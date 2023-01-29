Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jsugamecocksports.com
Gamecock men prepare for key road weekend
JACKSONVILLE – Coming off consecutive home wins last weekend, Jax State looks to keep the momentum rolling as it hits the road for a pair of tough matchups in the Bluegrass State. The Gamecocks (10-13, 3-7 ASUN) open the weekend slate at Eastern Kentucky (14-9, 7-3 ASUN) on Thursday...
jsugamecocksports.com
East Coast Road Trip in Store for Women's Basketball
JACKSONVILLE – Following an impressive week at Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville State women's basketball hits the road again this Thursday and Saturday for a pair of challenging ASUN Conference showdowns. The Gamecocks head to second-place Liberty for a Thursday bout at 6 p.m. CT, then travel to Charlotte, N.C., to play Queens (N.C.) at 1 p.m. CT Saturday.
Jackson State to hold signing day event, meet and greet
Jackson State is hosting a Meet and Greet during signing day as it looks to reload under T.C. Taylor. The post Jackson State to hold signing day event, meet and greet appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Coach’s Clipboard: JSU Women’s Basketball Height Advantage
Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein and Jeremy Harrell feature Jackson State Tigers Jackson State Women’s Basketball on this week’s Coach’s Clipboard: JSU Women’s Basketball Height Advantage
WAPT
New 7v7 football team features local stars
MADISON, Miss. — Hear from some of the 50+ players former Ole Miss receivers Mike Espy and Shay Hodge have brought in to their MESH Academy 7 0n 7 teams. Hodge and Espy said they founded MESH academy to shine a spotlight on Mississippi football while still allowing the kids to be kids.
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, January 30
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Governor Tate Reeves is set to give his annual State of...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Standing on the shoulders of his predecessor, Dr. Little judged HBCU Band Director of the Year
A panel of HBCU band directors, band staff members, and musicians, that had been assembled by Best American Craftsman (BAC), selected Dr. Roderick Little as the HBCU Band Director of the Year. This is a tremendous honor for Little and the band program. It was the first time that such an award had been presented, but BAC President Michael Corrigan promises that it will become an annual event.
WAPT
Longtime Mississippi lawmaker Alyce Clarke will not seek reelection
JACKSON, Miss. — Longtime Mississippi lawmaker Rep. Alyce Clarke announced on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection. Clarke, a Democrat, was first elected to represent District 69 in the House in 1984. Her current term expires on Jan. 2, 2024. Clarke, of Jackson, is 83 years old. Clarke...
fox5ny.com
Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues
JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
WAPT
Driver says he lost power steering, leading to crash in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. — A man said his power steering went out, leading to a crash in Belhaven. The crash happened midday Wednesday on Greymont Avenue. The SUV went past a brick light and crashed into a metal bar, which driver Jeremy Williams said was the only thing keeping his vehicle from ending up in a ditch.
Vicksburg police provide statement on Michael Ouzts case
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home in January 2023. Police said the following suspects have been arrested in connection to this case: Police said this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, Louisiana. These individuals face charges within […]
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
mageenews.com
Wreck on Hwy 49 South
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. An early morning wreck at Hwy 49 North and the Shell Station intersection occurred. Avoid area if possible to allow emergency...
Mississippi man dead after crashing into tree
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after crashing into a tree in Rankin County on Sunday. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. on Highway 471 near Dunn Drive. A 1992 Blazer that was traveling southbound had run off the road and hit a […]
Two arrested, one wanted for shooting death of Vicksburg teen
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. The shooting happened on Speed Street on Monday, January 30. The 13-year-old victim has not been identified. The Vicksburg Post reported the first suspect has not been publicly identified but was arrested on Tuesday, January 31. […]
Man wanted for fatal shooting of Belhaven delivery driver
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said was involved in the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven area last November. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), 21-year-old Darren Donshea Shannon is wanted in connection to Corey Price’s […]
JSU president receives ‘no confidence’ vote by faculty senate
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University (JSU) faculty senate expressed no confidence in President Thomas Hudson during a meeting on Thursday, January 26. The Clarion Ledger reported the faculty senate voted to bring concerns to the community campus and stakeholders. Faculty Senate President Dr. Dawn Bishop McLin said the faculty senate noted, “these […]
Jacksonians react to Tyre Nichols video
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson say they’re disappointed and angered by the actions of the officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. People and city leaders say they were heartbroken to see the body camera footage of 29-year-old Nichols being pulled from his car and beaten. Some say they’re disappointed that police […]
Over $1M home for sale catches fire in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened at a home listed for sale in Rankin County. The fire happened on Monday, January 30. Firefighters responded to Fannin Landing Circle early Monday morning. Reservoir fire crews worked for nearly three hours to put the fire out. No one was injured. […]
WAPT
Two men carjack vehicle and shoot driver, JPD investigating
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on McDowell Road. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said the victim was shot after attempting to stop two Black males from stealing his white Jeep. The suspects fled the scene on McDowell...
Comments / 0