California State

CANADA GOOSE PUTS PURPOSE INTO ACTION, LAUNCHES “GENERATIONS” RECOMMERCE PLATFORM

Performance luxury brand enters circular economy with new platform to shop and trade-in pre-loved styles. Today, Canada Goose announced the launch of its recommerce platform, Canada Goose Generations, bringing its commitment to sustainability and the power of its uncompromised Canadian craftsmanship to life in a distinct new way. Building on the brand’s global reputation for making the highest quality, function-first outerwear and apparel, Generations offers an authorized reselling platform that keeps Canada Goose products in circulation, giving them a second, third and fourth lifetime.
How Casey Richardson Is Helping Wedding Professionals Fill Their Calendars And Grow Their Business

Casey Richardson is a marketing agency owner specializing in lead generation for businesses in the wedding industry. From photographers, venues, planners, and hotels to caterers, bakeries, and bar services, Richardson’s agency, Craft Agency Group, is helping wedding professionals connect with their ideal clients and fill their calendars with prospects. With over 30 clients in their portfolio, Craft Agency Group is providing valuable solutions to business owners that are ready to grow.
Eat PowerSnacks! Rings in the New Year with New Branding, Flavors, and Exciting Updates

Eat PowerSnacks! is marching into the new year with a whole new look to its branding and packaging, as well as a burst of exciting updates for its loyal fans. Black men entrepreneurs CEO Derric Heck and CIO Sharif Rasheed have continued to cultivate the amazing raw, vegan, oat-based snack brand, which is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Palo Alto, California. Since the brand’s launch in 2019, Eat PowerSnacks! has delivered a truly unparalleled snacking experience with its 100% vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free lineup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Say Goodbye to Irritation and Hello to Radiant Skin with Eve’s Essentials

Eve's Essentials is a small business that provides customers with 100% natural, luxurious soaps and bath products. The company was started by Eve, an auto-immune disorder survivor who wanted to help others like her have access to clean and high-quality skincare products that wouldn't irritate their skin or contribute to further health problems.
OHIO STATE
New Online Furniture Store Consumer Decor Is Helping Homeowners Across Canada Upgrade Their Homes Without Breaking The Bank

The store offers high-quality dining room, bedroom, and living room furniture at affordable rates. Consumer Decor, a new online furniture store based out of Canada, is excited to announce its grand opening to homeowners around the globe. The store will help meet the demand for high-quality furniture, particularly for the dining room, kitchen, bedroom, and living room, making it the one-stop destination for people looking to upgrade their home décor in the New Year.
Gear types, gear materials, design specifications and applications

Gear is a power transmission element. Gears determine the torque, speed, and direction of rotation of all the machine components being driven. Broadly speaking, gear types can be divided into five main categories. They are cylindrical gear, bevel gear, helical gear, rack and worm gear. There are a lot of intricacies in different types of gears. In fact, the selection of gear type is not an easy process. It depends on many considerations. The factors that affect it are physical space and shaft arrangement, gear ratio, load, precision and quality level, etc.

