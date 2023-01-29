Read full article on original website
Passaic Tech defeats Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap
Janessa Rodriguez scored a game-high 17 points to lead Passaic Tech past Paterson Kennedy 42-27 in Wayne. Passaic Tech (6-13) took a 21-18 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Paterson Kennedy 21-9. Leilani Pena added 12 points. My’shayla Clancy led Paterson Kennedy (9-9) with 12...
Hawthorne Christian over Pompton Lakes - Boys basketball recap
N’Dri Assale led a balanced offensive attack for Hawthorne Christian with 17 points during its 51-40 win over Pompton Lakes in Hawthorne. Joel Walker added 14 points and seven rebounds as Hawthorne Christian (10-8) led by nine heading into the break. Pompton Lakes (1-18) played even in the third...
Boys basketball: Fleming leads Timothy Christian past Wardlaw-Hartridge
Jalen Fleming finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 64-35 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge in Edison. Myles Dickerson tallied 19 points and five rebounds while Brandon Johnson pulled down seven rebounds for Timothy Christian (9-10), which has won three of its last four games. Jett Phillips grabbed four steals.
Roselle over Roselle Park - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Harris scored 13 points as Roselle defeated Roselle Park 67-49 in Roselle. Isaiah Fuller, Zaire Carter and Tahdir Carson added 12 points each. Roselle (18-3) held a slim 28-26 lead at the half, but went on an incredible 29-9 run in the third quarter to extend its lead to 57-35.
Brick Memorial over Central Regional - Girls basketball recap
Hayley Tighe scored nine points as Brick Memorial defeated Central Regional 53-31 in Brick. Brick Memorial (8-12) held a 27-13 lead at the half after a 18-7 run in the second quarter. It outscored Central Regional 26-18 in the second half. Layla Marotta also had eight points. Riley Coltenback led...
Girls basketball - Francis shoots Pingry over Hun
Leading all scorers with 20 points, Taylor Francis helped propel Pingry to a 61-46 victory over Hun in a battle of prep schools at the Hun court in Princeton. Tied at 40-all going into the fourth, Pingry (12-8) unleashed a 21-6 fourth quarter to win this one going away. Bella Goodwin added 14 for the Big Blue, while Debra Hill also reached double figures with 10.
Boys basketball recap: Fischer, New Egypt get off three-game slide vs. Manville
Connor Fischer finished with 23 points as the New Egypt High boys’ basketball team took down Manville Wednesday in Manville, 56-37. Devin Kimmick added 20 points as the Warriors (8-10) ended a three-game losing streak. Shawn Purcell had 14 points for the Mustangs (11-7). The N.J. High School Sports...
No. 14 New Providence over Roselle Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Annie Conover scored 16 points as New Providence, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, ran away early during its 67-34 win over Roselle Catholic in New Providence. New Providence (16-3) had four players finish in double-figures. Jasmine Miller finished with 11 points while Grace Kinum and Meghan Lamanna added 10 each.
Girls basketball recap: Collins directs Buena to victory over Burlington City
Laylah Collins netted 13 points as the Buena High girls’ basketball team knocked off Burlington City Wednesday in Buena Vista Township, 41-24. Cami Johnson chipped in with 12 points as the Chiefs improved to 6-12 and ended a three-game losing streak. Aneesa Artis finished with 24 points for the...
Balanced attack leads Palmyra past Delran - Boys basketball recap
Kwinten Ives scored 16 points to lead a balanced offense as Palmyra defeated Delran 77-38 in Palmyra. Reed Wells added 11 points and Jesahi Robinson had 10 for Palmyra, which exploded for 33 points in the second quarter and went on to improve to 8-9. Dennis Vittese scored 13 points...
Dayton over Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap
Samantha Casey scored a game-high 20 points as Dayton handed Elizabeth its first loss with a 63-58 triumph in Springfield. Dayton (12-5) had four players score in double-figures. Molly Martys finished with 15 points while Amiel Dillard scored 12. It was back-and-forth in regulation as Elizabeth (20-1) took a lead...
Boys basketball: No. 5 St. Peter’s Prep ousts Saddle River Day for 4th straight win
Jackson Tindall had 16 points and four blocked shots as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, ousted Saddle River Day 60-45 in Jersey City. Matthew Kinzler tallied 13 points and seven rebounds while Nico Pena had 11 points and four rebounds for St. Peter’s Prep (17-3), which won its fourth straight game and 15 of its last 16 games. Richie Rosa had six rebounds and four assists and Mason Santiago chipped in with six points and five rebounds.
Lisa Gedaka makes South Jersey history in Gloucester Catholic girls basketball victory
When Lisa Gedaka debuted as the girls basketball coach at her alma mater in 1989, she could hardly imagine that she would still be pacing and shouting instructions from courtside 34 years later. Yet, there she was Tuesday, guiding her beloved Gloucester Catholic Rams to a 65-19 win over host...
Scotch Plains-Fanwood tops Bound Brook - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock scored a game-high 27 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood as it defeated Bound Brook 62-52 in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy also had 13 points with Sara Lehman adding 10. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (13-6) held a 28-23 lead at the half and extended its lead to 49-37 after a 21-14...
PHOTOS: Manalapan at Howell wrestling, Feb. 1, 2023
Howell started the year slow but as the season is reaching its conclusion, the Rebels are picking up steam. On Wednesday, they faced another Central Jersey championship hopeful in Manalapan in a plyoff tune-up. Check out photos from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below...
Heavyweights put Cresskill over Tenafly - Wrestling recap
Stephen Abreu at 215 won by pin and assured the home victory for Cresskill in a 54-30 match with Tenafly. It was the 13th bout of the match with the score, 42-30, going in, but Abreu sealed the win for Cresskill (11-8). David Costa-Pollando at 285 won by pin to...
Injured boys basketball star Pettiford begins to chart future with verbal commitment
Wednesday was National Letter of Intent day for college-bound high school football players all around the state and nation, yet junior guard Tahaad Pettiford still found a way to keep boys basketball in the headlines. Hardly a surprise considering how the four-star point guard from Hudson Catholic found a way...
No. 15 Seton Hall Prep downs No. 10 St. John Vianney on criteria
Seton Hall Prep already punched its ticket to the team state tournament and already got seeded in the Non-Public A bracket so any wins after that are purely academic. Even still, the No. 15-ranked Pirates got one of their biggest statement wins of the year on Wednesday when No. 10 St. John Vianney came to West Orange and Seton Hall Prep won 31-30 on Criteria E, which is most 6-point results, 3-2.
Wrestling photos: West Deptford at Woodstown, Feb. 1, 2023
Woodstown is the No. 2 seed in South Jersey Group 1. West Deptford, likewise, is second in South jersey Group 2. On Wednesday, the contenders met up in a non-league match. Check out photos from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right...
Carino club to induct eight new members into South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame
The Albert Carino Basketball Clubs of South Jersey will induct eight new members into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame at its annual ceremony Sunday at the Holiday Inn, Route 70 in Cherry Hill. The club has flourished since founded in 1962, promoting South Jersey high school basketball and...
