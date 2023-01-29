The Devils are on the break. A few teams are still playing games before the puck drops on the All-Star game on Feb. 4 in Florida, but most Devils players (sans Jack Hughes, who was selected to the game) are on vacation for 10 long days. New Jersey’s break will end on Feb. 6 when they play the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO