Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
nodq.com
News regarding John Cena’s WWE status heading into Wrestlemania 39
As previously noted, WWE United States champion Austin Theory has been using John Cena’s “the champ is here” catchphrase on television in recent weeks and a segment was reportedly filmed with them on December 30th 2022 that hasn’t aired yet. While Cena is expected to be...
nodq.com
Surprise appearance in the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match was set up at the last minute
As seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, NXT commentator Booker T was a surprise entrant in the men’s Rumble match. During his podcast, Booker T revealed that his appearance was set up at the last minute…. “I was sitting at the table at the Kickoff show and...
nodq.com
Backstage reaction to 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE viewership numbers
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE is said to be happy with the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE’s viewership numbers. Johnson noted the following…. “PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are ‘extremely thrilled’ with the event’s viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year’s live Rumble viewership in great numbers.”
nodq.com
Former WWE referee defends the lack of surprises at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
In his Reffin Rant video that was published to Twitter, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas commented on the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE and defended the lack of surprises…. “People may say that the outcomes were predictable, but they were the right choices under the circumstances.”. “I thought the Royal...
nodq.com
Your Time Is Now! | WWE 2K23 Official Gameplay Trailer
From WWE 2K: Your Time is Now! Here’s your first look at the debut of the fan-favorite and chaotic WarGames, which delivers 3v3 and 4v4 single-player or multiplayer mayhem inside two side-by-side rings, all while surrounded by a double-steel cage. Also check out our exhilarating match-ups between WWE Superstars and Legends including cover Superstar John Cena, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul, “The Undertaker”, Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, and more.
nodq.com
Tyson Fury hopes to be back in WWE “soon” and wants to become world champion
As previously noted, WWE was looking to have Tyson Fury be part of the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE and WWE Wrestlemania 39 but he is reportedly banned from entering the United States at the moment after links to alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan emerged. While speaking to GiveMeSport.com, Fury...
nodq.com
Cody Rhodes on Nick Khan and Bruce Prichard: “They’ve been nothing but angels to me”
Cody Rhodes was the winner of the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. While speaking to Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com, Cody commented on his return from injury while praising WWE executives Nick Khan and Bruce Prichard…. “I was embarrassed, I really was. I was on top of my game....
nodq.com
Cody Rhodes comments on being in the main event of WWE Wrestlemania 39
While appearing on Logan Paul’s podcast, 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes talked about his upcoming main event match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 39…. “The irony and the potential of a Rhodes going on last, when my dad spent eight years competing against WWE, I...
nodq.com
Ric Flair thinks Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley should be one of WWE Wrestlemania 39’s main events
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair commented on the upcoming Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley match at WWE Wrestlemania 39…. “It’s gotta be one of the main events. It’s gonna be spectacular. Rhea has matured so much. That match they had in front of no people a couple years ago was fantastic. I can only imagine, I mean ‘The Queen’ is in a place where… she just plain and simply is the best worker in the business, in the company. I’m sure that she and Rhea will tear the joint down. If I were the guys, I wouldn’t want to follow them, and I would be hope that they’d be on last.”
nodq.com
Cody Rhodes bringing back the “Winged Eagle” WWE title belt design?
During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Cody Rhodes commented on the buzz that was generated from a photo he posted on Instagram of the “Winged Eagle” WWE title belt design that was used from 1988-1998…. “Through my youth, the WWE that I was watching was really...
nodq.com
WWE makes announcement regarding the 2023 Elimination Chamber match
WWE announced that Austin Theory will defend the United States title inside the Elimination Chamber at the upcoming Chamber PLE on February 18th. WWE.com stated the following regarding qualifying matches…. In the wake of Royal Rumble, Seth “Freakin” Rollins will thrown down with The Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable to see...
nodq.com
Details regarding Kevin Nash turning down WWE RAW 30th anniversary special appearance
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash confirmed that he turned down an offer to appear on the WWE RAW 30th anniversary special…. “Mr. Prichard reached out and asked if I would like to come. It’s a really long day to go to TV when you’re doing something, like, actually on the active roster and you’re going to have a match or a segment. It’s like building the pyramids if you’re going to be playing a hand of cards. I can’t be out there with DX because I’m too much of a di**. They all said they were too old. I would have headbutted that big motherfu**er (Gunther) in the forehead (he laughs). I’m not backing down, so send me home. I’m not doing that. I’m glad I didn’t go because I don’t see where the fu** I would have been used.”
