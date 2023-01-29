ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Patriots' Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: Hard to Think There Will Be Another QB Like Him

Many across the football world are celebrating the career of Tom Brady following his retirement announcement on Wednesday. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who watched Brady win six of his seven Super Bowl titles, told ESPN he finds it hard to think there will ever be another player who compares to the legendary quarterback:
Bleacher Report

Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Clears Concussion Protocol; Confident in 2023 Return

Thirty-seven days after suffering his second confirmed concussion of the 2022 season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa has been cleared by the league, and the Dolphins are confident he will be at 100 percent for next season after he met with several medical professionals throughout the recovery process.
Bleacher Report

J.J. Watt Says Texans' DeMeco Ryans Hire Will 'Reenergize' Fanbase: 'Hell of a Start'

Former NFL star defensive end J.J. Watt was thrilled Tuesday when his ex-Houston Texans teammate DeMeco Ryans joined their old team as head coach. LET'S GOOOOOOO!!!!!!<br><br>You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a hell of a start!!<br><br>Cannot wait to see what Meco does. <br><br>One of the best teammates & leaders I've ever been around. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HTown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HTown</a><br><br>🤘🏼 <a href="https://t.co/DNAxePxoqz">https://t.co/DNAxePxoqz</a>
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Report: Matt Rhule Alleges Panthers Owe Him Around $5M in Severance in Lawsuit

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired months ago, but he reportedly isn't going away quietly. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Rhule has filed an arbitration lawsuit against the Panthers alleging that the franchise has refused to pay him his severance compensation that is worth nearly $5 million.
Bleacher Report

Patriots' Bill Belichick Praises 'Ultimate Winner' Tom Brady After QB's Retirement

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion's former head coach was quick to pay tribute to his longtime signal-caller. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement:. "Tom Brady was...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Ravens' Tyler Huntley Replacing Josh Allen in 2023 Pro Bowl Because of Injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is replacing Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen on the AFC squad for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. QB <a href="https://twitter.com/_SNOOP1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_SNOOP1</a> has been named to the Pro Bowl Games and is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. <a href="https://t.co/RjqErzGS0q">pic.twitter.com/RjqErzGS0q</a>. Huntley threw...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Former NFL Star Chad Johnson Explains Why He Buys Fake Jewelry, Flies Spirit Airlines

Former NFL star Chad Johnson loved attracting attention on the field, but the six-time Pro Bowler didn't see the sense in splurging on luxury goods away from it. Speaking with Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, Johnson explained how he would purchase fake jewelry, fly commercially with Spirit Airlines and refrain from purchasing expensive cars because "there's nothing I can buy that's bigger than my name alone."
Bleacher Report

Arena Football League Relaunching, Will Return to Play in 2024 After Hiatus

It's been quite some time since the Arena Football League has been active, and since then, multiple upstart football leagues have launched to provide alternatives to the NFL. Now, the Arena Football League is jumping back into the fray, as it announced Wednesday that it plans to re-launch in 2024 after a four-plus-year hiatus:

Comments / 0

Community Policy