Since she was born and raised in Jersey City, you could say Golden Light Poetry, aka Aurelia Luciano, has been looking for the proverbial light in the city her whole life. Luciano creates poetry about navigating life and healing as an Afro-Latina woman, she said in an interview earlier this week. She also creates work “about not having to uncover traumas and parenting alone, while creating the ideal community for myself and others,” Luciano said. “Part of the healing I’ve experienced involves a lot of nature. I have healed in a lot of the outdoor spaces this city has to offer and so much of my life has happened on the streets of Jersey City. Ultimately, I always come back to love.”

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO