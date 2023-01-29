Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Teen arrested after shooting his brother at Jay home
JAY, Maine (WABI) - A 17-year-old boy is facing a felony assault charge after police say he shot his 20-year-old brother Tuesday afternoon. Jay Police say officers responded to Pleasant Drive for a reported shooting just before 1 p.m. and found the 20-year-old with a gunshot wound. The man was...
WPFO
Maine teen accused of shooting older brother
JAY (WGME) -- Police arrested a teen from North Jay for allegedly shooting his older brother on Tuesday, according to the Sun Journal. The 17-year-old boy was reportedly charged with aggravated assault after an argument allegedly led to him pull out a handgun and shoot his 20-year-old brother at a home on Pleasant Drive.
WPFO
Maine woman accused of stealing checks from veterans pleads guilty
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Chelsea woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to several charges including stealing checks from a homeless veteran. According to the Kennebec Journal, 55-year-old Tracy Dorweiler pleaded guilty to 14 charges of theft and forgery from 2019 to 2020. In most cases, she stole checks from veterans’ facilities....
WGME
Juveniles accused of stealing alcohol, assaulting officers in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say minors are continuing to break the law in Rockland. They’ve reportedly been stealing alcohol and assaulting officers. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police say they responded to the Hannaford in town for a report of shoplifting. While issuing a summons to an adult, police say...
17-Year-Old Central Maine Boy Arrested & Charged After Shooting His Brother Tuesday
A Central Maine teenager has been charged and taken into custody following an incident which ended in him allegedly shooting his older brother Tuesday. The Kennebec Journal reports that Tuesday's incident occurred at a residence located at 31 Pleasant Drive in the Maine town of Jay. The paper says that a 17-year-old boy, and his 20-year-old brother, got into some kind of a verbal altercation a little before 1 pm.
WGME
Maine man accused of stabbing man in Winslow pleads not guilty
WINSLOW (WGME) -- A Maine man accused of stabbing a man on a street in Winslow has pleaded not guilty. According to the Morning Sentinel, 21-year-old Justin Boucher pleaded not guilty last week in Augusta. On January 18, police say Boucher repeatedly stabbed a 65-year-old man on LaSalle Street. Police...
truecountry935.com
Teenager Charged with Terrorizing at Mt. Blue High School
According to the Farmington Police Department, a 15-year-old boy from is being charged with terrorizing in connection with a shooting threat at Mt. Blue High School. The teen was reportedly charged with felony terrorizing transmitted via social media.
penbaypilot.com
One arrested after gas station managers ask police for civil assist
BELFAST — Belfast Police responded to a local gas station Jan. 30, after the store management requested a civil standby by police while they asked customers to leave, according to a Jan. 31 media report from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that...
wabi.tv
Charger charging non-electric car battery believed cause of Thomaston fire
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Officials believe a battery charger that was charging a non-electric car battery sparked a fire at a home in South Thomaston Monday morning. Crews were called to the home on Dublin Road just before 6:30 a.m. to find a garage attached to the home fully engulfed in flames.
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]
How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
foxbangor.com
Holden police encourages citizens to get cars inspected
HOLDEN-- Heading deeper into winter, it's important to remember to keep your car up-to-date, and that starts with getting a proper inspection sticker. "If you're driving around with a blue inspection sticker in Maine, you're violating the law. So we're giving folks a friendly reminder don't drive around with a blue inspection sticker," said Chris Greeley, Police Chief at Holden Police Department.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
Unique Glenburn House Sold, Will Soon Be a Dog Training Business
An experienced Bangor-area dog trainer will be opening a training facility soon after the owner purchased a unique property on Outer Broadway in Glenburn. You may recognize this house from an article I wrote in May when it was for sale. At the time, I said that it could be either an amazing house or a lucrative business location. Well, new owner Hallie Tyler is looking at the commercial side of the building and plans to open The Canine Coach Academy. I suggested, in the article, that it would be a great building for a daycare, but never imagined it as a facility for dogs. So I was thrilled when Lindsae Fish of the Young-Fish Team at NextHome Experience reached out and let us know about the sale and the awesome business that would be setting up shop in this beautiful building. She said that after 187 days on the market, the Glenburn property had found a new owner.
WPFO
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
Man charged with possessing illegal drugs after 'civil standby' in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A Swanville man is facing charges after police found him to be in possession of illegal narcotics during a civil standby at an Irving Circle K in Belfast on Monday. Shortly before 11:15 a.m. Monday, Belfast police responded to an Irving Circle K at 209 Northport...
foxbangor.com
Man rescued from woods after injury
SKOWHEGAN-- A man found himself stranded in the woods for over an hour in the snow. The Skowhegan Fire Department received reports of an emergency at south gate parkway around 1 p.m. Assisting agencies include Fairfield, Norridgewock, and use of their utility vehicles to locate the injured male. "I would...
Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
Cushing Couple Charged With Multiple Tax Crimes
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A couple from Cushing is accused of committing several tax crimes in recent years. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Scott and Kristine Ziegler are charged with six felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and two felony counts each of failing to file withholding tax returns.
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
WMTW
Person dies when car ends up in Maine stream
ALTON, Maine — One person is dead after a vehicle ended up in a stream in the town of Alton. A Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy was following up on an incident on Argyle Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday when he found a vehicle had gone off the road and ended up out of sight in Birch Stream.
