Girls basketball recap: Collins directs Buena to victory over Burlington City
Laylah Collins netted 13 points as the Buena High girls’ basketball team knocked off Burlington City Wednesday in Buena Vista Township, 41-24. Cami Johnson chipped in with 12 points as the Chiefs improved to 6-12 and ended a three-game losing streak. Aneesa Artis finished with 24 points for the...
Boys basketball: Fleming leads Timothy Christian past Wardlaw-Hartridge
Jalen Fleming finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 64-35 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge in Edison. Myles Dickerson tallied 19 points and five rebounds while Brandon Johnson pulled down seven rebounds for Timothy Christian (9-10), which has won three of its last four games. Jett Phillips grabbed four steals.
Lisa Gedaka makes South Jersey history in Gloucester Catholic girls basketball victory
When Lisa Gedaka debuted as the girls basketball coach at her alma mater in 1989, she could hardly imagine that she would still be pacing and shouting instructions from courtside 34 years later. Yet, there she was Tuesday, guiding her beloved Gloucester Catholic Rams to a 65-19 win over host...
Scotch Plains-Fanwood tops Bound Brook - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock scored a game-high 27 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood as it defeated Bound Brook 62-52 in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy also had 13 points with Sara Lehman adding 10. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (13-6) held a 28-23 lead at the half and extended its lead to 49-37 after a 21-14...
Bowling: Warren Hills sweeps Skyland Conference Tournament again (PHOTOS)
Warren Hills bowling won both boys and girls titles at the Skyland Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Warren Lanes in Phillipsburg. The Blue Streaks also accomplished the feat last winter.
Girls basketball: El leads the way for East Brunswick over Edison
Tamea El led all scorers with 23 points to lead East Brunswick to a 64-59 victory over Edison in Edison. Annie Nezaria added 15 points, while Brooke Motusesky scored 13 for East Brunswick (9-9). Keisha Ortiz led Edison (17-3) with 20 points, while Trista Whitney added 12 points. Edison created...
Carino club to induct eight new members into South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame
The Albert Carino Basketball Clubs of South Jersey will induct eight new members into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame at its annual ceremony Sunday at the Holiday Inn, Route 70 in Cherry Hill. The club has flourished since founded in 1962, promoting South Jersey high school basketball and...
Super Bowl: N.J. school district announces delayed opening for day after the game
One South Jersey district is making a preemptive move to cut down on students and staff members bailing on school the day after the Philadelphia Eagles play in the Super Bowl. With the local NFL team appearing in the big game on Feb. 12, school officials in Gloucester City have announced a two-hour delayed opening the following day.
Is Rutgers about to hand a lifetime contract to basketball miracle worker Steve Pikiell?
Rutgers is trying to make certain that if men’s basketball coach Steve Pikiell ever leaves Piscataway, it’s for retirement. The guy who has made the Scarlet Knights into a Big Ten power on the court and the recruiting trail will again cash in on his storybook success. The...
Chiefs gives Eagles Super Bowl motivation: K.C. victory parade in the works
Talk about tempting fate. The Kansas City Star reports the city has already started planning a victory parade for the Chiefs, should they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. “We’re getting ready; you have to,” said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and...
Super Bowl 2023: These 9 Eagles will be must-see TV during wacky Opening Night
The Eagles have begun game-planning for their Super Bowl LVII matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., against the Kansas City Chiefs, looking to win their second championship in the last five seasons. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff have decided on the right mix of rest...
Traditional signing day is here: All you need to know about Rutgers FB recruiting during the spectacle
Traditional signing day has arrived. The early signing period has taken most of the steam out of traditional singing day, which is nowhere near the spectacle that it once was. But there is still some housekeeping to do. Overachievers like Kansas City Chiefs fullback Michael Burton, who will start Super...
Eagles’ Josh Sills charged with rape, kidnapping: Read the criminal complaint
Philadelphia Eagles rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills has been charged with rape and kidnapping for an alleged 2019 in Ohio. NJ Advance Media has obtained a copy of the criminal complaint, which you can read at the bottom of this story. Here are the details from the Ohio Attorney General’s...
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Shamaya Hines – From the 19th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile Shamaya Hines. She was last seen on Monday, January 30th, 2023, on the 5300 block of Media St. She is 5’3, 120lbs, small build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, green, pink braided hair and was last...
After Being Disrespected by His Teacher, Norristown Native Passed on Pro Sports Career to Become Historian
As a child, Norristown native Charles Blockson was told by a teacher that his heritage had no history worth learning, writes Avi Wolfman-Arent for Billy Penn. “Negros were born to serve white people,” the teacher said. The horrific comment put young Blockson on a mission to chronicle and preserve...
Check Your Numbers: 4 Big Powerball Lottery Winners in Southern NJ
If you recently purchased some Powerball lottery tickets in Atlantic County, you might want to double-check your numbers. That's because not one, but two winning tickets were sold for Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, a total of five tickets matched four of...
6 of Our Favorite South Philly Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia, PA -The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the current home to Philly's professional sports teams, located in the South Philly section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the site of the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.
$4 Million Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold In South Jersey
A second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket good for $4 million was sold in Camden County. The winning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million prize. That ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $4 milliion. The ticket from the...
PhillyBite
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
Eagles Lineman Indicted On Rape, Kidnapping Charges In Ohio: AG
Joshua Sills, an offensive lineman for the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles, was indicted on criminal charges of rape and kidnapping in Ohio, said the state's Attorney General Dave Yost in a release on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Sills, 25, was indicted on one count of each charge by a Guernsey County...
