Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Boys Basketball: Barkley finishes with 22 to lead East Orange past Newark Central
Kaiyri Barkley scored a game high 22 points to help lead East Orange to a narrow, 47-42 victory over Newark Central, in East Orange.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood tops Bound Brook - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock scored a game-high 27 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood as it defeated Bound Brook 62-52 in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy also had 13 points with Sara Lehman adding 10. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (13-6) held a 28-23 lead at the half and extended its lead to 49-37 after a 21-14...
Girls basketball recap: Collins directs Buena to victory over Burlington City
Laylah Collins netted 13 points as the Buena High girls’ basketball team knocked off Burlington City Wednesday in Buena Vista Township, 41-24. Cami Johnson chipped in with 12 points as the Chiefs improved to 6-12 and ended a three-game losing streak. Aneesa Artis finished with 24 points for the...
Boys basketball: Fleming leads Timothy Christian past Wardlaw-Hartridge
Jalen Fleming finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 64-35 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge in Edison. Myles Dickerson tallied 19 points and five rebounds while Brandon Johnson pulled down seven rebounds for Timothy Christian (9-10), which has won three of its last four games. Jett Phillips grabbed four steals.
Boys Basketball: Union County Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 1
High school boys basketball action has featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area.
Bowling: Warren Hills sweeps Skyland Conference Tournament again (PHOTOS)
Warren Hills bowling won both boys and girls titles at the Skyland Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Warren Lanes in Phillipsburg. The Blue Streaks also accomplished the feat last winter.
Bloomfield High Football and Basketball Great Charles Woods Headed to the School's Athletic Hall of Fame
BLOOMFIELD, NJ--Forty five years after starring for multiple varsity sports teams at Bloomfield High School, Charles 'Ace' Woods has received 'The Call'. Woods, a 1977 BHS graduate, will be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame, on April 27. He will join Anna Maria Martino, Steve Vahalla, Jr., Sarah Prezioso, Mike Carter Sr. and Michael Nazzaretto, in the Class of 2023. The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange. For more information, on tickets, please log onto https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ Woods was a marvelous football and basketball player for the Bengals. He started on the varsity football team from 1974-1976, and...
Jersey City school district struggling to retain teachers
A statewide teacher shortage has forced school districts to get creative in attracting suitable candidates — and it appears Jersey City educators are being poached by other districts across the state. With 44 vacancies — and seemingly one teacher leaving for every spot that gets filled — Superintendent Norma...
Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating.
Ex-Giants star Victor Cruz helps open new high school in shuttered Paterson Catholic building
While celebrating their new school at its grand opening ceremony Monday, Paterson STEAM High School students got words of advice from Super Bowl XLVI champion Victor Cruz. Never quit and always give back, the former New York Giants wide receiver and Paterson native told the students.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Marty's in Jersey City, NJ
We walked passed Marty’s in Jersey City quite a few times. Located in an old firehouse, this place serves some quite amazing burgers and shakes. I love the fact that they have a POS (Point Of Sale) when you enter, so it gives you more time to look at their menu and customize what you want, rather than being at the counter and feeling the pressure to order quickly because there are people behind you, probably with the same feeling, waiting.
rew-online.com
NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Land Sale in Newark, N.J.
NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces the sale of ±0.42 acres of land at 1042-1044 Broad Street and 14-16 Camp Street in Newark, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Jonathan Kristofich represented both the buyer, Paramount Acquisitions, LLC, and the seller, SAML, Inc., in the all-cash transaction.
Big East notebook: Seton Hall inching closer to NCAA Tournament? How many Big East teams get in?
Seton Hall made five NCAA Tournament appearances under Kevin Willard, and now the Pirates are looking for their first Big Dance ticket under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway. Holloway, of course, led tiny Saint Peter’s on a storybook run to the Elite Elite last spring -- beating No. 2 Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue along the way. Now he’s trying to get the Pirates to adjust to his high expectations for individual defense and team play.
Have you seen these women? | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. The anguish on the face of a mother whose child has gone missing is unparalleled....
Is Rutgers about to hand a lifetime contract to basketball miracle worker Steve Pikiell?
Rutgers is trying to make certain that if men’s basketball coach Steve Pikiell ever leaves Piscataway, it’s for retirement. The guy who has made the Scarlet Knights into a Big Ten power on the court and the recruiting trail will again cash in on his storybook success. The...
Traditional signing day is here: All you need to know about Rutgers FB recruiting during the spectacle
Traditional signing day has arrived. The early signing period has taken most of the steam out of traditional singing day, which is nowhere near the spectacle that it once was. But there is still some housekeeping to do. Overachievers like Kansas City Chiefs fullback Michael Burton, who will start Super...
Several streets remain closed in Newark following water main break
A large water main broke in Newark Tuesday morning on Littleton and South Orange avenues.
Shots reported fired in Jersey City Heights, not far from scene of fatal shooting
At least one shell casing was recovered in a shooting incident early Tuesday morning just a couple blocks from the scene of a fatal shooting in the Jersey City Heights neighborhood Sunday night . Jersey City police were notified of shots fired in the area of Central Avenue and Grace...
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: Jersey City man & Bayonne man among 4 charged for roles in ‘ghost gun’ network
A Jersey City man and a Bayonne man are among four charged for the manufacturing and trafficking of “ghost guns,” also known as personally made firearms (PMFs), U.S. Attorney Phillip Sellinger announced. Richard Mullane, 26, of Bayonne, and Julian Santiago, 26, of Jersey City, are charged by complaint...
