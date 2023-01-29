ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Manalapan at Howell wrestling, Feb. 1, 2023

Howell started the year slow but as the season is reaching its conclusion, the Rebels are picking up steam. On Wednesday, they faced another Central Jersey championship hopeful in Manalapan in a plyoff tune-up. Check out photos from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below...
HOWELL, NJ
Boys Basketball: North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 1

Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 30. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference for Feb. 1:
Girls Basketball: Season stat leaders in the Colonial Valley Conference through Jan. 31

The season is rolling by and the state tournament will be seeded in just a couple of weeks. There have been outstanding performances across the state all season long. Below are the season stat leaders in five categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals in the Colonial Valley Conference for games played from Opening Night on Dec. 15 through Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Wrestling photos: West Deptford at Woodstown, Feb. 1, 2023

Woodstown is the No. 2 seed in South Jersey Group 1. West Deptford, likewise, is second in South jersey Group 2. On Wednesday, the contenders met up in a non-league match. Check out photos from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
The best girls basketball single-game performances of the season so far

The 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament is just a few weeks away. The season is going by in a flash, and teams have already started their county or conference tournaments over the last week. It’s going to be a sprint to the finish line, filled with a lot of drama that is sure to bring some top performances from players.
Girls Ice Hockey: Statewide stat leaders for Feb. 1

NOTE: The stats generated on this page are put together based on information submitted by coaches and school officials. If your player’s stats are not on this list, then statistical information was not submitted to NJ.com prior to the list being published. If that’s the case, please ask your coaches to log onto njschoolsports and enter that info.
Boys basketball: No. 5 St. Peter’s Prep ousts Saddle River Day for 4th straight win

Jackson Tindall had 16 points and four blocked shots as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, ousted Saddle River Day 60-45 in Jersey City. Matthew Kinzler tallied 13 points and seven rebounds while Nico Pena had 11 points and four rebounds for St. Peter’s Prep (17-3), which won its fourth straight game and 15 of its last 16 games. Richie Rosa had six rebounds and four assists and Mason Santiago chipped in with six points and five rebounds.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Girls basketball - Francis shoots Pingry over Hun

Leading all scorers with 20 points, Taylor Francis helped propel Pingry to a 61-46 victory over Hun in a battle of prep schools at the Hun court in Princeton. Tied at 40-all going into the fourth, Pingry (12-8) unleashed a 21-6 fourth quarter to win this one going away. Bella Goodwin added 14 for the Big Blue, while Debra Hill also reached double figures with 10.
PRINCETON, NJ
Monmouth tops Henry Hudson - Girls basketball recap

Kamlyn Bevacqua led Monmouth with 13 points as it defeated Henry Hudson 36-12 in Highlands. Monmouth (11-7) held a 22-2 lead at the half after a 12-2 run in the first quarter and a 10-0 run in the second. It outscored Henry Hudson 14-10 in the second half. Alyson Amadruto...
HIGHLANDS, NJ
Boys basketball: Fleming leads Timothy Christian past Wardlaw-Hartridge

Jalen Fleming finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 64-35 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge in Edison. Myles Dickerson tallied 19 points and five rebounds while Brandon Johnson pulled down seven rebounds for Timothy Christian (9-10), which has won three of its last four games. Jett Phillips grabbed four steals.
EDISON, NJ
