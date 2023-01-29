ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

East Coast Traveler

10 of Our Favorite Wing Spots in New Jersey

New Jersey is home to some of the country's best wings, and you're lucky: they're all available throughout the state! But where do you find them? If you're a foodie in the Garden State, here are a few places to try. They offer bone-in and bone-out wings, chicken tenders, tofu wings, and more. And if you're not a hot sauce fan, there are many options to choose from in the garden state.
New Jersey’s 25 best meatballs, ranked

No, a meatball doesn’t need to be spicy to be good. Nothing compliments a big bowl of pasta quite like a meatball. The only thing better than spaghetti? Spaghetti and meatballs. But it comes as no surprise that New Jersey, a state filled with elite Italian food, knows how to chef up some delicious meatballs.
9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.

Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year’s America’s 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...
Groundhog Day 2023: These N.J. groundhogs will join Punxsutawney Phil to look for a shadow

When it comes to Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil isn’t the only furry critter that makes predictions about how much longer we have until winter ends and spring arrives. New Jersey has a few of its own groundhog weather forecasters, and so does New York state — including Buffalo Bert, who weighed in with an early prediction on Saturday, saying there will be six more weeks of winter.
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 15, cops say

A 78-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along Route 15 in Jefferson on Monday afternoon, officials said. Wilson Noriega, of Wharton, was hit by a northbound vehicle in the area of Taylor Road just before 2:15 p.m., Jefferson police said. The driver of the vehicle stopped and...
