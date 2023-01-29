Read full article on original website
Kathy Priest
3d ago
I love this! Finally winter🤍🤍 But I know there are some out there needing a hand. The lady whos husband broke his leg. And the other sweet lady who has a neighbor who will plow her drive. Be safe and be kind
KFVS12
Nearly a day after sleet fell in southern Ill., some are still chipping their way out
HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) - The main roads may be cleared, but parking lots and sidewalks are still covered in ice. Some residents in southern Illinois are still chipping away from yesterday’s storm. Thomas Shanahan has been clearing properties since Monday night. He said he worked from 6 p.m. on...
MyStateline.com
Sunshine returns to the Stateline for some time
It was very cold outside this morning. Overnight lows Monday night were subzero with even worse of wind chills. Our overnight low in Rockford was -11 degrees. This is not as bad as back in 2019 though, our lowest wind chill was -51. Overnight our lowest chill only few to around -14 degrees.
MyStateline.com
Colder pattern set to return this week
After an unseasonably warm January, the pattern has changed quite a bit as we look to end the month on a much colder note. Temperatures Sunday afternoon warmed to only the upper teens and low 20s, reaching 21 degrees in Rockford. While it wasn’t quite as snowy as Saturday, the impacts from the snow were still felt Sunday afternoon. A few flurries remain possibly during the night as temperatures are expected to fall into the single digits. Wind chills, however, will fall below zero – and already have (and have been) over far northwest Illinois. This has been in an area that experienced a little less cloud cover Sunday afternoon.
MyStateline.com
Wind Chill Advisory In Place, Bitterly Cold Stretch Continues
There are plenty of factors into why our Tuesday is starting off brutally cold. The first having to do with the rather strong area of high-pressure that is in control of the Midwestern states. With that in place, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are sitting under a completely clear sky.
12 Things You SHOULD and SHOULDN’T Do When It’s Below Zero in Illinois
I have lived in Illinois all my life so I really don't mind the winter, except when I have to drive on snowy roads or it gets so cold my face feels like it will freeze off as soon as I step outdoors. Since we happen to be smack in the middle of the stupid cold part of an Illinois winter, I think a reminder of what things we should and shouldn't be doing to make it through is something we may all need right now.
MyStateline.com
Rockford church opens doors for homeless during bitter cold
One Rockford church has opened its doors to the city's homeless population during the bitter cold temperatures. Rockford church opens doors for homeless during bitter …. One Rockford church has opened its doors to the city's homeless population during the bitter cold temperatures. Rockford Walgreens employee accused of stealing $25K.
WISN
Snow totals: Southeast Wisconsin sees its highest snowfall this winter season
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Southeast Wisconsin has seen the most snowfall this winter season. Totals are the highest in Racine county, with a few totals nearing and reaching 10 inches. A 10-inch snowfall total was reported in Sturtevant. The...
13 Things That Will Make Winter Suck Less in Illinois
Are you 'trapped' in this cold state with no signs of escape? If you're not a fan of the cold, windy winters in Illinois, try one of these 13 things to feel better. I've spent most of my life living in the Midwest and I've seen enough of the seasonal change that people speak so fondly of when you ask them if they'd like to move to a place like Arizona. The absence of sunlight and the extreme cold are not my favorite things, so I do a few things to make the winter season less awful. Which of these things does it for you?
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
MyStateline.com
2022 was a record year for the Northwest Illinois housing market
Last year was a "remarkable" year for home sales in the stateline, according to local realtors. 2022 was a record year for the Northwest Illinois …. Last year was a "remarkable" year for home sales in the stateline, according to local realtors. Rockford Walgreens employee accused of stealing $25K. Tajanae...
Report: Illinois leads states in utility shutoffs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report found that gas and electricity shutoffs soared in Illinois last year. The report cites ComEd and Nicor Gas as extreme examples of ordering shutoffs for non-payment in 2022. ComEd reportedly cancelled service for more than 225,000 customers through October of last year. That is up 27% from the […]
freedom929.com
REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION
(OLNEY/NEWTON) A pair of weather disturbances will move across Illinois over the next 48 hours causing more driving issues than anything else. The first weather system is affecting nearly the entire state this morning, with snow and sleet in the northern two thirds of the state, and mostly drizzle and light rain in our downstate area, although freezing drizzle and snow could be mixed in before the precipitation ends by afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our listening area until mid-morning. Then as temperatures drop into the 20’s by sunset, we’ll have another chance of a wintry mix of precipitation tonight, with everything drying out by early tomorrow morning. With the colder air returning tomorrow, we’ll eventually have some sunshine the rest of the work week and a slight warmup for the first weekend of February. Stay tuned for weather updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.
MyStateline.com
Illinois' COVID-19 health emergency ending in May
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will end the state's public health emergency proclamation for COVID-19 on May 11. Illinois’ COVID-19 health emergency ending in May. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will end the state's public health emergency proclamation for COVID-19 on May 11. Illinois bill would alert patients about medical …
MyStateline.com
Gas prices rise faster than they have in 14 years
Gas prices have risen faster this month than in any previous January since 2009. Gas prices have risen faster this month than in any previous January since 2009. Rockford factory, home of the sock monkey, is getting …. A former Rockford manufacturer is getting cleaned up. Freeport city manager announces...
MyStateline.com
Rockford man latest victim of Hyundai theft
"People need to know that this is happening and that it is a real issue," Bjornbak said. "If you've got a Hyundai or Kia, your vehicle is at risk, 100%." "People need to know that this is happening and that it is a real issue," Bjornbak said. "If you've got a Hyundai or Kia, your vehicle is at risk, 100%."
Illinois quick hits: Retailer announces closures; Caterpillar workers favor strike
Bed, Bath and Beyond announces closures Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing more than 100 stores nationwide, including 10 in Illinois. The struggling retailer announced last week that it is in default on its loans. Store locations affected by the announcement include Chicago, Champaign, Bourbonnais Joliet, Vernon Hills, Quincy, Gurnee, Schaumburg and downstate Fairview Heights and Carbondale. ...
Can I have tinted car windows in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tinted car windows can give drivers some much needed privacy, but how tinted is to tinted in that State of Illinois? As it turns out, tinting windows in Illinois not only depends on which car window it is, but also the type of vehicles, according to the Wabash County Sheriff. It […]
Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Are Closing In Missouri and Illinois Is Yours?
Need a heated or weighted blanket? A new set of sheets? K-cups for your coffee maker? Bed Bath & Beyond has it. What about that Soda Stream machine? That robot vacuum you've always wanted? Or that personal massager? They have those too. That said, one of the more interesting stores when it comes to merchandise to help your house be more of a home is in trouble financially, and they're closing 150 stores. Is the one you shop at closing?
Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
