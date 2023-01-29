ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Players of the Week in all 15 boys basketball conferences, Feb. 1

Players throughout the state have turned in stellar performances and action is only going to get better as teams gear up for the postseason. Each week, the NJ Advance Media boys basketball staff will pick five playmakers in every conference as Players of the Week and highlight what made those players stand out. The following selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 30.
Girls Basketball: Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Jan. 31

The season is rolling by and the state tournament will be seeded in just a couple of weeks. There have been outstanding performances across the state all season long. Below are the season stat leaders in five categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference for games played from Opening Night on Dec. 15 through Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The best girls basketball single-game performances of the season so far

The 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament is just a few weeks away. The season is going by in a flash, and teams have already started their county or conference tournaments over the last week. It’s going to be a sprint to the finish line, filled with a lot of drama that is sure to bring some top performances from players.
Boys basketball: Fleming leads Timothy Christian past Wardlaw-Hartridge

Jalen Fleming finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 64-35 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge in Edison. Myles Dickerson tallied 19 points and five rebounds while Brandon Johnson pulled down seven rebounds for Timothy Christian (9-10), which has won three of its last four games. Jett Phillips grabbed four steals.
Girls Ice Hockey: Statewide stat leaders for Feb. 1

NOTE: The stats generated on this page are put together based on information submitted by coaches and school officials. If your player’s stats are not on this list, then statistical information was not submitted to NJ.com prior to the list being published. If that’s the case, please ask your coaches to log onto njschoolsports and enter that info.
Boys Basketball: Indians Hills defeats Mahwah to extend streak

Indians Hills extended its win streak to three by defeating Mahwah 42-30, in Mahwah. Leading by five points at halftime, Indian Hills (11-5) went on a 13-3 third quarter run to extend its lead to 36-21. Anthony Puglisi led Indian Hills with 13 points. For Mahwah (5-15), Ryan Matthews led...
