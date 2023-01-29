Eleanor Hammond has been singing, playing guitar and piano, and songwriting since she was eleven. She has been in at least two theatrical productions per year from ages 14-22. She often uses her theatrical background to incorporate storytelling into her lyrics. Her passion for composition became so strong that, in 2019, she was inspired to write and produce a full-length feminist musical called, "Walls," the story of artist and founder of the Whitney Museum, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney. She then produced her second musical, "Newsflash!" in 2021, with co-writer Em Beihold. She is now releasing a string of singles. Eleanor Hammond's dynamic and confident singing, demanding stage presence, and prophetic yet relatable lyrics make her a unique and trailblazing artist. Her songs vary in genre, keeping the listener on their toes, yet still feel cohesive and of the same creator - one that has been honing her sound for years, inspired by her influences and growing worldview.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO