the torque, speed, and direction of rotation of all the machine components being driven. Broadly speaking, gear types can be divided into five main categories. They are cylindrical gear, bevel gear, helical gear, rack and worm gear. There are a lot of intricacies in different types of gears. In fact, the selection of gear type is not an easy process. It depends on many considerations. The factors that affect it are physical space and shaft arrangement, gear ratio, load, precision and quality level, etc.

