Read full article on original website
Related
Players of the Week in all 15 boys basketball conferences, Feb. 1
Players throughout the state have turned in stellar performances and action is only going to get better as teams gear up for the postseason. Each week, the NJ Advance Media boys basketball staff will pick five playmakers in every conference as Players of the Week and highlight what made those players stand out. The following selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 30.
Girls Basketball: Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Jan. 31
The season is rolling by and the state tournament will be seeded in just a couple of weeks. There have been outstanding performances across the state all season long. Below are the season stat leaders in five categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference for games played from Opening Night on Dec. 15 through Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Individual girls wrestling rankings for Feb. 3: Zeppetelli takes top spot at 100
Wrestlers continue to shift weights as the region tournaments draw near and the biggest shakeup that came out of those moves occurred at 100 pounds. There, Bogota’s Theresa Zeppetelli dropped down from 107 to 100 and scored a 4-1 win over the state’s top ranked wrestler and defending state champion, Olivia Klein of Paramus.
The best girls basketball single-game performances of the season so far
The 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament is just a few weeks away. The season is going by in a flash, and teams have already started their county or conference tournaments over the last week. It’s going to be a sprint to the finish line, filled with a lot of drama that is sure to bring some top performances from players.
Carino club to induct eight new members into South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame
The Albert Carino Basketball Clubs of South Jersey will induct eight new members into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame at its annual ceremony Sunday at the Holiday Inn, Route 70 in Cherry Hill. The club has flourished since founded in 1962, promoting South Jersey high school basketball and...
Lisa Gedaka makes South Jersey history in Gloucester Catholic girls basketball victory
When Lisa Gedaka debuted as the girls basketball coach at her alma mater in 1989, she could hardly imagine that she would still be pacing and shouting instructions from courtside 34 years later. Yet, there she was Tuesday, guiding her beloved Gloucester Catholic Rams to a 65-19 win over host...
Boys basketball: Fleming leads Timothy Christian past Wardlaw-Hartridge
Jalen Fleming finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 64-35 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge in Edison. Myles Dickerson tallied 19 points and five rebounds while Brandon Johnson pulled down seven rebounds for Timothy Christian (9-10), which has won three of its last four games. Jett Phillips grabbed four steals.
HS hockey playoff outlook, 2 weeks from cutoff: Where do Public A teams stand?
The state tournament cutoff on Feb. 13 is quickly approaching. The stretch run of the regular season is here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Injured boys basketball star Pettiford begins to chart future with verbal commitment
Wednesday was National Letter of Intent day for college-bound high school football players all around the state and nation, yet junior guard Tahaad Pettiford still found a way to keep boys basketball in the headlines. Hardly a surprise considering how the four-star point guard from Hudson Catholic found a way...
Girls Ice Hockey: Statewide stat leaders for Feb. 1
NOTE: The stats generated on this page are put together based on information submitted by coaches and school officials. If your player’s stats are not on this list, then statistical information was not submitted to NJ.com prior to the list being published. If that’s the case, please ask your coaches to log onto njschoolsports and enter that info.
Boys Basketball: Indians Hills defeats Mahwah to extend streak
Indians Hills extended its win streak to three by defeating Mahwah 42-30, in Mahwah. Leading by five points at halftime, Indian Hills (11-5) went on a 13-3 third quarter run to extend its lead to 36-21. Anthony Puglisi led Indian Hills with 13 points. For Mahwah (5-15), Ryan Matthews led...
Scotch Plains-Fanwood tops Bound Brook - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock scored a game-high 27 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood as it defeated Bound Brook 62-52 in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy also had 13 points with Sara Lehman adding 10. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (13-6) held a 28-23 lead at the half and extended its lead to 49-37 after a 21-14...
Who are N.J.’s top girls basketball sophomores? Our picks, your votes
Our next installment of our best players in each classification has arrived. We began with seniors a couple of weeks ago and wrapped up the junior class last week. We now begin with the underclassmen with the top sophomores in the state this season.
Girls basketball recap: Collins directs Buena to victory over Burlington City
Laylah Collins netted 13 points as the Buena High girls’ basketball team knocked off Burlington City Wednesday in Buena Vista Township, 41-24. Cami Johnson chipped in with 12 points as the Chiefs improved to 6-12 and ended a three-game losing streak. Aneesa Artis finished with 24 points for the...
Tyler Tejada leads No. 11 Teaneck over Pascack Valley - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Tejada brought 18 points and nine rebounds in leading four players in double figures as Teaneck, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 65-60, over Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. Keith Mcknight posted 15 points and six boards while Ty Carnegie added 13 points and five assists, and Mickell...
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0