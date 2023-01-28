Steelers owner Art Rooney II anticipates no international games for Pittsburgh

Recently the NFL announced the teams that would be participating in international games during the 2023 NFL season. The opponents of those teams have yet to be announced but according to Pittsburgh Steelers Art Rooney II, he does not anticipate the Steelers playing in an international game in 2023.

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season.

Pittsburgh has the Jaguars and Patriots on their upcoming schedule but according to the league, those are both slated to be played in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have only played one international game as part of the series since the inception of the program in 2005. Pittsburgh lost to the Minnesota Vikings 34-27 in England in 2013.