Girls basketball recap: Collins directs Buena to victory over Burlington City
Laylah Collins netted 13 points as the Buena High girls’ basketball team knocked off Burlington City Wednesday in Buena Vista Township, 41-24. Cami Johnson chipped in with 12 points as the Chiefs improved to 6-12 and ended a three-game losing streak. Aneesa Artis finished with 24 points for the...
Injured boys basketball star Pettiford begins to chart future with verbal commitment
Wednesday was National Letter of Intent day for college-bound high school football players all around the state and nation, yet junior guard Tahaad Pettiford still found a way to keep boys basketball in the headlines. Hardly a surprise considering how the four-star point guard from Hudson Catholic found a way...
Who are N.J.’s top girls basketball sophomores? Our picks, your votes
Our next installment of our best players in each classification has arrived. We began with seniors a couple of weeks ago and wrapped up the junior class last week. We now begin with the underclassmen with the top sophomores in the state this season.
Eagles’ Josh Sills charged with rape, kidnapping: Read the criminal complaint
Philadelphia Eagles rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills has been charged with rape and kidnapping for an alleged 2019 in Ohio. NJ Advance Media has obtained a copy of the criminal complaint, which you can read at the bottom of this story. Here are the details from the Ohio Attorney General’s...
Historic mural of Washington Crossing the Delaware under restoration
An historic painting depicting Gen. George Washington’s troops crossing the Delaware languished in a dusty basement for 50 years before recently being unearthed. It now is being restored and eventually will hang in the new visitors center at Washington Crossing State Park in Titusville. Pat Millen, a founding trustee...
10 of Our Favorite Wing Spots in New Jersey
New Jersey is home to some of the country's best wings, and you're lucky: they're all available throughout the state! But where do you find them? If you're a foodie in the Garden State, here are a few places to try. They offer bone-in and bone-out wings, chicken tenders, tofu wings, and more. And if you're not a hot sauce fan, there are many options to choose from in the garden state.
New Jersey’s 25 best meatballs, ranked
No, a meatball doesn’t need to be spicy to be good. Nothing compliments a big bowl of pasta quite like a meatball. The only thing better than spaghetti? Spaghetti and meatballs. But it comes as no surprise that New Jersey, a state filled with elite Italian food, knows how to chef up some delicious meatballs.
9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.
Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year’s America’s 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...
Mega Millions ticket worth $4M bought at N.J. convenience store
The $4 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery drawing was sold at a convenience store in Camden County. The winner bought the second-prize ticket at One Stop Shoppe on the Whitehorse Pike in Atco, New Jersey Lottery officials announced Wednesday. The Mega Millions ticket...
Groundhog Day 2023: These N.J. groundhogs will join Punxsutawney Phil to look for a shadow
When it comes to Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil isn’t the only furry critter that makes predictions about how much longer we have until winter ends and spring arrives. New Jersey has a few of its own groundhog weather forecasters, and so does New York state — including Buffalo Bert, who weighed in with an early prediction on Saturday, saying there will be six more weeks of winter.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
N.J. weather: ‘Dangerous’ cold to blast state this weekend with below-zero wind chills
The last of the light snow that fell over parts of New Jersey overnight is pushing away, setting up two days of seasonable weather before “dangerously cold” temperatures descend upon the Garden State on Friday and Saturday. Snow accumulations around the state remained below 1 inch as of...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 15, cops say
A 78-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along Route 15 in Jefferson on Monday afternoon, officials said. Wilson Noriega, of Wharton, was hit by a northbound vehicle in the area of Taylor Road just before 2:15 p.m., Jefferson police said. The driver of the vehicle stopped and...
Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in N.J. as jackpot is won again
UPDATE: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M bought at N.J. convenience store. A Mega Millions second-prize winning ticket worth $4 million was bought in New Jersey for Tuesday night’s lottery drawing while the top jackpot was won for the fourth time in just one month. A ticket sold in Massachusetts...
EMS volunteer killed in motorcycle crash in front of N.J. shopping center, cops say
A member of the Bayville First Aid Squad was killed Monday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle turning from Route 9 into a shopping center parking lot in Lacey Township, officials said. Michael McCabe, 49, was riding north on Route 9 and the southbound vehicle was turning left...
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Tuesday’s $31M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (1/31/23)
UPDATE: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in N.J. as jackpot is won again. The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions increased to $31 million with a cash option of $16.5 million. The winning numbers were: 7, 9, 18, 29 and 39. The Mega Ball drawn was 13, with a...
Powerball ticket worth $100K, 4 worth $50K sold in N.J. as jackpot climbs to $653M
Four $50,000 tickets and one lottery ticket worth $100,000 were sold in New Jersey for Monday’s Powerball drawing. No one across the country hit the $606.6 million jackpot, pushing the top prize for Wednesday’s drawing to $653 million with a cash option of $350.5 million. The third-prize tickets...
Murphy ‘open-minded’ to new laws on police in N.J. after death of Tyre Nichols
As several Black state lawmakers push for New Jersey to pass more police reform after the death of Tyre Nichols, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he is “open-minded” to it but declined to comment on specific proposals. State Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter recently told NJ Advance Media the state’s...
N.J. bagel shop etiquette: 7 ways to make sure nobody hates you
Like most self-respecting New Jerseyans, I spend a lot of time thinking about bagels. Which bagel shops are the best. The hierarchy of bagel flavors. How adorable it is that New York (falsely) thinks its has better bagels than New Jersey. But lately I’ve been thinking about something more specific:...
Jersey Shore town allowed to sue N.J. for $21M to recoup beach replenishment costs
A Jersey Shore town can move forward with litigation against the state to recoup as much as $21 million it spent over the years to fortify local beaches against severe erosion. Superior Court Judge Michael Blee said Wednesday in Cape May that North Wildwood can proceed with its lawsuit, which...
