FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Individual girls wrestling rankings for Feb. 3: Zeppetelli takes top spot at 100
Wrestlers continue to shift weights as the region tournaments draw near and the biggest shakeup that came out of those moves occurred at 100 pounds. There, Bogota’s Theresa Zeppetelli dropped down from 107 to 100 and scored a 4-1 win over the state’s top ranked wrestler and defending state champion, Olivia Klein of Paramus.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood tops Bound Brook - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock scored a game-high 27 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood as it defeated Bound Brook 62-52 in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy also had 13 points with Sara Lehman adding 10. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (13-6) held a 28-23 lead at the half and extended its lead to 49-37 after a 21-14...
Girls basketball recap: Collins directs Buena to victory over Burlington City
Laylah Collins netted 13 points as the Buena High girls’ basketball team knocked off Burlington City Wednesday in Buena Vista Township, 41-24. Cami Johnson chipped in with 12 points as the Chiefs improved to 6-12 and ended a three-game losing streak. Aneesa Artis finished with 24 points for the...
Boys Basketball: Union County Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 1
High school boys basketball action has featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area.
Carino club to induct eight new members into South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame
The Albert Carino Basketball Clubs of South Jersey will induct eight new members into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame at its annual ceremony Sunday at the Holiday Inn, Route 70 in Cherry Hill. The club has flourished since founded in 1962, promoting South Jersey high school basketball and...
Girls fencing notebook for Feb. 1: Yu, Park leading Bergen Tech’s foil squad
What a year it has been for Morris Hills. The Knights entered districts with a 9-1 record in the regular season and started the postseason with a bang. Morris Hills earned the overall title at the District 1 Tournament and took home titles in two weapons. The Knights proved superior at sabre and epee over the course of the tournament.
Girls basketball: El leads the way for East Brunswick over Edison
Tamea El led all scorers with 23 points to lead East Brunswick to a 64-59 victory over Edison in Edison. Annie Nezaria added 15 points, while Brooke Motusesky scored 13 for East Brunswick (9-9). Keisha Ortiz led Edison (17-3) with 20 points, while Trista Whitney added 12 points. Edison created...
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos, and links for Mon., Jan. 30
Boys Basketball: Lodi vs. Paterson Charter on January 30, 2023 — Monday, Jan. 30. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys basketball: Fleming leads Timothy Christian past Wardlaw-Hartridge
Jalen Fleming finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 64-35 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge in Edison. Myles Dickerson tallied 19 points and five rebounds while Brandon Johnson pulled down seven rebounds for Timothy Christian (9-10), which has won three of its last four games. Jett Phillips grabbed four steals.
Finally This Popular Cookie Shop Is Opening In Ocean County, NJ
Mark your calendar and get your sweet tooth ready, because we finally have an opening date for one of New Jersey's most popular bake shops. What's even better, is that it'll be the first one to actually open up right here in Ocean County!. No longer will you have to...
8 random Devils thoughts amid All-Star break | Timo Meier trade idea, Devils players react to looming trade deadline, Lindy Ruff on Miles Wood’s struggles, more
The Devils are on the break. A few teams are still playing games before the puck drops on the All-Star game on Feb. 4 in Florida, but most Devils players (sans Jack Hughes, who was selected to the game) are on vacation for 10 long days. New Jersey’s break will end on Feb. 6 when they play the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center.
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
Ex-Giants star Victor Cruz helps open new high school in shuttered Paterson Catholic building
While celebrating their new school at its grand opening ceremony Monday, Paterson STEAM High School students got words of advice from Super Bowl XLVI champion Victor Cruz. Never quit and always give back, the former New York Giants wide receiver and Paterson native told the students.
Traditional signing day is here: All you need to know about Rutgers FB recruiting during the spectacle
Traditional signing day has arrived. The early signing period has taken most of the steam out of traditional singing day, which is nowhere near the spectacle that it once was. But there is still some housekeeping to do. Overachievers like Kansas City Chiefs fullback Michael Burton, who will start Super...
Are These the 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in New Jersey, New NJ List Says Yes
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
Caesars promo code New York: Claim up to $1,250 if first bet loses for NBA on ESPN
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Midway through the workweek, which is a perfect time to saddle up on the couch to enjoy the NBA on ESPN, and Caesars...
Is Rutgers about to hand a lifetime contract to basketball miracle worker Steve Pikiell?
Rutgers is trying to make certain that if men’s basketball coach Steve Pikiell ever leaves Piscataway, it’s for retirement. The guy who has made the Scarlet Knights into a Big Ten power on the court and the recruiting trail will again cash in on his storybook success. The...
Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K
TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
Golden Light Poetry hosting Black History Month Open Mic Friday at SMUSH and Winter Wellness Feb. 9
Since she was born and raised in Jersey City, you could say Golden Light Poetry, aka Aurelia Luciano, has been looking for the proverbial light in the city her whole life. Luciano creates poetry about navigating life and healing as an Afro-Latina woman, she said in an interview earlier this week. She also creates work “about not having to uncover traumas and parenting alone, while creating the ideal community for myself and others,” Luciano said. “Part of the healing I’ve experienced involves a lot of nature. I have healed in a lot of the outdoor spaces this city has to offer and so much of my life has happened on the streets of Jersey City. Ultimately, I always come back to love.”
Ocean County Native Wins $25K National Pizza Recipe Prize
TOMS RIVER – Home chef Sean Duffield of Toms River was recently named the winner of Francis Ford Coppola Winery’s Perfect Your Pizza competition. Sean was awarded a grand prize of $25,000 for his thin-crust pie topped with three cheeses, apples, caramelized onion and fennel, paired with Coppola’s Diamond Collection Prosecco.
