well let's see. comifornia has trucks speed limited to 55. Texas is mostly 75. CA is a miserable nightmare to drive in.. Texas is a breeze. highways are garbage in CA , with a few exceptions Texas roads are beautiful. CA banned any trucks under the year 2010, Texas could care less if you drive a 1976 Pete, as long as it's safe. so, truckers in general would rather haul from Texas anyways.
It’s about who’s in charge, rational thinking and government competence. It was once that way in CA before lib insanity buried that once great state.
Very soon, trucking companies will just unload things at the border of California and tell the state to come and get it. California is seriously going to screw the pooch with this mentality. Visitors will eventually go to Florida for sun, fun, beaches and vacations because California is a toilet.
