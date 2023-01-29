ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Fleming leads Timothy Christian past Wardlaw-Hartridge

Jalen Fleming finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 64-35 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge in Edison. Myles Dickerson tallied 19 points and five rebounds while Brandon Johnson pulled down seven rebounds for Timothy Christian (9-10), which has won three of its last four games. Jett Phillips grabbed four steals.
EDISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield High Football and Basketball Great Charles Woods Headed to the School's Athletic Hall of Fame

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--Forty five years after starring for multiple varsity sports teams at Bloomfield High School, Charles 'Ace' Woods has received 'The Call'. Woods, a 1977 BHS graduate, will be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame, on April 27. He will join Anna Maria Martino, Steve Vahalla, Jr., Sarah Prezioso, Mike Carter Sr. and Michael Nazzaretto, in the Class of 2023.  The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange. For more information, on tickets, please log onto  https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ Woods was a marvelous football and basketball player for the Bengals. He started on the varsity football team from 1974-1976, and...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City school district struggling to retain teachers

A statewide teacher shortage has forced school districts to get creative in attracting suitable candidates — and it appears Jersey City educators are being poached by other districts across the state. With 44 vacancies — and seemingly one teacher leaving for every spot that gets filled — Superintendent Norma...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating. 
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Newark (DEVELOPING)

Authorities were on the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Newark, sources with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed.Little was known as of 7:50 p.m. regarding the incident at 6th Avenue W & N 9th Street.This is a developing report. Check back for details.
NEWARK, NJ
ijustwanttoeat.com

Marty's in Jersey City, NJ

We walked passed Marty’s in Jersey City quite a few times. Located in an old firehouse, this place serves some quite amazing burgers and shakes. I love the fact that they have a POS (Point Of Sale) when you enter, so it gives you more time to look at their menu and customize what you want, rather than being at the counter and feeling the pressure to order quickly because there are people behind you, probably with the same feeling, waiting.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
rew-online.com

NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Land Sale in Newark, N.J.

NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces the sale of ±0.42 acres of land at 1042-1044 Broad Street and 14-16 Camp Street in Newark, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Jonathan Kristofich represented both the buyer, Paramount Acquisitions, LLC, and the seller, SAML, Inc., in the all-cash transaction.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Big East notebook: Seton Hall inching closer to NCAA Tournament? How many Big East teams get in?

Seton Hall made five NCAA Tournament appearances under Kevin Willard, and now the Pirates are looking for their first Big Dance ticket under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway. Holloway, of course, led tiny Saint Peter’s on a storybook run to the Elite Elite last spring -- beating No. 2 Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue along the way. Now he’s trying to get the Pirates to adjust to his high expectations for individual defense and team play.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Have you seen these women? | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. The anguish on the face of a mother whose child has gone missing is unparalleled....
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy