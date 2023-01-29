ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

BREAKING: Number 1 Corner in the Nation Commits to Georgia

Georgia's impressive 2024 class just got even better. Ellis Robinson, the number 1 CB in the nation according to 247Sports, has committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. Robinson hails from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

BREAKING: Duce Robinson Delays College Decision

The University of Georgia has continued to recruit the tight end position at an elite level since the arrival of tight ends coach Todd Hartley. Combined with the combination of offensive coordinator Todd Monken's ability to use the unique skillsets in that room, Georgia has used the tight end at an unprecedented level.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County unveils mobile visitor center

McDONOUGH — Visit Henry County, GA has unveiled a Mobile Visitors Center. The van offers a kiosk that allows visitors to create itineraries of places to visit and where to enjoy a meal.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Butts County

In a written report from deputy county manager Michael Brewer — using information from the National Weather Service Survey — it has been confirmed that three tornadoes occurred in Butts and adjacent counties on Jan. 12, causing considerable damage to homes and property, and causing two fatalities (one in Butts County, one in Jasper County). Following is a scenario for each tornado:
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Resident hoping to address concerns with aquatic center

McDONOUGH — While homeowners of the Fairways Cotton Fields subdivision may be able to take in the scenes of the picturesque fairways of the golf course from the comfort of their homes, one resident feels construction of a new project adjacent to the property may soon obstruct this view.
MCDONOUGH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy