West Orange, NJ

NJ.com

Boys basketball: Fleming leads Timothy Christian past Wardlaw-Hartridge

Jalen Fleming finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 64-35 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge in Edison. Myles Dickerson tallied 19 points and five rebounds while Brandon Johnson pulled down seven rebounds for Timothy Christian (9-10), which has won three of its last four games. Jett Phillips grabbed four steals.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Big East notebook: Seton Hall inching closer to NCAA Tournament? How many Big East teams get in?

Seton Hall made five NCAA Tournament appearances under Kevin Willard, and now the Pirates are looking for their first Big Dance ticket under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway. Holloway, of course, led tiny Saint Peter’s on a storybook run to the Elite Elite last spring -- beating No. 2 Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue along the way. Now he’s trying to get the Pirates to adjust to his high expectations for individual defense and team play.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Anthony Volpe among 5 Yankees prospects in latest top-100 ranking

The latest prospect ranking is out, and the New York Yankees have five guys on the list. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel is out his list of top 100 prospects, and players in the Yankees organization ranked as follows: No. 3 Anthony Volpe (shortstop), No. 28 Jasson Dominguez (outfield), No. 34 Oswald Peraza (shortstop), No. 58 Austin Wells (catcher) and No. 88 Trey Sweeney (shortstop).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Sun Ra Arkestra brings 60+-year legacy to White Eagle Hall

Alto saxophonist Marshall Allen and keyboardist Sun Ra, who may perhaps have one of the most extensive discographies of any 20th century musician, teamed up in 1958 to bring together one of the biggest jazz ensembles in history: the Sun Ra Arkestra. The American jazz band that is considered a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

MST reimagines Little Mermaid; Laugh Tour at Dorian’s, more best bets in Hudson County

Mile Square Theatre’s Dance Academy takes to the stage on Saturday, Feb. 4, with The Little Mermaid (reimagined). The show continues until Feb. 12. In MST’s reimagining, the Little Mermaid takes place in the Hudson River where the protagonist longs to escape a world where gender roles are too restrictive. The show puts a focus on being someone who wants to be different while finding community and being able to express individuality.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

You don’t have to be a toddler to thoroughly enjoy ‘Little Rock n’ Rollers’ | Testa

Karyn Kuhl has been a lynchpin of the Hoboken music scene going back to the earliest days of Maxwell’s, a triple-threat performer whose mastery of the electric blues has brought her renown as a singer, songwriter and guitarist. But for more than two decades, Kuhl has shared her musical gifts with another audience, whom she fondly calls her “little rock ‘n’ rollers”: toddlers, infants and pre-schoolers.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Golden Light Poetry hosting Black History Month Open Mic Friday at SMUSH and Winter Wellness Feb. 9

Since she was born and raised in Jersey City, you could say Golden Light Poetry, aka Aurelia Luciano, has been looking for the proverbial light in the city her whole life. Luciano creates poetry about navigating life and healing as an Afro-Latina woman, she said in an interview earlier this week. She also creates work “about not having to uncover traumas and parenting alone, while creating the ideal community for myself and others,” Luciano said. “Part of the healing I’ve experienced involves a lot of nature. I have healed in a lot of the outdoor spaces this city has to offer and so much of my life has happened on the streets of Jersey City. Ultimately, I always come back to love.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City school district struggling to retain teachers

A statewide teacher shortage has forced school districts to get creative in attracting suitable candidates — and it appears Jersey City educators are being poached by other districts across the state. With 44 vacancies — and seemingly one teacher leaving for every spot that gets filled — Superintendent Norma...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town votes to let redevelopment of former Lord & Taylor site move forward

The Westfield Town Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday to introduce an ordinance that allows for a downtown redevelopment plan to move forward. It will next go before the Planning Board on Monday night for the board to make a recommendation to the council about whether the proposal is consistent with the Master Plan. If that recommendation happens, the council could vote for final adoption of the ordinance at its Feb. 14 meeting.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

