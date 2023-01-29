ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

NJ.com

Boys basketball: Fleming leads Timothy Christian past Wardlaw-Hartridge

Jalen Fleming finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 64-35 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge in Edison. Myles Dickerson tallied 19 points and five rebounds while Brandon Johnson pulled down seven rebounds for Timothy Christian (9-10), which has won three of its last four games. Jett Phillips grabbed four steals.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

8 random Devils thoughts amid All-Star break | Timo Meier trade idea, Devils players react to looming trade deadline, Lindy Ruff on Miles Wood’s struggles, more

The Devils are on the break. A few teams are still playing games before the puck drops on the All-Star game on Feb. 4 in Florida, but most Devils players (sans Jack Hughes, who was selected to the game) are on vacation for 10 long days. New Jersey’s break will end on Feb. 6 when they play the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K

TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Golden Light Poetry hosting Black History Month Open Mic Friday at SMUSH and Winter Wellness Feb. 9

Since she was born and raised in Jersey City, you could say Golden Light Poetry, aka Aurelia Luciano, has been looking for the proverbial light in the city her whole life. Luciano creates poetry about navigating life and healing as an Afro-Latina woman, she said in an interview earlier this week. She also creates work “about not having to uncover traumas and parenting alone, while creating the ideal community for myself and others,” Luciano said. “Part of the healing I’ve experienced involves a lot of nature. I have healed in a lot of the outdoor spaces this city has to offer and so much of my life has happened on the streets of Jersey City. Ultimately, I always come back to love.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

