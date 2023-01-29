Read full article on original website
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Boys basketball: Fleming leads Timothy Christian past Wardlaw-Hartridge
Jalen Fleming finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 64-35 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge in Edison. Myles Dickerson tallied 19 points and five rebounds while Brandon Johnson pulled down seven rebounds for Timothy Christian (9-10), which has won three of its last four games. Jett Phillips grabbed four steals.
Bowling: Warren Hills sweeps Skyland Conference Tournament again (PHOTOS)
Warren Hills bowling won both boys and girls titles at the Skyland Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Warren Lanes in Phillipsburg. The Blue Streaks also accomplished the feat last winter.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood tops Bound Brook - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock scored a game-high 27 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood as it defeated Bound Brook 62-52 in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy also had 13 points with Sara Lehman adding 10. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (13-6) held a 28-23 lead at the half and extended its lead to 49-37 after a 21-14...
Tyler Tejada leads No. 11 Teaneck over Pascack Valley - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Tejada brought 18 points and nine rebounds in leading four players in double figures as Teaneck, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 65-60, over Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. Keith Mcknight posted 15 points and six boards while Ty Carnegie added 13 points and five assists, and Mickell...
Heavyweights put Cresskill over Tenafly - Wrestling recap
Stephen Abreu at 215 won by pin and assured the home victory for Cresskill in a 54-30 match with Tenafly. It was the 13th bout of the match with the score, 42-30, going in, but Abreu sealed the win for Cresskill (11-8). David Costa-Pollando at 285 won by pin to...
Individual girls wrestling rankings for Feb. 3: Zeppetelli takes top spot at 100
Wrestlers continue to shift weights as the region tournaments draw near and the biggest shakeup that came out of those moves occurred at 100 pounds. There, Bogota’s Theresa Zeppetelli dropped down from 107 to 100 and scored a 4-1 win over the state’s top ranked wrestler and defending state champion, Olivia Klein of Paramus.
Boys Basketball: Union County Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 1
High school boys basketball action has featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area.
Big East notebook: Seton Hall inching closer to NCAA Tournament? How many Big East teams get in?
Seton Hall made five NCAA Tournament appearances under Kevin Willard, and now the Pirates are looking for their first Big Dance ticket under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway. Holloway, of course, led tiny Saint Peter’s on a storybook run to the Elite Elite last spring -- beating No. 2 Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue along the way. Now he’s trying to get the Pirates to adjust to his high expectations for individual defense and team play.
Traditional signing day is here: All you need to know about Rutgers FB recruiting during the spectacle
Traditional signing day has arrived. The early signing period has taken most of the steam out of traditional singing day, which is nowhere near the spectacle that it once was. But there is still some housekeeping to do. Overachievers like Kansas City Chiefs fullback Michael Burton, who will start Super...
Ex-Giants star Victor Cruz helps open new high school in shuttered Paterson Catholic building
While celebrating their new school at its grand opening ceremony Monday, Paterson STEAM High School students got words of advice from Super Bowl XLVI champion Victor Cruz. Never quit and always give back, the former New York Giants wide receiver and Paterson native told the students.
Caesars promo code New York: Claim up to $1,250 if first bet loses for NBA on ESPN
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Midway through the workweek, which is a perfect time to saddle up on the couch to enjoy the NBA on ESPN, and Caesars...
Anthony Volpe among 5 Yankees prospects in latest top-100 ranking
The latest prospect ranking is out, and the New York Yankees have five guys on the list. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel is out his list of top 100 prospects, and players in the Yankees organization ranked as follows: No. 3 Anthony Volpe (shortstop), No. 28 Jasson Dominguez (outfield), No. 34 Oswald Peraza (shortstop), No. 58 Austin Wells (catcher) and No. 88 Trey Sweeney (shortstop).
Sun Ra Arkestra brings 60+-year legacy to White Eagle Hall
Alto saxophonist Marshall Allen and keyboardist Sun Ra, who may perhaps have one of the most extensive discographies of any 20th century musician, teamed up in 1958 to bring together one of the biggest jazz ensembles in history: the Sun Ra Arkestra. The American jazz band that is considered a...
MST reimagines Little Mermaid; Laugh Tour at Dorian’s, more best bets in Hudson County
Mile Square Theatre’s Dance Academy takes to the stage on Saturday, Feb. 4, with The Little Mermaid (reimagined). The show continues until Feb. 12. In MST’s reimagining, the Little Mermaid takes place in the Hudson River where the protagonist longs to escape a world where gender roles are too restrictive. The show puts a focus on being someone who wants to be different while finding community and being able to express individuality.
You don’t have to be a toddler to thoroughly enjoy ‘Little Rock n’ Rollers’ | Testa
Karyn Kuhl has been a lynchpin of the Hoboken music scene going back to the earliest days of Maxwell’s, a triple-threat performer whose mastery of the electric blues has brought her renown as a singer, songwriter and guitarist. But for more than two decades, Kuhl has shared her musical gifts with another audience, whom she fondly calls her “little rock ‘n’ rollers”: toddlers, infants and pre-schoolers.
North Bergen is digging in on keeping illegally parked classrooms trailers in county park
The North Bergen’s school district remains as confident as ever that its preschool trailers illegally occupying Hudson County-owned and state-funded recreational space aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. The trailers parked next to Bruins Stadium in Braddock Park are planned to continue housing classes next year when the district’s...
Golden Light Poetry hosting Black History Month Open Mic Friday at SMUSH and Winter Wellness Feb. 9
Since she was born and raised in Jersey City, you could say Golden Light Poetry, aka Aurelia Luciano, has been looking for the proverbial light in the city her whole life. Luciano creates poetry about navigating life and healing as an Afro-Latina woman, she said in an interview earlier this week. She also creates work “about not having to uncover traumas and parenting alone, while creating the ideal community for myself and others,” Luciano said. “Part of the healing I’ve experienced involves a lot of nature. I have healed in a lot of the outdoor spaces this city has to offer and so much of my life has happened on the streets of Jersey City. Ultimately, I always come back to love.”
Jersey City school district struggling to retain teachers
A statewide teacher shortage has forced school districts to get creative in attracting suitable candidates — and it appears Jersey City educators are being poached by other districts across the state. With 44 vacancies — and seemingly one teacher leaving for every spot that gets filled — Superintendent Norma...
N.J. town votes to let redevelopment of former Lord & Taylor site move forward
The Westfield Town Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday to introduce an ordinance that allows for a downtown redevelopment plan to move forward. It will next go before the Planning Board on Monday night for the board to make a recommendation to the council about whether the proposal is consistent with the Master Plan. If that recommendation happens, the council could vote for final adoption of the ordinance at its Feb. 14 meeting.
Mets outfielder faces criminal charge for allegedly abusing ex-girlfriend, report says
New York Mets outfielder Khalil Lee is facing federal charges for allegedly abusing his girlfriend while he was playing for Triple-A Syracuse last season. That’s according to Syracuse.com, which also reports the a warrant has been “issued by Syracuse police for criminal obstruction of breath, a charge often associated with domestic incidents.”
