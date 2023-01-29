Read full article on original website
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Alicia Keys Wrote For Other Artists
The 41-year-old, New York City-born artist Alicia Keys is goals. She’s a multi-time Grammy Award-winning artist, married to producer Swizz Beatz, and is known as a cultural icon and a vision of wisdom. What could be better? She’s a deity at this point. While Keys rose to fame...
4 things to know about Hispanic music legend Linda Ronstadt
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s been a long, long time since Linda Ronstadt has gone viral. But with HBO’s streaming TV hit “The Last of Us” putting the needle down on one her songs from the 1970s, what’s old has again become new for many fans, who turned to Google on Monday to learn more […]
Hit Songwriter Corey Crowder Signs with Concord Music Publishing
Hit songwriter Corey Crowder has signed a new publishing deal that includes catalog acquisition. Crowder has signed with Concord Music Publishing in a worldwide co-publishing deal that includes most of his previous songwriting and production work, along with future projects. Crowder is the co-writer behind several of Chris Young’s No. 1 hits, including “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Think of You,” his duet with Cassadee Pope, and “Famous Friends” featuring Kane Brown, along with Florida Georgia Line’s “Long Live” and “I Love My Country.” “Famous Friends” was named the Country Song of the Year at the 2022 ASCAP Awards.
‘They felt like a possible future’: how Brian Eno and I recorded Television’s first demos
In search of the new, Richard Williams – then an A&R man at Island Records – captured early Television in an office block salsa studio. But Tom Verlaine wasn’t impressed. When Tom Verlaine wrote his great lyric about Broadway looking so medieval, he wasn’t thinking about the rather down-at-heel recording studio in an office building where his band, Television, made their first demos in December 1974. Good Vibrations was the name of the studio and it was a bit of a misnomer, given the way things turned out.
Rick Astley sues rapper Yung Gravy for ‘vocal imitation’ of hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up'
Rick Astley is suing Yung Gravy, accusing the rapper of impersonating his voice on the song “Betty (Get Money).”. The "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer is seeking relief for the alleged “unauthorized, intentional, theft of his voice for commercial purposes," according to the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Jan. 26 and obtained by NBC News.
The State of Ambient Music
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new music we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributing Editor Andy Cush, who wrote the recent feature “Inside the Ambient Streaming Boom,” stops by to chat about the state of the genre, some of his recent faves, and whether musicians are really benefiting from all those “Music for Plants” playlist placements. Also, Jeremy and Puja answer reader questions about certain very low Pitchfork scores and more.
If unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovation is the question, Dinosaur Jr. are the answer
Widely credited as influential catalysts during the grunge goldrush, Dinosaur Jr. took. an embryonic Nirvana out on tour before riding the corporate alt.rock wave of the. 90s. But listening back to this box set of expanded albums spanning the trio’s major-label peak confirms founder and frontman J Mascis as a far more unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovator than his comically lethargic slacker-stoner lumberjack image suggests.
Coco Jones, FLO, Alex Vaughn, And More Tapped As Spotify’s R&B Artists To Watch
Spotify has unveiled its inaugural class of R&B Artists To Watch. The coveted list consists of Coco Jones, FLO, Alex Vaughn, Q, RAAHiiM, Fana Hues, DESTIN CONRAD, Dylan Sinclair, LAYA, and JVCK JAMES. The roster of thriving stars dominated R&B this year and will additionally be featured in Spotify’s newest playlist, R&B Rising, designed for emerging artists. “Being a Spotify Artist to Watch is so so so delicious to my soul, and very very exciting,” Jones, 25, exclusively shared with VIBE. “I feel like I have wanted these types of acknowledgments for a long time, and who better than to tell...
Acclaimed Songwriter and Musician Tom Pergola Currently Seeking to Sell His Nearly 400-Song Catalog:
Renowned Guitarist and Music Producer is Celebrating His 60th Anniversary In The Music Industry. Tom Pergola, a highly accomplished songwriter and music producer, is currently celebrating his 60th Anniversary in the Music Industry! Concurrently, the acclaimed musician is seeking to sell his lifetime of work—a catalog nearly 400 songs and tracks strong--to a music sync company for licensing to multimedia outlets. For a sample of Tom’s songs and tracks please visit: https://tompergola.com/ and https://originalsongshub.com/
Guitarist Ayron Jones’ 10 Favorite Songs—From Prince to Beastie Boys
Ayron Jones is fast becoming one of the most exciting musicians in rock ‘n’ roll. The iHeartRadio Music Awards-nominee and Sir Mix A Lot collaborator released his latest LP, Child of the State, in 2021 and it has garnered millions of streams chart-topping singles like “Take Me Away” and “Mercy.”
‘Love to Love You, Donna Summer’ Documentary To Premiere At The Berlinale
A documentary centered around Donna Summer is set to premiere overseas at the Berlinale this February. Love To Love You, Donna Summer was co-directed by Summer’s daughter, Brooklyn Sudano, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams and produced by Polygram Entertainment. The film will highlight the disco legend’s story through never-before-seen film excerpts, home videos, photographs, artwork, writings, personal audio, and other artifacts. More from VIBE.comWiz Khalifa, Pink Sweat$, Ledisi, And More Star In 'Spinning Gold'Beyoncé Hints At 'Club Renaissance' IRL ExperienceChlöe Names Donna Summer, Kanye West, And Kelis As Influences For Debut Album “It was important for Roger and I to...
Rick Rubin Explains Why Paul McCartney Is the “Best of All Bass Players”
Rick Rubin might admittedly “know nothing about music,” but he seems pretty confident in his choice of the world’s best bass player: Paul McCartney. The producer gushed about the former Beatle in a recent interview with MOJO (via NME). “I thought about how everything I’ve seen, Beatles-related,...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong’ On ABC, Where Guest Singers Recreate Songs From The Classic Educational Series
Schoolhouse Rock!, a series of educational shorts that taught kids concepts in math, grammar, science, history, civics and government, debuted on ABC’s Saturday morning lineup in January 1973 with the classic song “3 Is A Magic Number.” To celebrate the classic series’ 50th anniversary, Ryan Seacrest hosts a singalong special, where different artists sing and dance to classic tunes from the series, as clips from the original episodes are shown.
Guitar lessons you can learn from Hank B. Marvin, instrumental guitar's first superstar and master of the whammy bar
Hank Marvin rose to fame in the late 1950s as the frontman for The Shadows. His blend of American rock and roll, country and surf based electric guitar work coupled with catchy songs full of melodic pop sensibility catapulted the band to mega success. The Shadows also provided backing for...
Eleanor Hammond Talks New Track and Music Video, Transitioning from Acting to Music, and More
Eleanor Hammond has been singing, playing guitar and piano, and songwriting since she was eleven. She has been in at least two theatrical productions per year from ages 14-22. She often uses her theatrical background to incorporate storytelling into her lyrics. Her passion for composition became so strong that, in 2019, she was inspired to write and produce a full-length feminist musical called, "Walls," the story of artist and founder of the Whitney Museum, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney. She then produced her second musical, "Newsflash!" in 2021, with co-writer Em Beihold. She is now releasing a string of singles. Eleanor Hammond's dynamic and confident singing, demanding stage presence, and prophetic yet relatable lyrics make her a unique and trailblazing artist. Her songs vary in genre, keeping the listener on their toes, yet still feel cohesive and of the same creator - one that has been honing her sound for years, inspired by her influences and growing worldview.
Meet Abby Posner: The Multitalented Genre-Fluid Musician Taking the LA Scene by Storm
Abby Posner has been a fixture in the Los Angeles music scene for the past 18 years. Her musical approach, which fuses folk, roots, electronic, and pop, has earned her a reputation as one of the city's most diverse musicians.
Barrett Strong, singer, songwriter and Motown’s first star, dies aged 81
Strong sang on the label’s first hit Money in 1960 and went on to co-write landmark songs including Heard It Through the Grapevine and War
