rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Basketball vs Auburn Preview
The Georgia Bulldogs will face the Auburn Tigers on the road tonight. This will be the second matchup between these two teams this season and the 196th meeting all time. Auburn currently leads the series 99-96 and is 3-2 in the previous five matchups.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Number 1 Corner in the Nation Commits to Georgia
Georgia's impressive 2024 class just got even better. Ellis Robinson, the number 1 CB in the nation according to 247Sports, has committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. Robinson hails from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
South Carolina lands 5-star prospect Nyckoles Harbor
Five-star prospect Nyckoles Harbor, who plans to play tight end in college, committed Wednesday to South Carolina. He chose the Gamecocks over a bevy of offers, including from Michigan, Maryland and Oregon.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Jan. 19 - Jan. 27
♦ Checkers, 3182 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Jan. 20; Routine; 99/A.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 24 — Jan. 30, 2023:. • Lashontaneise S. Butler, 20, Fieldstone View Lane, Conyers; aggravated assault.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36
COVINGTON — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a motorist responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36 Monday night. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a 44-year-old woman was struck and killed on Highway 36, just south...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Student charged with bringing handgun to Alcovy High School
COVINGTON — An Alcovy High School student is facing five charges after he allegedly brought a stolen handgun to school. The student, whose name has been withheld due to his status as a juvenile, has been charged with bringing a weapon on school property, theft by receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of a handgun by a person under 18.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Butts County
In a written report from deputy county manager Michael Brewer — using information from the National Weather Service Survey — it has been confirmed that three tornadoes occurred in Butts and adjacent counties on Jan. 12, causing considerable damage to homes and property, and causing two fatalities (one in Butts County, one in Jasper County). Following is a scenario for each tornado:
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington to consider overlay district for industrial/multi-family development
COVINGTON — The process of establishing a zoning overlay district for a large mixed-use development will move forward after a split vote by the Covington City Council. The council’s 3-2 vote will allow the request for a zoning text amendment to be heard by the Covington Planning Commission, which will then make a recommendation to the City Council. Two public readings will be required before the council could vote to approve or deny the overlay request.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
CLERK'S CORNER: Rockdale Clerk of Courts Janice Morris forging ahead with innovation
I took office as Rockdale County clerk of Superior and State Courts on Jan. 21, 2021. I was a new clerk starting my job during a global pandemic caused by COVID-19. I inherited lots of problems that needed to be solved very quickly and efficiently. COVID-19 forced me to make unprecedented adjustments to process and procedures so that the courthouse could stay operating in compliance with the laws and regulations.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rivian Has More Bad News as It Cuts Costs
Rivian (RIVN) - Get Free Report can not catch a break. The Conyers Rockdale Chamber of Commerce held its 69th Annual Meeting Tuesday at the Georgia International Horse Park. Click for more.PHOTOS: Conyers Rockdale Chamber holds Annual Meeting.
