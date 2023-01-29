ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

4 things to know about Hispanic music legend Linda Ronstadt

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s been a long, long time since Linda Ronstadt has gone viral. But with HBO’s streaming TV hit “The Last of Us” putting the needle down on one her songs from the 1970s, what’s old has again become new for many fans, who turned to Google on Monday to learn more […]
HARLINGEN, TX
American Songwriter

Hit Songwriter Corey Crowder Signs with Concord Music Publishing

Hit songwriter Corey Crowder has signed a new publishing deal that includes catalog acquisition. Crowder has signed with Concord Music Publishing in a worldwide co-publishing deal that includes most of his previous songwriting and production work, along with future projects. Crowder is the co-writer behind several of Chris Young’s No. 1 hits, including “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Think of You,” his duet with Cassadee Pope, and “Famous Friends” featuring Kane Brown, along with Florida Georgia Line’s “Long Live” and “I Love My Country.” “Famous Friends” was named the Country Song of the Year at the 2022 ASCAP Awards.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

‘They felt like a possible future’: how Brian Eno and I recorded Television’s first demos

In search of the new, Richard Williams – then an A&R man at Island Records – captured early Television in an office block salsa studio. But Tom Verlaine wasn’t impressed. When Tom Verlaine wrote his great lyric about Broadway looking so medieval, he wasn’t thinking about the rather down-at-heel recording studio in an office building where his band, Television, made their first demos in December 1974. Good Vibrations was the name of the studio and it was a bit of a misnomer, given the way things turned out.
TODAY.com

Rick Astley sues rapper Yung Gravy for ‘vocal imitation’ of hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up'

Rick Astley is suing Yung Gravy, accusing the rapper of impersonating his voice on the song “Betty (Get Money).”. The "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer is seeking relief for the alleged “unauthorized, intentional, theft of his voice for commercial purposes," according to the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Jan. 26 and obtained by NBC News.
Pitchfork

The State of Ambient Music

Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new music we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributing Editor Andy Cush, who wrote the recent feature “Inside the Ambient Streaming Boom,” stops by to chat about the state of the genre, some of his recent faves, and whether musicians are really benefiting from all those “Music for Plants” playlist placements. Also, Jeremy and Puja answer reader questions about certain very low Pitchfork scores and more.
loudersound.com

If unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovation is the question, Dinosaur Jr. are the answer

Widely credited as influential catalysts during the grunge goldrush, Dinosaur Jr. took. an embryonic Nirvana out on tour before riding the corporate alt.rock wave of the. 90s. But listening back to this box set of expanded albums spanning the trio’s major-label peak confirms founder and frontman J Mascis as a far more unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovator than his comically lethargic slacker-stoner lumberjack image suggests.
Vibe

Coco Jones, FLO, Alex Vaughn, And More Tapped As Spotify’s R&B Artists To Watch

Spotify has unveiled its inaugural class of R&B Artists To Watch. The coveted list consists of Coco Jones, FLO, Alex Vaughn, Q, RAAHiiM, Fana Hues, DESTIN CONRAD, Dylan Sinclair, LAYA, and JVCK JAMES. The roster of thriving stars dominated R&B this year and will additionally be featured in Spotify’s newest playlist, R&B Rising, designed for emerging artists.  “Being a Spotify Artist to Watch is so so so delicious to my soul, and very very exciting,” Jones, 25, exclusively shared with VIBE. “I feel like I have wanted these types of acknowledgments for a long time, and who better than to tell...
SHOOT Online

Acclaimed Songwriter and Musician Tom Pergola Currently Seeking to Sell His Nearly 400-Song Catalog:

Renowned Guitarist and Music Producer is Celebrating His 60th Anniversary In The Music Industry. Tom Pergola, a highly accomplished songwriter and music producer, is currently celebrating his 60th Anniversary in the Music Industry! Concurrently, the acclaimed musician is seeking to sell his lifetime of work—a catalog nearly 400 songs and tracks strong--to a music sync company for licensing to multimedia outlets. For a sample of Tom’s songs and tracks please visit: https://tompergola.com/ and https://originalsongshub.com/
NEW JERSEY STATE
Vibe

‘Love to Love You, Donna Summer’ Documentary To Premiere At The Berlinale

A documentary centered around Donna Summer is set to premiere overseas at the Berlinale this February. Love To Love You, Donna Summer was co-directed by Summer’s daughter, Brooklyn Sudano, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams and produced by Polygram Entertainment. The film will highlight the disco legend’s story through never-before-seen film excerpts, home videos, photographs, artwork, writings, personal audio, and other artifacts. More from VIBE.comWiz Khalifa, Pink Sweat$, Ledisi, And More Star In 'Spinning Gold'Beyoncé Hints At 'Club Renaissance' IRL ExperienceChlöe Names Donna Summer, Kanye West, And Kelis As Influences For Debut Album “It was important for Roger and I to...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong’ On ABC, Where Guest Singers Recreate Songs From The Classic Educational Series

Schoolhouse Rock!, a series of educational shorts that taught kids concepts in math, grammar, science, history, civics and government, debuted on ABC’s Saturday morning lineup in January 1973 with the classic song “3 Is A Magic Number.” To celebrate the classic series’ 50th anniversary, Ryan Seacrest hosts a singalong special, where different artists sing and dance to classic tunes from the series, as clips from the original episodes are shown.
Meikhel Philogene

Eleanor Hammond Talks New Track and Music Video, Transitioning from Acting to Music, and More

Eleanor Hammond has been singing, playing guitar and piano, and songwriting since she was eleven. She has been in at least two theatrical productions per year from ages 14-22. She often uses her theatrical background to incorporate storytelling into her lyrics. Her passion for composition became so strong that, in 2019, she was inspired to write and produce a full-length feminist musical called, "Walls," the story of artist and founder of the Whitney Museum, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney. She then produced her second musical, "Newsflash!" in 2021, with co-writer Em Beihold. She is now releasing a string of singles. Eleanor Hammond's dynamic and confident singing, demanding stage presence, and prophetic yet relatable lyrics make her a unique and trailblazing artist. Her songs vary in genre, keeping the listener on their toes, yet still feel cohesive and of the same creator - one that has been honing her sound for years, inspired by her influences and growing worldview.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy