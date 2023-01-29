Read full article on original website
Girls basketball recap: Collins directs Buena to victory over Burlington City
Laylah Collins netted 13 points as the Buena High girls’ basketball team knocked off Burlington City Wednesday in Buena Vista Township, 41-24. Cami Johnson chipped in with 12 points as the Chiefs improved to 6-12 and ended a three-game losing streak. Aneesa Artis finished with 24 points for the...
Balanced attack leads Palmyra past Delran - Boys basketball recap
Kwinten Ives scored 16 points to lead a balanced offense as Palmyra defeated Delran 77-38 in Palmyra. Reed Wells added 11 points and Jesahi Robinson had 10 for Palmyra, which exploded for 33 points in the second quarter and went on to improve to 8-9. Dennis Vittese scored 13 points...
Brick Memorial over Central Regional - Girls basketball recap
Hayley Tighe scored nine points as Brick Memorial defeated Central Regional 53-31 in Brick. Brick Memorial (8-12) held a 27-13 lead at the half after a 18-7 run in the second quarter. It outscored Central Regional 26-18 in the second half. Layla Marotta also had eight points. Riley Coltenback led...
Girls basketball - Francis shoots Pingry over Hun
Leading all scorers with 20 points, Taylor Francis helped propel Pingry to a 61-46 victory over Hun in a battle of prep schools at the Hun court in Princeton. Tied at 40-all going into the fourth, Pingry (12-8) unleashed a 21-6 fourth quarter to win this one going away. Bella Goodwin added 14 for the Big Blue, while Debra Hill also reached double figures with 10.
Boys basketball recap: Fischer, New Egypt get off three-game slide vs. Manville
Connor Fischer finished with 23 points as the New Egypt High boys’ basketball team took down Manville Wednesday in Manville, 56-37. Devin Kimmick added 20 points as the Warriors (8-10) ended a three-game losing streak. Shawn Purcell had 14 points for the Mustangs (11-7). The N.J. High School Sports...
Monmouth tops Henry Hudson - Girls basketball recap
Kamlyn Bevacqua led Monmouth with 13 points as it defeated Henry Hudson 36-12 in Highlands. Monmouth (11-7) held a 22-2 lead at the half after a 12-2 run in the first quarter and a 10-0 run in the second. It outscored Henry Hudson 14-10 in the second half. Alyson Amadruto...
Boys basketball: No. 5 St. Peter’s Prep ousts Saddle River Day for 4th straight win
Jackson Tindall had 16 points and four blocked shots as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, ousted Saddle River Day 60-45 in Jersey City. Matthew Kinzler tallied 13 points and seven rebounds while Nico Pena had 11 points and four rebounds for St. Peter’s Prep (17-3), which won its fourth straight game and 15 of its last 16 games. Richie Rosa had six rebounds and four assists and Mason Santiago chipped in with six points and five rebounds.
Bowling: Warren Hills sweeps Skyland Conference Tournament again (PHOTOS)
Warren Hills bowling won both boys and girls titles at the Skyland Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Warren Lanes in Phillipsburg. The Blue Streaks also accomplished the feat last winter.
No. 14 New Providence over Roselle Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Annie Conover scored 16 points as New Providence, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, ran away early during its 67-34 win over Roselle Catholic in New Providence. New Providence (16-3) had four players finish in double-figures. Jasmine Miller finished with 11 points while Grace Kinum and Meghan Lamanna added 10 each.
Hawthorne Christian over Pompton Lakes - Boys basketball recap
N’Dri Assale led a balanced offensive attack for Hawthorne Christian with 17 points during its 51-40 win over Pompton Lakes in Hawthorne. Joel Walker added 14 points and seven rebounds as Hawthorne Christian (10-8) led by nine heading into the break. Pompton Lakes (1-18) played even in the third...
Lisa Gedaka makes South Jersey history in Gloucester Catholic girls basketball victory
When Lisa Gedaka debuted as the girls basketball coach at her alma mater in 1989, she could hardly imagine that she would still be pacing and shouting instructions from courtside 34 years later. Yet, there she was Tuesday, guiding her beloved Gloucester Catholic Rams to a 65-19 win over host...
PHOTOS: Manalapan at Howell wrestling, Feb. 1, 2023
Howell started the year slow but as the season is reaching its conclusion, the Rebels are picking up steam. On Wednesday, they faced another Central Jersey championship hopeful in Manalapan in a plyoff tune-up. Check out photos from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below...
Scotch Plains-Fanwood tops Bound Brook - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock scored a game-high 27 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood as it defeated Bound Brook 62-52 in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy also had 13 points with Sara Lehman adding 10. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (13-6) held a 28-23 lead at the half and extended its lead to 49-37 after a 21-14...
Boys Basketball: Union County Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 1
High school boys basketball action has featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area.
Boys basketball recap: Hans inches closer to milestone as Wildwood tops Pleasantville
Junior Hans scored 25 points in leading the Wildwood High boys’ basketball team to a 68-64 victory over Pleasantville Monday in Wildwood. Hans is now 20 points shy of 1,000 points for his career. Alex Daniel added 20 points as the Warriors (16-2) won for the sixth consecutive game.
Dayton over Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap
Samantha Casey scored a game-high 20 points as Dayton handed Elizabeth its first loss with a 63-58 triumph in Springfield. Dayton (12-5) had four players score in double-figures. Molly Martys finished with 15 points while Amiel Dillard scored 12. It was back-and-forth in regulation as Elizabeth (20-1) took a lead...
Carino club to induct eight new members into South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame
The Albert Carino Basketball Clubs of South Jersey will induct eight new members into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame at its annual ceremony Sunday at the Holiday Inn, Route 70 in Cherry Hill. The club has flourished since founded in 1962, promoting South Jersey high school basketball and...
Boys fencing notebook for Feb. 1: Wayne Hills peaking at right time
The District 2 tournament was extremely even and it came down to the end. Wayne Hills earned the sabre title and this was a main cog in winning the overall title as well. It saw its sabre squad finish with 21 victories, which was the most of any squad at any weapon.
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos, and links for Mon., Jan. 30
Boys Basketball: Lodi vs. Paterson Charter on January 30, 2023 — Monday, Jan. 30. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Super Bowl: N.J. school district announces delayed opening for day after the game
One South Jersey district is making a preemptive move to cut down on students and staff members bailing on school the day after the Philadelphia Eagles play in the Super Bowl. With the local NFL team appearing in the big game on Feb. 12, school officials in Gloucester City have announced a two-hour delayed opening the following day.
