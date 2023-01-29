Read full article on original website
Lima Senior DECA students host a silent disco at Unity Elementary School
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Senior DECA students are the life of the party at Unity Elementary School as they host a silent disco. Silent disco is the newest business in collaboration between marketing and audio engineering DECA students. The disco was made possible through an anonymous donor who gifted Lima Senior's DECA program with 300 headsets amongst other equipment. Soon the headsets and DJ capabilities will be available to rent for private and community events.
Lima City Schools announces the construction of two career tech buildings at former Emerson Schools site
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools announced that they will be building two buildings on the former site of Emerson Schools building lot for their Ag and Outdoor Occupations and Engineering Technology Programs. The cost is nearly 3 million dollars and will be paid for through CARES act fund....
Superior Foundation Announces Fifth Year of Scholarship Program
Press Release from the Superior Foundation: LIMA, OH—The Superior Foundation is pleased to announce that it has approved $30,000 in funding to award up to thirty $1,000 scholarships this spring. Any Superior Credit Union member who meets the scholarship eligibility requirements is welcome to apply. “We are excited to...
City of Lima hosting workshops to prepare people for civil service test
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Most of the 370 job positions in the City of Lima are obtained through a civil service employee selection process and the city is encouraging people to apply. The city will be hosting workshops to help break down any barriers that people may have in taking...
Rhodes State Mobile Lab fascinates Heir Force students with high-tech learning experience
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Rhodes State Mobile Lab is on the road all week and today it was spotted at Heir Force Community School. Our Nathan Kitchens shows us how the new lab is enhancing learning for area students. The Rhodes State Mobile Lab is taking students beyond the...
State climatologist speaks to Lima City School students as part of the 2023 William A. Fowler Science Series
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's constantly moving, we experience it with our senses, and it's personal as we make decision's around it every day. It's the weather. The 2023 William A. Fowler Science Series is underway and it's all about the weather. State climatologist Aaron Wilson speaking to Lima City School students and others at Ohio State Lima today about climate change and its effects on each of us. He says it's no secret that things are different. Temperatures are changing, precipitation is increasing with wetter winters and springs along with the intensity of the rainfall increasing as well. The weather impacts transportation, food, businesses, and more.
"Lima Women Have Heart" luncheon planned for February 24th
Lima, OH (WLIO) - February is Heart Month and a collective effort is being done to improve heart health awareness in our region. The Lima Women Have Heart Committee is encouraging women to learn more about living a heart-healthy life. The American Heart Association states that cardiovascular disease is killing one woman approximately every 80 seconds. Committee members say they are bringing heart health resources together for their 2nd Lima Women Have Heart Luncheon to hear from experts about heart health.
Candidate for Ada School Superintendent Received Copy of Interview Questions; Board Cancels Current Search
The Ada School District’s Board of Education announced on Facebook that they have decided to cancel the current search for a Superintendent. A replacement for current Superintendent Robin Van Buskirk was being sought following her retirement. An Interim Superintendent will serve the district for the 2023-2024 school year. The...
The Van Wert Police Department named the February 2023 Agency of the Month
Press Release from the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Law Enforcement Foundation: The Van Wert Police Department was recently named the February 2023 “Agency of the Month” for their outstanding community policing efforts. In 2018, the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and the Law Enforcement Foundation...
OHSAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf District Draw Results
Coaches already knew what their seeding would be before the OSHAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf seeding meeting thanks to the use of Martin RPI for seeding. #1 seed at OG was Leipsic, #2 Kalida, #3 Columbus Grove, and #4 Cory Rawson. They all took byes to the Sectional Final. The other bye was assigned to #11 Pandora Gilboa. Continental ended up as 1 of 3 teams with a 3-16 record and was awarded the #10 seed. #9 Fort Jennings and #11 Pandora Gilboa were the other teams with 3-16 records. Continental will face #8 Delphos St Johns in a Bluffton University Sectional Semifinal. The winner of that game will take on #1 Leipsic. Sectional games are held at Bluffton University and Van Wert High School. The winner of the OG District will face the winner of the Fostoria District at an Elida Regional Semifinal on March 1.
Reminisce: Davenport’s ministry in Lima
When Hollywood came to Lima in 1980 to film the made-for-TV movie “Attica,” Lima State Hospital stood in for the New York State prison, site of a deadly 1971 uprising, while many local people got a taste of moviemaking as extras and some even landed minor speaking parts.
"The Ruta Beggars" visit Liberty Arts Magnet to give students a taste of bluegrass music
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Boston bluegrass band, The Ruta Beggars performed for Lima City's Liberty Arts Magnet School. The Ruta Beggars followed up their performance by guest speaking in today's music classes. The band is made up of 5 members who met while studying at the Berklee College of Music in the American Roots program. The Ruta Beggars' guitarist Micah Nicol is an area local from Wapakoneta who prides himself on sharing the band's love of bluegrass music with younger generations.
The Lima Rotary Club hears about Buckeye Chuck as Groundhog Day approaches
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Did you know that Ohio's weather forecasting groundhog has been making predictions since 1979?. Those are just some of the facts the Lima Rotary Club learned today about Marion resident, Buckeye Chuck. While Chuck may not have been making his spring prediction as long as his Pennsylvania counterpart Punxsutawney Phil, the Ohio legislature has made Buckeye Chuck the official groundhog for the state. On February 2nd, Ohioans will be making the trek to Marion to celebrate Groundhog Day and to hear if there will be six more weeks of winter or not.
Four new firefighters sworn in today at Lima City Hall
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An additional four firefighters join the ranks at the Lima Fire Department. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith doing the honors of swearing in the new hires. Lima Fire Chief Andy Heffner, fellow firefighters, family, and friends were on hand for the ceremony held at City Hall. Micah Chambers, Courtney Honcell, Joseph Morlino, and Reed Warnement are looking forward to a career at the department and the chief says that they are now at a good number of people at the department.
Lima Senior falls to Fremont Ross
Lima Senior’s Anya James poured in 18 points, made 6 steals and grabbed 2 rebounds and Tillie Nelson had eight points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out two assists. Maisie Stawser chipped in seven points and grabbed three rebounds and Aryianna Engberg scored four points and made five steals.
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
Several people gather to watch rehabilitated hawk get released in Lima's town square
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was flight day for a special creature in Lima's town square this afternoon. Several people gathered outside the municipal building to watch a Cooper's hawk be released back into the wild. The bird was found on the ground in front of the building back on September 17th. It was taken to "Nature's Nursery" in Whitehouse, Ohio, for rehabilitation. They say it was just dazed and confused after possibly hitting the mirrored windows of the city building. The door was opened on the pen and the hawk took flight heading west through the square. It took a moment to rest in a tree before taking off again. Wildlife officers say this is not unusual.
Barn messages bring smiles to Fort Wayne motorists
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Everyone’s commute could use some fun to brighten up the trip to work. And if you drive past Aboite Center Road and Dicke Road on your way to work you may have found some. Toni McDevitt and her husband Bob have been decorating...
Lima City Administration Discuss Proposed Community Entertainment District to City Councilors Monday Evening
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Administrators and City Council met Monday Evening inside Council Chambers to discuss the proposed Community Entertainment District for the city. The Workforce and Small Business Development Department presented a proposed Community Entertainment District that encompasses Downtown Lima as well as areas extending along Main Street between Grand Avenue and Fourth Street and along the Market Street corridor from Downtown to Metcalf Street. Areas within the district boundary will feature a wide variety of economic developments ranging from hotels, retail, and restaurants to museums, theaters, sports facilities, and entertainment complexes. With business and community interest on the rise, city officials are planning to move forward with the next steps.
