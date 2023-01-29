ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Duce Robinson Delays College Decision

The University of Georgia has continued to recruit the tight end position at an elite level since the arrival of tight ends coach Todd Hartley. Combined with the combination of offensive coordinator Todd Monken's ability to use the unique skillsets in that room, Georgia has used the tight end at an unprecedented level.
Prep Basketball Round-Up: Dougherty sweeps Columbus, Deerfield-Windsor Splits

The Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes meet again Friday night at Monroe to likely determine the region's top seed in the coming region tournament but head coach Bakari Bryant didn't want to blame "looking ahead" for the Trojans' close call Tuesday night against a team they beat earlier this season by 42 points. Tuesday night the Trojans edged Columbus 54-50.
Georgia Announces Date for G-Day

The University of Georgia has announced that its annual Spring scrimmage, also known as G-Day will be held on April 15th. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.
Cleveland superfan, drummer John Adams dies at 71

The Cleveland Guardians released a statement Monday to mourn the passing of John Adams, team superfan who pounded on a big bass drum from the top of the bleachers at nearly every home game for 48 years. Adams was 71.
