Read full article on original website
Related
newsnationnow.com
Texas sheriff asks neighboring states to help with smugglers
(NewsNation) — Despite a sharp decline in certain migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, cartels are still making moves, and human and drug smuggling are rampant in many border communities. Terrell County and Kinney County are among the Texas counties being hit hard by smugglers. Now Kinney County Sheriff Brad...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Human smugglers lead Texas DPS in high-speed chase, crash in Zavala County
ZAVALA COUNTY – Two women were arrested on multiple charges after they led Texas DPS troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. On Wednesday, state troopers stopped a Dodge Ram on US-57 in Zavala County. The driver pulled...
KSAT 12
‘Robb-ed’ documentary will not be shown in Uvalde
UVALDE – A documentary on the Robb Elementary school shooting will no longer be shown in a Uvalde movie theater after outrage from the victims’ families. Many of them saw the film before its official release on Friday. Before the airing of what’s now being called a controversial...
Comments / 0