(OLNEY/NEWTON) A pair of weather disturbances will move across Illinois over the next 48 hours causing more driving issues than anything else. The first weather system is affecting nearly the entire state this morning, with snow and sleet in the northern two thirds of the state, and mostly drizzle and light rain in our downstate area, although freezing drizzle and snow could be mixed in before the precipitation ends by afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our listening area until mid-morning. Then as temperatures drop into the 20’s by sunset, we’ll have another chance of a wintry mix of precipitation tonight, with everything drying out by early tomorrow morning. With the colder air returning tomorrow, we’ll eventually have some sunshine the rest of the work week and a slight warmup for the first weekend of February. Stay tuned for weather updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO