Seton Hall Prep already punched its ticket to the team state tournament and already got seeded in the Non-Public A bracket so any wins after that are purely academic. Even still, the No. 15-ranked Pirates got one of their biggest statement wins of the year on Wednesday when No. 10 St. John Vianney came to West Orange and Seton Hall Prep won 31-30 on Criteria E, which is most 6-point results, 3-2.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 40 MINUTES AGO