Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos, and links for Mon., Jan. 30
Boys Basketball: Lodi vs. Paterson Charter on January 30, 2023 — Monday, Jan. 30.
PHOTOS: Manalapan at Howell wrestling, Feb. 1, 2023
Howell started the year slow but as the season is reaching its conclusion, the Rebels are picking up steam. On Wednesday, they faced another Central Jersey championship hopeful in Manalapan in a plyoff tune-up. Check out photos from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below...
Boys Basketball: North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 1
Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 30. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference for Feb. 1:
Girls Basketball: Season stat leaders in the Colonial Valley Conference through Jan. 31
The season is rolling by and the state tournament will be seeded in just a couple of weeks. There have been outstanding performances across the state all season long. Below are the season stat leaders in five categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals in the Colonial Valley Conference for games played from Opening Night on Dec. 15 through Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Wrestling photos: West Deptford at Woodstown, Feb. 1, 2023
Woodstown is the No. 2 seed in South Jersey Group 1. West Deptford, likewise, is second in South jersey Group 2. On Wednesday, the contenders met up in a non-league match. Check out photos from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right...
The best girls basketball single-game performances of the season so far
The 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament is just a few weeks away. The season is going by in a flash, and teams have already started their county or conference tournaments over the last week. It’s going to be a sprint to the finish line, filled with a lot of drama that is sure to bring some top performances from players.
Girls Ice Hockey: Statewide stat leaders for Feb. 1
NOTE: The stats generated on this page are put together based on information submitted by coaches and school officials. If your player’s stats are not on this list, then statistical information was not submitted to NJ.com prior to the list being published. If that’s the case, please ask your coaches to log onto njschoolsports and enter that info.
Boys basketball recap: Fischer, New Egypt get off three-game slide vs. Manville
Connor Fischer finished with 23 points as the New Egypt High boys’ basketball team took down Manville Wednesday in Manville, 56-37. Devin Kimmick added 20 points as the Warriors (8-10) ended a three-game losing streak. Shawn Purcell had 14 points for the Mustangs (11-7). The N.J. High School Sports...
Boys basketball: No. 5 St. Peter’s Prep ousts Saddle River Day for 4th straight win
Jackson Tindall had 16 points and four blocked shots as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, ousted Saddle River Day 60-45 in Jersey City. Matthew Kinzler tallied 13 points and seven rebounds while Nico Pena had 11 points and four rebounds for St. Peter’s Prep (17-3), which won its fourth straight game and 15 of its last 16 games. Richie Rosa had six rebounds and four assists and Mason Santiago chipped in with six points and five rebounds.
Heavyweights put Cresskill over Tenafly - Wrestling recap
Stephen Abreu at 215 won by pin and assured the home victory for Cresskill in a 54-30 match with Tenafly. It was the 13th bout of the match with the score, 42-30, going in, but Abreu sealed the win for Cresskill (11-8). David Costa-Pollando at 285 won by pin to...
Lisa Gedaka makes South Jersey history in Gloucester Catholic girls basketball victory
When Lisa Gedaka debuted as the girls basketball coach at her alma mater in 1989, she could hardly imagine that she would still be pacing and shouting instructions from courtside 34 years later. Yet, there she was Tuesday, guiding her beloved Gloucester Catholic Rams to a 65-19 win over host...
Girls basketball - Francis shoots Pingry over Hun
Leading all scorers with 20 points, Taylor Francis helped propel Pingry to a 61-46 victory over Hun in a battle of prep schools at the Hun court in Princeton. Tied at 40-all going into the fourth, Pingry (12-8) unleashed a 21-6 fourth quarter to win this one going away. Bella Goodwin added 14 for the Big Blue, while Debra Hill also reached double figures with 10.
Kittatinny defeats Mount Olive - Girls basketball recap
Hanna Olsen led Kittatinny with eight points as it defeated Mount Olive 28-19 in Flanders. Kittatinny (3-14) trailed 18-15 at the half but outscored Mount Olive 13-1 in the second half to get the win. Bella Cefola led Mount Olive (4-14) with eight points as well. Thank you for relying...
HS hockey playoff outlook, 2 weeks from cutoff: Where do Public A teams stand?
The state tournament cutoff on Feb. 13 is quickly approaching. The stretch run of the regular season is here.
Boys basketball recap: Hans inches closer to milestone as Wildwood tops Pleasantville
Junior Hans scored 25 points in leading the Wildwood High boys’ basketball team to a 68-64 victory over Pleasantville Monday in Wildwood. Hans is now 20 points shy of 1,000 points for his career. Alex Daniel added 20 points as the Warriors (16-2) won for the sixth consecutive game.
Boys fencing notebook for Feb. 1: Wayne Hills peaking at right time
The District 2 tournament was extremely even and it came down to the end. Wayne Hills earned the sabre title and this was a main cog in winning the overall title as well. It saw its sabre squad finish with 21 victories, which was the most of any squad at any weapon.
Monmouth tops Henry Hudson - Girls basketball recap
Kamlyn Bevacqua led Monmouth with 13 points as it defeated Henry Hudson 36-12 in Highlands. Monmouth (11-7) held a 22-2 lead at the half after a 12-2 run in the first quarter and a 10-0 run in the second. It outscored Henry Hudson 14-10 in the second half. Alyson Amadruto...
Carino club to induct eight new members into South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame
The Albert Carino Basketball Clubs of South Jersey will induct eight new members into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame at its annual ceremony Sunday at the Holiday Inn, Route 70 in Cherry Hill. The club has flourished since founded in 1962, promoting South Jersey high school basketball and...
Balanced attack leads Palmyra past Delran - Boys basketball recap
Kwinten Ives scored 16 points to lead a balanced offense as Palmyra defeated Delran 77-38 in Palmyra. Reed Wells added 11 points and Jesahi Robinson had 10 for Palmyra, which exploded for 33 points in the second quarter and went on to improve to 8-9. Dennis Vittese scored 13 points...
Boys basketball: Fleming leads Timothy Christian past Wardlaw-Hartridge
Jalen Fleming finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 64-35 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge in Edison. Myles Dickerson tallied 19 points and five rebounds while Brandon Johnson pulled down seven rebounds for Timothy Christian (9-10), which has won three of its last four games. Jett Phillips grabbed four steals.
