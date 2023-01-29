ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macalester Celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Today, Macalester Athletics is celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). This is the 37th anniversary of the day, recognizing the achievements and continued progress made in women's sports as well as inspiring girls to recognize their full potential, be active, and play.
