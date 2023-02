Three adults were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a residence in a Florida mobile home community, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies were called to the residence in Kissimmee just before 3 p.m. after the grandmother of one of the victims entered the home and found her grandson dead, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez told reporters at the scene. The grandmother said she hadn’t heard from the grandson in at least a couple of days and went to check on him.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO