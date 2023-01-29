ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NJ

Boys basketball: Fleming leads Timothy Christian past Wardlaw-Hartridge

Jalen Fleming finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 64-35 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge in Edison. Myles Dickerson tallied 19 points and five rebounds while Brandon Johnson pulled down seven rebounds for Timothy Christian (9-10), which has won three of its last four games. Jett Phillips grabbed four steals.
EDISON, NJ
Boys Basketball: Indians Hills defeats Mahwah to extend streak

Indians Hills extended its win streak to three by defeating Mahwah 42-30, in Mahwah. Leading by five points at halftime, Indian Hills (11-5) went on a 13-3 third quarter run to extend its lead to 36-21. Anthony Puglisi led Indian Hills with 13 points. For Mahwah (5-15), Ryan Matthews led...
MAHWAH, NJ
8 random Devils thoughts amid All-Star break | Timo Meier trade idea, Devils players react to looming trade deadline, Lindy Ruff on Miles Wood’s struggles, more

The Devils are on the break. A few teams are still playing games before the puck drops on the All-Star game on Feb. 4 in Florida, but most Devils players (sans Jack Hughes, who was selected to the game) are on vacation for 10 long days. New Jersey’s break will end on Feb. 6 when they play the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center.
NEWARK, NJ
You don’t have to be a toddler to thoroughly enjoy ‘Little Rock n’ Rollers’ | Testa

Karyn Kuhl has been a lynchpin of the Hoboken music scene going back to the earliest days of Maxwell’s, a triple-threat performer whose mastery of the electric blues has brought her renown as a singer, songwriter and guitarist. But for more than two decades, Kuhl has shared her musical gifts with another audience, whom she fondly calls her “little rock ‘n’ rollers”: toddlers, infants and pre-schoolers.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Have you seen these women? | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. The anguish on the face of a mother whose child has gone missing is unparalleled....
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey City school district struggling to retain teachers

A statewide teacher shortage has forced school districts to get creative in attracting suitable candidates — and it appears Jersey City educators are being poached by other districts across the state. With 44 vacancies — and seemingly one teacher leaving for every spot that gets filled — Superintendent Norma...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Man in 70s with accent robbed N.J. jewelry store at gunpoint, cops say

A man in his 70s who spoke with a “possible Russian accent” robbed a jewelry store in Holmdel at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, authorities said. The robber walked into Kay Jewelers on Route 35 at about 6:30 p.m. showed a handgun in his waistband and ordered workers to turn over all “men’s gold,” Holmdel police said.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Anthony Volpe among 5 Yankees prospects in latest top-100 ranking

The latest prospect ranking is out, and the New York Yankees have five guys on the list. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel is out his list of top 100 prospects, and players in the Yankees organization ranked as follows: No. 3 Anthony Volpe (shortstop), No. 28 Jasson Dominguez (outfield), No. 34 Oswald Peraza (shortstop), No. 58 Austin Wells (catcher) and No. 88 Trey Sweeney (shortstop).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

