A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh, Greg Penner Meeting Caught Broncos HC Candidates Off-Guard
Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner may have made a miscalculation when he met with Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh for a second time. According to Mike Sando of The Athletic, Penner's trip to Ann Arbor surprised other candidates for the Broncos' head coaching vacancy:. "Word of Penner's recent trip...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Talks Nathaniel Hackett Relationship amid Jets Trade Rumors
Speculation connecting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets has grown ever since Gang Green hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their new offensive coordinator. Hackett served as the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019-2021, a time when Green Bay won 13 games each season and Rodgers won...
Bleacher Report
Examining Deion Sanders' 2023 Recruiting Class in 1st Year as Colorado HC
Deion Sanders transformed Jackson State in his three years at the program, going 27-6 overall and winning a pair of SWAC titles. That led him to Colorado, where he will try to turn a Buffaloes program that has had only one winning season since 2006 into a perennial Pac-12 powerhouse.
Bleacher Report
NFL Coach Calls Out Patrick Mahomes for Flopping on Joseph Ossai Play in Chiefs Win
The biggest moment from the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals was a flag, after the Bengals' Joseph Ossai hit Patrick Mahomes out of bounds following a scramble late in the fourth quarter. Ossai was handed a 15-yard penalty for a late hit, turning what would have...
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: Hard to Think There Will Be Another QB Like Him
Many across the football world are celebrating the career of Tom Brady following his retirement announcement on Wednesday. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who watched Brady win six of his seven Super Bowl titles, told ESPN he finds it hard to think there will ever be another player who compares to the legendary quarterback:
Bleacher Report
Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Clears Concussion Protocol; Confident in 2023 Return
Thirty-seven days after suffering his second confirmed concussion of the 2022 season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa has been cleared by the league, and the Dolphins are confident he will be at 100 percent for next season after he met with several medical professionals throughout the recovery process.
Bleacher Report
J.J. Watt Says Texans' DeMeco Ryans Hire Will 'Reenergize' Fanbase: 'Hell of a Start'
Former NFL star defensive end J.J. Watt was thrilled Tuesday when his ex-Houston Texans teammate DeMeco Ryans joined their old team as head coach. LET'S GOOOOOOO!!!!!!<br><br>You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a hell of a start!!<br><br>Cannot wait to see what Meco does. <br><br>One of the best teammates & leaders I've ever been around. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HTown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HTown</a><br><br>🤘🏼 <a href="https://t.co/DNAxePxoqz">https://t.co/DNAxePxoqz</a>
Bleacher Report
Colin Kaepernick's Game-Worn 49ers Jersey from 2013 NFL Playoffs to Be Auctioned
An autographed game-worn Colin Kaepernick jersey from the 2013 NFC divisional round is up for auction. Heritage Auctions listed the item with a starting bid of $10,000. Per TMZ Sports, some at the auction house believe the final price could hit $40,000. That game was arguably the defining performance of...
Bleacher Report
'Embarrassing' Refs Blasted by NFL Twitter During Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Title Game
The officiating in the NFL has been one of the top storylines of the 2022 season for the inconsistency throughout the year. After Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, the referees were once again the topic of conversation for a slew of questionable calls.
Bleacher Report
Report: Matt Rhule Alleges Panthers Owe Him Around $5M in Severance in Lawsuit
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired months ago, but he reportedly isn't going away quietly. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Rhule has filed an arbitration lawsuit against the Panthers alleging that the franchise has refused to pay him his severance compensation that is worth nearly $5 million.
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Retires After 23 NFL Seasons; Won 7 Super Bowls with Patriots, Buccaneers
One year after teasing a retirement, Tom Brady is ready to step away from football for real this time. Brady announced his retirement Wednesday with a video message on Twitter after 23 seasons in the NFL between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Brady...
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Bill Belichick Praises 'Ultimate Winner' Tom Brady After QB's Retirement
Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion's former head coach was quick to pay tribute to his longtime signal-caller. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement:. "Tom Brady was...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Tyler Huntley Replacing Josh Allen in 2023 Pro Bowl Because of Injury
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is replacing Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen on the AFC squad for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. QB <a href="https://twitter.com/_SNOOP1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_SNOOP1</a> has been named to the Pro Bowl Games and is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. <a href="https://t.co/RjqErzGS0q">pic.twitter.com/RjqErzGS0q</a>. Huntley threw...
Bleacher Report
Former NFL Star Chad Johnson Explains Why He Buys Fake Jewelry, Flies Spirit Airlines
Former NFL star Chad Johnson loved attracting attention on the field, but the six-time Pro Bowler didn't see the sense in splurging on luxury goods away from it. Speaking with Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, Johnson explained how he would purchase fake jewelry, fly commercially with Spirit Airlines and refrain from purchasing expensive cars because "there's nothing I can buy that's bigger than my name alone."
Bleacher Report
Arena Football League Relaunching, Will Return to Play in 2024 After Hiatus
It's been quite some time since the Arena Football League has been active, and since then, multiple upstart football leagues have launched to provide alternatives to the NFL. Now, the Arena Football League is jumping back into the fray, as it announced Wednesday that it plans to re-launch in 2024 after a four-plus-year hiatus:
Bleacher Report
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval: I Deserved to Get Called Out by Chiefs' Travis Kelce
After Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce trolled Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval for his comments earlier in the week, and Pureval took it in stride. Kelce declared in his postgame speech, "I got some wise words for...
Bleacher Report
Chargers OC Kellen Moore on Cowboys Exit: 'Change Can Be Really Good for All of Us'
The Dallas Cowboys and former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways this offseason, and he soon landed with the Los Angeles Chargers in the same gig. On Wednesday, Moore told reporters he felt like it was the best outcome for all parties:. "I love Dallas. I've been...
Bleacher Report
Bobby Beathard, Hall of Fame Executive and 4-Time Super Bowl Winner, Dies at 86
Legendary NFL general manager Bobby Beathard, who was part of four Super Bowl-winning teams during a professional tenure that lasted nearly four decades, died Monday at the age of 86 at his Franklin, Tennessee home. Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reported that Beathard's family relayed the news to the...
