Camden, NJ

NJ.com

Boys basketball: Fleming leads Timothy Christian past Wardlaw-Hartridge

Jalen Fleming finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 64-35 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge in Edison. Myles Dickerson tallied 19 points and five rebounds while Brandon Johnson pulled down seven rebounds for Timothy Christian (9-10), which has won three of its last four games. Jett Phillips grabbed four steals.
EDISON, NJ
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Shamaya Hines – From the 19th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile Shamaya Hines. She was last seen on Monday, January 30th, 2023, on the 5300 block of Media St. She is 5’3, 120lbs, small build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, green, pink braided hair and was last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia

Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

