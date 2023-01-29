Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DRAG ME TO BRUNCH AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce Drag me to Brunch, a “drag-tastic” brunch and show at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Sunday, February 26 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show are $60, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online atTicketmaster beginning on Wednesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern.
Crown Point Announces Series of Themed Skate Nights
The City of Crown Point is ending its 2022-2023 skating season in style. Throughout the month of February, the City will host themed skate nights at Bulldog Park. The fun kicks off this Saturday, Feb. 4, when Crown Point will go back to the 1980s for ‘80s Night. Skaters...
Larson-Danielson supports community for over 100 years
Founded in 1908, Larson-Danielson Construction Company has been an integral part of Northwest Indiana for over 100 years. Larson-Danielson began first as a family, rather than a company. Founded by Charles Larson, Emil Danielson, and Frank Larson, the Larsons and the Danielsons were connected by a shared business passion, and through marriage.
City of Valparaiso updates Warming Centers
The City of Valparaiso has coordinated with local organizations to announce Warming Centers available when temperatures and wind chills dip below freezing. The following organizations are serving as warming centers:. Valparaiso YMCA, (219) 462-4185. 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive. Open Mon – Fri 5:00 am – 10:00 pm, Sat 7:00 am...
Four Winds Casinos announces South Bend Job Fair and February Promotions
Valentine’s Day Specials at New Buffalo’s Copper Rock Steakhouse and Kankakee Grille locations. $150,000 Sweet Ride Promotion on Saturday, February 18. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce they will host a job fair at their South Bend Recruitment Center, located in Erskine Plaza at 1290 E. Ireland Road in South Bend, on Monday, February 6 from Noon to 4 p.m. Eastern. The job fair, which is in support of the new hotel and spa at Four Winds South Bend, will feature on the spot hiring and $500 sign-on bonuses for select positions! Four Wind Casinos also announced exciting promotions during the month of February including Valentine’s Day Specials!
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria Announces Crown Point Location Opening Soon
The 1,500 square foot space is a carryout and delivery only location and does not include a dining room
#1StudentNWI: Chesterton strikes a chord
Chesterton High School (CHS) held the 2023 Winter Formal Saturday, January 21. The formal was held by the National Honors Society in the CHS cafeteria. Students of all grades were encouraged to attend and to dress in semi-formal attire. The dance lasted from 7 p.m. to 12 p.m., and students were provided with water bottles. While the dance was not as populated as Homecoming or Prom, students who attended still had a great time as they danced the night away to songs requested to the DJ.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is about...
Growth and Northwest Indiana go hand in hand, and the region is just getting started
Northwest Indiana has made a name as one of the most sought-after regions to do business, and the reasons speak for themselves. Illinois Real Estate Journal recently spoke with Jeff Bennett, Managing Partner at McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage, a full-service, geographically-based commercial real estate firm, to discuss why the broader community has been a go-to.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
IU Northwest to host 2023 Science Olympiad Regional Tournament on Feb. 4
Public is invited to attend the free event and see rising scientists in action. Twenty-one teams of middle and high school students from 17 schools in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, and surrounding communities, will demonstrate their science and engineering talents at the 2023 Science Olympiad Regional Tournament on Saturday, February 4 at Indiana University Northwest.
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
Franciscan Health Michigan City offering Gentle C-Sections for enhanced birthing experience
Families welcoming a new baby via cesarean section are now able to have a birthing experience that more closely mirrors traditional vaginal births thanks to a new practice being offered at Franciscan Health Michigan City. “During a cesarean section, once the baby is delivered, we hand over the baby first...
Humane Society of Elkhart County in need of adoptions
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County shared an exciting update on 16 Morning News Now. Earlier in the month, HSEC shared an urgent need for pet food donations. In just a few weeks, the community went above and beyond, donating enough pet food to last through...
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana
Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
Northwest Health to Present February HealthyU Event
Risk Factors for Heart Disease: Don’t Underestimate Stress. Stress causes all sorts of things – think sweaty palms, upset stomach or tension headache – but did you know it can also raise your risk of serious heart problems?. To learn how stress affects your heart, join board-certified...
Lauren Quiett builds her dream career as Project Designer at Holladay Properties
Life takes lots of twists and turns. For Lauren Quiett of Holladay Properties, the curves of life took her exactly where she belongs. As a project designer at Holladay Properties, Quiett works both logistically and creatively. “Almost 18 years ago I began working as part of a design team for...
Indiana animal rescue operator charged with 11 animal cruelty charges
LaPorte County prosecutors have filed animal cruelty charges against the operator of a Michigan City-based animal rescue.
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
