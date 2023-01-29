Read full article on original website
Safety Jackson Bos of Norfolk high school has committed to playing football at Wayne State College next year. He made his commitment on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his high school career with the Panthers, Bos tallied 76 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks.
