Troy, NY

Men's Lacrosse Ranked 18th in Preseason Poll

TROY, N.Y. - The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) has revealed its preseason polls and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's squad is listed at No. 19 in Division III. RPI garnered 56 points, which puts it eight behind No. 17 Stevenson University and five points in front of No. 19 Washington and Lee University. Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) is first with 378 points.
Four Serving as Women's Lacrosse Captains

TROY, N.Y. - The 2023 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's lacrosse team is being led by four captains in Sophie Goddard, Olivia Kimball, Rylie Maready, and Megan Shay. They are all seniors who represent three different position groups. Goddard plays defense, Kimball is a goalie, and Maready and Shay play midfield.
Men's Lacrosse Schedule for 2023 Finalized

TROY, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's lacrosse program begins the 2023 season on Saturday, February 18, when the Engineers travel to the United States Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut. The contest is the first of 15 for the Engineers, who are coming off a year in which it played in the NCAA Tournament. RPI is led by fifth-year head coach Scott Hackett-Dalgleish.
Rensselaer Athletics Weekly Review & Preview

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (9-10; 6-6 Liberty League) RPI returns home coming off losses at Union (69-51) and No. 19 Ithaca (59-39). The Engineers host Skidmore on Friday at 5:30pm before welcoming Vassar to ECAV Arena on Saturday at 2pm. Saturday's game is White Out and dedicated to Morgan's Message, which strives to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health within the student-athlete community and equalize the treatment of physical and mental health in athletics. For more information about Morgan's Message, click HERE.
