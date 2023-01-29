Read full article on original website
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Live in Chicago and need money and care? Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Mike Clevinger is Just the White Sox Latest MisstepLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Forest Park Review
Forest Park makes progress on addressing traffic issues
The village is making some progress in addressing traffic issues Forest Park’s Traffic Safety Commission chair Jordan Kuehn raised in a presentation to the village council last September. Though, so far, plans have avoided making significant changes to traffic lane configuration on Madison. Kuehn’s presentation recommended improvements for the...
cityofevanston.org
Reminder: Stay Off Lakefront Shelf Ice
The City of Evanston’s Parks and Recreation Department is reminding community members and visitors to avoid walking on shelf ice that builds up along the lakefront. With the recent cold temperatures, ice is quickly forming on beaches and lakefront barriers. Walking on shelf ice is extremely dangerous for people and pets. (View shelf ice graphic.)
Water line break leaves street flooded, icy in Uptown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cold weather Tuesday may have been to blame for a water line break in Uptown.The entire 4900 block of North Glenwood Avenue north of St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery was left flooded, with several inches of water in the street.Some of the water began freezing over as the frigid day went on.The city's Department of Water Management said the line that busted was not a water main, but a 2-inch service line.Water Department crews were on the scene working to repair the break late Tuesday.
wjol.com
IDOT Update: Bridge Closures Now And Improvements Coming To I-80 and I-55, But Will Be Years
WJOL received an update from IDOT on the rolling bridge closures in Joliet. The McDonough Street bridge is expected to reopen in mid to late February, weather permitting. The McDonough Street was closed November 21, 2022. Future closures include, Ruby and Brandon Road bridges, with specific dates for closure yet to be determined.
2 More Chicago-Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close
Update: Our latest story on Chicago area store closures can be found here, as more stores have been added to the chain's list. Our original story continues below. The once booming home goods chain Bed, Bath & Beyond will shutter a slew of more stores in addition to previously announced closures after the struggling retailer last week announced that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
From Wilmette to Gurnee, More Chicago Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Are Closing. Here's the Full List
Another 87 Bed, Bath & Beyond stores across the country will shutter, a recently updated list of closures from the home goods chain shows, following an announcement the struggling retailer made last week that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
Groundhog Day is Coming Up — And The Movie Was Filmed All Throughout a Chicago Suburb
It's a beloved winter holiday featuring a plump groundhog and an iconic movie -- but did you know it was filmed just outside of Chicago?. Across the country, rodents at celebrations early in the morning on Feb. 2 will be lifted up in observance of Groundhog's Day -- which, it is said, marks approximately six weeks until spring -- but only one local marmot will predict the weather from the exact same location that in 1992, Bill Murray did as the weather man in the cult classic 'Groundhog Day.'
Weekly community cookout in South Shore provides free meals, neighborly connections
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Head to the South Shore neighborhood any Tuesday and you'll see a true show of neighbors helping neighbors. South Shore is home to Lawrence Hall, a community-based service agency focused on helping heal the effects of childhood trauma through various services and programs. In 2020, they decided to expand their mission by holding a weekly food giveaway, where anyone in the neighborhood is welcome to show up for a free meal and more. Nearly three years later, the Tuesday community cookout has become a neighborhood staple. "Every Tuesday, they're here. Every Tuesday, I'm here," said a woman...
Groundhog's Day is Around the Corner. What Happens If the Groundhog Sees its Shadow?
A beloved winter holiday is coming up -- and while much of the day's attention will be on a certain rodent from Pennsylvania, a local groundhog will also be searching for his shadow in the same far, northwest Chicago suburb that the iconic movie 'Groundhog Day' was filmed in. Groundhog...
Pilot program will make city clear sidewalks, which people with disabilities say impairs mobility
Snowy sidewalks can cover grooves and markings that help people with disabilities travel safely through the city. Should the city being clearing its sidewalks everywhere?
Catalytic converter thieves hit suburban high school parking lot
The Rolling Meadows High School administration has told parents and students in a letter that there is a growing problem of catalytic converter thefts in the school’s parking lot.
Semi carrying construction equipment rolls over on side of Eisenhower Expressway in Hillside
A semi has rolled over on the side of the Eisenhower Expressway in the west suburbs.
Little Village Discount Mall to remain open for now; lease had been set to expire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A discount mall in the Little Village neighborhood will remain open for now.The lease for the Little Village Discount Mall, 3115 W. 26th St., was set to expire at midnight Tuesday night – putting the future of more than 250 vendors at risk.As CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported, the beloved Discount Mall has been a staple in the neighborhood for nearly 40 years. The shops are owned and operated by Mexican immigrants who made the plaza a shopping destination which allowed them to thrive in Chicago.The future of the plaza has been in limbo since February 2020, when it was sold to developer Novak Construction. The concern now is that the vendors will be replaced with a big box store.Business owners and community members said Novak had made zero effort to meet with them and discuss their future.At a community meeting Tuesday night, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) announced the mall will be open on Wednesday, and eviction notices sent to at least two vendors are illegal.The notices had threatened the vendors with lockouts on Feb. 6.Another community meeting is set for Feb. 16.
Driver runs red light on South State Street, hits another car and two pedestrians
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car ran a red light and hit another car and two pedestrians in the Greater Grand Crossing community Monday night.At 7 p.m., a black Mercedes Benz was traveling north on State Street near 75th Street, alongside the Dan Ryan Expressway, when its driver disobeyed a red light, police said. The Mercedes hit a red 2014 Camry – which was headed east on 75th Street, police said.The Mercedes then spun out and hit a tree – and also hit two pedestrians on the sidewalk, police said. The occupants of the black Mercedes bailed out and an off, police said. The driver of the red Toyota was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.The pedestrians were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.No one was in custody late Monday.
NBC Chicago
2 in Custody After Stolen Vehicle Rams Police Cars in NW Indiana, Leads Officers on Chase
Two suspects are in custody and two remain at-large after police say a stolen vehicle rammed a patrol vehicle and led officers on a multi-state chase Monday afternoon. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an officer observed a Honda SUV traveling at a high rate of speed in suburban Gary on Monday afternoon.
Vandals throw bricks and rocks at Lincoln Park home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bricks thrown at a Lincoln Park home twice in 10 days.The family is left wondering why their home is seemingly targeted by vandals. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from West Lincoln Park with the strange case leaving the family confused and frightened. You can still see the damage on the outside of the home, a cardboard patch where the window was shattered by one of those bricks. The family inside said they've been left with thousands of dollars worth of damage and something much harder to replace: their sense of safety. Around 9:00 p.m. on January 19th, Sudesh Kulkarni and...
South Deering residents without heat, but new boiler for building sits outside
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least a dozen renters in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood are without heat, with some claiming it's been a month. As temperatures drop into the single digits, CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with residents who said they're fed up."Somebody needs to fix this problem."Frustrated and upset, this renter, who doesn't want his face shown or name revealed, said he's been without heat for nearly a month."I called them, and they told us that they were going to get on it. That's been since December," said the renter. "We're almost in February and still dealing with this issue."Trumbull...
Man pointed gun at CTA bus driver after traffic accident: CPD
Chicago police allege a driver who hit a CTA bus on the South Side pointed a gun at the driver after the fender bender. Police said a man was driving a gray Chevy Silverado at 51st and Ashland, at around 11:30 a.m., when he struck a CTA bus.
