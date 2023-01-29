Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: No. 5 St. Peter’s Prep ousts Saddle River Day for 4th straight win
Jackson Tindall had 16 points and four blocked shots as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, ousted Saddle River Day 60-45 in Jersey City. Matthew Kinzler tallied 13 points and seven rebounds while Nico Pena had 11 points and four rebounds for St. Peter’s Prep (17-3), which won its fourth straight game and 15 of its last 16 games. Richie Rosa had six rebounds and four assists and Mason Santiago chipped in with six points and five rebounds.
Boys basketball recap: Fischer, New Egypt get off three-game slide vs. Manville
Connor Fischer finished with 23 points as the New Egypt High boys’ basketball team took down Manville Wednesday in Manville, 56-37. Devin Kimmick added 20 points as the Warriors (8-10) ended a three-game losing streak. Shawn Purcell had 14 points for the Mustangs (11-7). The N.J. High School Sports...
Girls basketball - Francis shoots Pingry over Hun
Leading all scorers with 20 points, Taylor Francis helped propel Pingry to a 61-46 victory over Hun in a battle of prep schools at the Hun court in Princeton. Tied at 40-all going into the fourth, Pingry (12-8) unleashed a 21-6 fourth quarter to win this one going away. Bella Goodwin added 14 for the Big Blue, while Debra Hill also reached double figures with 10.
Boys Basketball: Union County Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 1
High school boys basketball action has featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area.
Girls Basketball: After slow start, Palisades Park shuts down Ridgefield
Palisades Park rebounded from a slow start to overpower and shut down Ridgefield in a 33-14 victory, in Ridgefield. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys basketball: Fleming leads Timothy Christian past Wardlaw-Hartridge
Jalen Fleming finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 64-35 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge in Edison. Myles Dickerson tallied 19 points and five rebounds while Brandon Johnson pulled down seven rebounds for Timothy Christian (9-10), which has won three of its last four games. Jett Phillips grabbed four steals.
Bowling: Warren Hills sweeps Skyland Conference Tournament again (PHOTOS)
Warren Hills bowling won both boys and girls titles at the Skyland Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Warren Lanes in Phillipsburg. The Blue Streaks also accomplished the feat last winter.
No. 14 New Providence over Roselle Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Annie Conover scored 16 points as New Providence, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, ran away early during its 67-34 win over Roselle Catholic in New Providence. New Providence (16-3) had four players finish in double-figures. Jasmine Miller finished with 11 points while Grace Kinum and Meghan Lamanna added 10 each.
Monmouth tops Henry Hudson - Girls basketball recap
Kamlyn Bevacqua led Monmouth with 13 points as it defeated Henry Hudson 36-12 in Highlands. Monmouth (11-7) held a 22-2 lead at the half after a 12-2 run in the first quarter and a 10-0 run in the second. It outscored Henry Hudson 14-10 in the second half. Alyson Amadruto...
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos, and links for Mon., Jan. 30
Boys Basketball: Lodi vs. Paterson Charter on January 30, 2023 — Monday, Jan. 30. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Tyler Tejada leads No. 11 Teaneck over Pascack Valley - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Tejada brought 18 points and nine rebounds in leading four players in double figures as Teaneck, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 65-60, over Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. Keith Mcknight posted 15 points and six boards while Ty Carnegie added 13 points and five assists, and Mickell...
Girls basketball: El leads the way for East Brunswick over Edison
Tamea El led all scorers with 23 points to lead East Brunswick to a 64-59 victory over Edison in Edison. Annie Nezaria added 15 points, while Brooke Motusesky scored 13 for East Brunswick (9-9). Keisha Ortiz led Edison (17-3) with 20 points, while Trista Whitney added 12 points. Edison created...
Scotch Plains-Fanwood tops Bound Brook - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock scored a game-high 27 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood as it defeated Bound Brook 62-52 in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy also had 13 points with Sara Lehman adding 10. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (13-6) held a 28-23 lead at the half and extended its lead to 49-37 after a 21-14...
Dayton over Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap
Samantha Casey scored a game-high 20 points as Dayton handed Elizabeth its first loss with a 63-58 triumph in Springfield. Dayton (12-5) had four players score in double-figures. Molly Martys finished with 15 points while Amiel Dillard scored 12. It was back-and-forth in regulation as Elizabeth (20-1) took a lead...
No. 15 Seton Hall Prep downs No. 10 St. John Vianney on criteria
Seton Hall Prep already punched its ticket to the team state tournament and already got seeded in the Non-Public A bracket so any wins after that are purely academic. Even still, the No. 15-ranked Pirates got one of their biggest statement wins of the year on Wednesday when No. 10 St. John Vianney came to West Orange and Seton Hall Prep won 31-30 on Criteria E, which is most 6-point results, 3-2.
Boys fencing notebook for Feb. 1: Wayne Hills peaking at right time
The District 2 tournament was extremely even and it came down to the end. Wayne Hills earned the sabre title and this was a main cog in winning the overall title as well. It saw its sabre squad finish with 21 victories, which was the most of any squad at any weapon.
PHOTOS: Manalapan at Howell wrestling, Feb. 1, 2023
Howell started the year slow but as the season is reaching its conclusion, the Rebels are picking up steam. On Wednesday, they faced another Central Jersey championship hopeful in Manalapan in a plyoff tune-up. Check out photos from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below...
8 random Devils thoughts amid All-Star break | Timo Meier trade idea, Devils players react to looming trade deadline, Lindy Ruff on Miles Wood’s struggles, more
The Devils are on the break. A few teams are still playing games before the puck drops on the All-Star game on Feb. 4 in Florida, but most Devils players (sans Jack Hughes, who was selected to the game) are on vacation for 10 long days. New Jersey’s break will end on Feb. 6 when they play the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center.
Ex-Giants star Victor Cruz helps open new high school in shuttered Paterson Catholic building
While celebrating their new school at its grand opening ceremony Monday, Paterson STEAM High School students got words of advice from Super Bowl XLVI champion Victor Cruz. Never quit and always give back, the former New York Giants wide receiver and Paterson native told the students.
Is Rutgers about to hand a lifetime contract to basketball miracle worker Steve Pikiell?
Rutgers is trying to make certain that if men’s basketball coach Steve Pikiell ever leaves Piscataway, it’s for retirement. The guy who has made the Scarlet Knights into a Big Ten power on the court and the recruiting trail will again cash in on his storybook success. The...
