Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Scotch Plains-Fanwood tops Bound Brook - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock scored a game-high 27 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood as it defeated Bound Brook 62-52 in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy also had 13 points with Sara Lehman adding 10. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (13-6) held a 28-23 lead at the half and extended its lead to 49-37 after a 21-14...
Boys basketball: Fleming leads Timothy Christian past Wardlaw-Hartridge
Jalen Fleming finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 64-35 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge in Edison. Myles Dickerson tallied 19 points and five rebounds while Brandon Johnson pulled down seven rebounds for Timothy Christian (9-10), which has won three of its last four games. Jett Phillips grabbed four steals.
Girls basketball recap: Collins directs Buena to victory over Burlington City
Laylah Collins netted 13 points as the Buena High girls’ basketball team knocked off Burlington City Wednesday in Buena Vista Township, 41-24. Cami Johnson chipped in with 12 points as the Chiefs improved to 6-12 and ended a three-game losing streak. Aneesa Artis finished with 24 points for the...
Boys Basketball: Indians Hills defeats Mahwah to extend streak
Indians Hills extended its win streak to three by defeating Mahwah 42-30, in Mahwah. Leading by five points at halftime, Indian Hills (11-5) went on a 13-3 third quarter run to extend its lead to 36-21. Anthony Puglisi led Indian Hills with 13 points. For Mahwah (5-15), Ryan Matthews led...
Bowling: Warren Hills sweeps Skyland Conference Tournament again (PHOTOS)
Warren Hills bowling won both boys and girls titles at the Skyland Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Warren Lanes in Phillipsburg. The Blue Streaks also accomplished the feat last winter.
Boys Basketball: Union County Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 1
High school boys basketball action has featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area.
Traditional signing day is here: All you need to know about Rutgers FB recruiting during the spectacle
Traditional signing day has arrived. The early signing period has taken most of the steam out of traditional singing day, which is nowhere near the spectacle that it once was. But there is still some housekeeping to do. Overachievers like Kansas City Chiefs fullback Michael Burton, who will start Super...
Is Rutgers about to hand a lifetime contract to basketball miracle worker Steve Pikiell?
Rutgers is trying to make certain that if men’s basketball coach Steve Pikiell ever leaves Piscataway, it’s for retirement. The guy who has made the Scarlet Knights into a Big Ten power on the court and the recruiting trail will again cash in on his storybook success. The...
Ex-Giants star Victor Cruz helps open new high school in shuttered Paterson Catholic building
While celebrating their new school at its grand opening ceremony Monday, Paterson STEAM High School students got words of advice from Super Bowl XLVI champion Victor Cruz. Never quit and always give back, the former New York Giants wide receiver and Paterson native told the students.
8 random Devils thoughts amid All-Star break | Timo Meier trade idea, Devils players react to looming trade deadline, Lindy Ruff on Miles Wood’s struggles, more
The Devils are on the break. A few teams are still playing games before the puck drops on the All-Star game on Feb. 4 in Florida, but most Devils players (sans Jack Hughes, who was selected to the game) are on vacation for 10 long days. New Jersey’s break will end on Feb. 6 when they play the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center.
You don’t have to be a toddler to thoroughly enjoy ‘Little Rock n’ Rollers’ | Testa
Karyn Kuhl has been a lynchpin of the Hoboken music scene going back to the earliest days of Maxwell’s, a triple-threat performer whose mastery of the electric blues has brought her renown as a singer, songwriter and guitarist. But for more than two decades, Kuhl has shared her musical gifts with another audience, whom she fondly calls her “little rock ‘n’ rollers”: toddlers, infants and pre-schoolers.
Have you seen these women? | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. The anguish on the face of a mother whose child has gone missing is unparalleled....
Jersey City school district struggling to retain teachers
A statewide teacher shortage has forced school districts to get creative in attracting suitable candidates — and it appears Jersey City educators are being poached by other districts across the state. With 44 vacancies — and seemingly one teacher leaving for every spot that gets filled — Superintendent Norma...
Man in 70s with accent robbed N.J. jewelry store at gunpoint, cops say
A man in his 70s who spoke with a “possible Russian accent” robbed a jewelry store in Holmdel at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, authorities said. The robber walked into Kay Jewelers on Route 35 at about 6:30 p.m. showed a handgun in his waistband and ordered workers to turn over all “men’s gold,” Holmdel police said.
EMS volunteer killed in motorcycle crash in front of N.J. shopping center, cops say
A member of the Bayville First Aid Squad was killed Monday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle turning from Route 9 into a shopping center parking lot in Lacey Township, officials said. Michael McCabe, 49, was riding north on Route 9 and the southbound vehicle was turning left...
North Bergen is digging in on keeping illegally parked classrooms trailers in county park
The North Bergen’s school district remains as confident as ever that its preschool trailers illegally occupying Hudson County-owned and state-funded recreational space aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. The trailers parked next to Bruins Stadium in Braddock Park are planned to continue housing classes next year when the district’s...
Anthony Volpe among 5 Yankees prospects in latest top-100 ranking
The latest prospect ranking is out, and the New York Yankees have five guys on the list. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel is out his list of top 100 prospects, and players in the Yankees organization ranked as follows: No. 3 Anthony Volpe (shortstop), No. 28 Jasson Dominguez (outfield), No. 34 Oswald Peraza (shortstop), No. 58 Austin Wells (catcher) and No. 88 Trey Sweeney (shortstop).
N.J. school district forced teacher to quit over ‘crying spells’ in classroom, lawsuit says
A former teacher in the South Orange-Maplewood school district has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after a transfer to teach special education without an aide caused her to have “crying spells” in the classroom. Sarah Barlow, 34, of West Orange, said in court papers...
College student arrested after police find handgun, ammo in N.J. dorm, cops say
A 21-year-old student at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Bergen County was arrested after a police search of his dorm room on Tuesday turned up a handgun and a magazine loaded with 11 bullets, authorities said. Kawan Joseph, a hotel and restaurant tourism major at the college, faces several charges, including...
Worker at N.J. gas station thrown from hood trying to stop carjacker, police say
A gas station worker in Passaic County was seriously hurt Tuesday when she was thrown from the hood of a car as she tried to stop a carjacker from driving off with her vehicle, authorities said. Police were called about 4:45 p.m. to the Sunoco in the 300 block of...
