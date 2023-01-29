Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Related
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Zac Taylor’s gets real on Patrick Mahomes late hit penalty in Bengals loss to Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals fell short of the Super Bowl in heartbreaking fashion. A late hit penalty from Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes gave the Kansas City Chiefs enough field position to kick the game-winning field goal. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media following the loss. While the...
A Look At Colorado Football's Transfer Class Under Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders is heavily relying on the transfer portal to rebuild Colorado's football program
Yardbarker
Report: Denver's second meeting with Jim Harbaugh possibly repelled other candidates
Did Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's second meeting with Denver owner Greg Penner repel other top candidates for the Broncos' head-coaching opening?. "Word of Penner's recent trip to Ann Arbor for a second meeting with Harbaugh was circulating throughout league circles Wednesday, catching other candidates off-guard, according to league sources," wrote The Athletic's Mike Sando.
Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?
The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
Yardbarker
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen
There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said Following Win Against Michigan State
Purdue coach Matt Painter addressed the media after the team's 77-61 rout against Michigan State on Sunday at Mackey Arena. Here's the complete transcript and full video from the postgame press conference.
Yardbarker
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has message for Bengals after AFC Championship loss
It was lighthearted but it felt like there was some intent for a dig at the team that ended his season. Baltimore was 1-2 vs. Cincinnati this year, losing to them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But Humphrey attempted to even the score as both teams are now out of the running for the Super Bowl.
Yardbarker
Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023
It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
Yardbarker
Insider: Bills possibly growing 'frustrated' with QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen’s reckless abandon has been well-documented. And while the 26-year-old quarterback is better suited than most to the take the kind of beating he does (he’s 6-foot-5 and 238 pounds), Buffalo Bills insider Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News questions if the team is growing frustrated with the unnecessary beating Allen subjects himself to.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Offers Kenny Pickett Valuable Red Zone Advice For 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Penn State Nittany Lions star started slowly for the Steelers but as his rookie year progressed, he became a favorite target of Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger found Freiermuth for seven touchdowns during his rookie season and he was one of his favorite targets in the red zone.
Yardbarker
Former Vikings O-lineman throws Kirk Cousins under the bus
For all of the success that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had in 2022, there’s still a sizeable contingency of people who believe it’s time for Minnesota to move on from the polarizing QB. Count former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone among them after his recent remarks on “the...
Jim Harbaugh Rumors Are Continuing To Swirl On Tuesday
Jim Harbaugh has already turned down the Denver Broncos, and the University of Michigan has announced that Harbaugh is staying in Ann Arbor. However, the Harbaugh-Broncos rumors refuse to die. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio threw some gas on the fire with a cryptic tweet this morning. "Something I ...
Yardbarker
Watch: Orthopedic surgeon thinks 49ers' Brock Purdy could miss entire 2023 season
One specialist is pessimistic about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy taking a meaningful snap during the 2023 NFL season. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Mark Adickes explained during a Wednesday appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" that the torn ulnar collateral ligament in Purdy's right elbow could cost him an entire campaign.
Yardbarker
Colts: 4 Perfect Quarterback/Head Coach Combinations
The Indianapolis Colts' head coaching search is entering the final stages of development, as the team has (seemingly) narrowed down the search to seven candidates. Here is the list of qualified candidates for the job within that final list of seven:. This list is certainly different than what we could...
Yardbarker
Germaine Pratt Was Livid Following Bengals' Loss to Chiefs: 'Why The F--- Would You Touch The Quarterback?'
KANSAS CITY — Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was called for unnecessary roughness with nine seconds remaining after he pushed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline. The penalty put Kansas City in scoring range. The Chiefs ultimately won the game 23-20 after Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field...
Yardbarker
NFL legend Kurt Warner says current players have no idea who he is
Kurt Warner is one of the greatest to have ever thrown an NFL football, and he has a legendary story and career. No, he'll never have the rings of Tom Brady or get the hype of a prime Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes, but Warner is a Hall of Famer in his own right.
Yardbarker
2023 New York Jets Mock Draft
It’s that time again. Senior Bowl Week in Mobile has gotten underway, which means the NFL Draft will be here before we know it. In roughly three months, the New York Jets will have an opportunity to continue adding young talent and build on a big-time haul put together by Joe Douglas in 2022.
Maine Celtics Officially Sign Nine-Year NBA Veteran Guard; Former First Round Draft Pick
The Maine Celtics had themselves a surprisingly busy day Tuesday. Maine announced the signing of nine-year NBA veteran Tony Snell from the available player pool, according to the team. Snell began his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls during the 2013-14 season after being drafted 20th overall in ...
Comments / 0